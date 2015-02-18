from the who-did-you-say-you-are? dept.
Microsoft's wanted a really good federated identity scheme ever since the early 2000s, when it gave the world Project Hailstorm, aka ".Net My Services", to let a web of online services know a little about you and the information you are happy to share with others.
Hailstorm passed, swept back years later as Geneva Server and now seems to have found its way into a blockchain-powered conceptual heir that Microsoft's now named "Decentralized Digital Identities".
Alex Simons, director of program management in Microsoft's Identity Division has revealed that "Over the last 12 months we've invested in incubating a set of ideas for using Blockchain (and other distributed ledger technologies) to create new types of digital identities, identities designed from the ground up to enhance personal privacy, security and control."
Microsoft's identity ambitions, he wrote, now centre on user-controlled-and-owned Decentralized ID schemes so that a single data breach can't give crooks the keys to your kingdom.
(Score: 4, Informative) by MostCynical on Thursday February 15, @09:18AM (1 child)
blockchains are all about trust.
Trust is not something anyone really associates with Microsoft.
Maybe this will phone home with "telemetry", too?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:55AM
Phone home? The telemetry will be built right into the block chain "to enhance your digital experience".
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 15, @09:20AM (3 children)
byzantine consensus among fully independent nodes= decentralized unit
byzantine consensus among fully controlled nodes, see walled garden= offloading cloud computing to client's hardware
guess which one is in m$ execs mind...
(cue the guy derailing on use of m$, cue the informative post detailing why it's OK to do so)
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 15, @09:25AM (2 children)
That's sexist: Not only guys can derail on the use of m$! :-)
Anyway, the correct writing is "M$", with uppercase M <gd&r>
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bot on Thursday February 15, @09:59AM
I thought capitals were reserved for respectable entities.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Thursday February 15, @10:02AM
Did you just assume its case? Also, are those white capitalist imperial dollars or are you storing a string in there?
(Score: 2) by chromas on Thursday February 15, @09:57AM (2 children)
Blockchain. Blockchain blockchain! Decentralized, distributed blockchain. Cloudscale blockchain. Distributed trust, decentralized itentity cloud! Trust? Blockchain. Identity? Blockchain!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 15, @10:04AM
As I read the above paragraph the NASDAQ:MSFT is 1.57% up for the day [nasdaq.com] (read this at other time and YMWillVary).
Coincidence? I don't think so!
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @10:09AM
Blockchain is the new Beetlejuice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:57AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:59AM
