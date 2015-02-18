from the keep-going-and-going-and-going dept.
Anyone who's tried to kill a cockroach knows that the ancient pests have some world-class evasive maneuvers. Or at least they appear to.
The agility of cockroaches may owe less to lightning-fast reflexes and fancy footwork than their tough, shock-absorbent bodies. According to a new study, American cockroaches can run full-speed into walls and other obstacles because their exoskeletons allow them to recover quickly with hardly any loss in momentum.
"Their bodies are doing the computing, not their brains or complex sensors," said Kaushik Jayaram, a biologist at Harvard University and lead author of the study, which was published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.
The findings -which were further validated by a tiny, cockroach-sized robot - could influence the design of the next generation of robots that run, jump and fly.
Also, they survive nuking from the orbit.
Seem like a noble goal. Perhaps we name this project Skynet?
*yawn*. Useless "research" that adds no real insight to this world. Probably another of those "publish or perish" crap. Obvious from stuff known ages ago - small creatures like insects don't have to worry about much when they bump into things or even fall.
Nice spin for "When in danger, head roughly in the other direction, hit the throttle and hope for the best".
Doesn't scale for larger stuff e.g. good luck using this for self-driving cars.
Well, depends on what you want. If you are happy with just the car surviving, the strategy may indeed work. If you also want anything in the way of the car to survive, you probably want to employ a more sophisticated control.
the goal now is *not* to avoid obstacles, but to make things that can survive lots of impacts.
Tl;dr: Cockroaches are not like NFL* players
*or any type of rugby, or AFL, ultimate fighters or boxers.
Cock-a-rooches.... always seem to get into the kitchen, to be discovered when doing a frig raid.
You know those things are covered with infrared sensors... they see you preparing to stomp and they skedaddle under impossible little cracks.
Tip... hold a large mouthed cup or jar over them and slowly lower. The thing won't see your hand's infrared signature, as the jar/cup is shielding your infrared emissions from it. Once you have the thing trapped, you can then use a sheet of thin cardboard, slip under the jar, and carry the trapped critter outside, or to the toilet.
Should you choose the toilet, be sure to squirt a little hand soap in the bowl to mess up the surface tension. Put some on the bug too for guaranteed result of bye bye bug. Those things crawl right out of toilet bowls if you don't soap 'em.
Offtopic as hell, but I am sharing how I deal with those pesky bugs.
So what you are saying, if I read it right, is that when the boffins design the mini-robots to attack us in our own domiciles, all we need to fight back is a glass jar, cardboard, and some washing-up fluid? Was not this already covered in "The Fifth Element", but all we need is a shoe, and a Fifth Element?
Get an exoskeleton, they said,
you'll look great in an exoskeleton, they said...