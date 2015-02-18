from the Your-Pawn-or-Mine? dept.
Dr. Adrian Siegel, the treasurer of the World Chess Federation (known by the French acronym FIDE) has submitted a letter to the body's executive board and other executives informing it that their bank, UBS, is closing the Federation's bank account. Since 2015 the President of FIDE, Kirsan Ilymzhinov, has been listed on the Office of Foreign Accounts Control sanctions list of the U.S. Treasury for financial support of Syria. According to Dr. Siegel, "...after more than two years of Kirsan Ilyumzhinow's [sic] presence on the sanction list... UBS has announced that they will immediately close our accounts."
Over the past two years there were reports of Mr. Ilymzhinov resigning from the presidency in favor of his vice-president, only to attempt to regain executive control, and dissension on the Executive Board of FIDE over the matter. Allegations of corruption have plagued Mr. Ilymzhinov for some years, but he has been re-elected twice over chess Grandmasters Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov in separate elections. In 2010 he proposed building a chess center at the World Trade Center attack site.
The BBC reports that representatives of Mr. Ilymzhinov have denied the allegations as outrageous and false.
Story at chessbase.com by Macauley Peterson.
Checkmate, baby?
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 15, @10:40AM (1 child)
Love the very sexy logo, and the story about it. Maybe I'm the only one who read it?
When I picked Mike Pence, I said to my art guy, make a sexy logo for us. But very BORING people whined and whined, they said it was too sexy. I wanted to get my message out. Sexy was part of my message, but there is so much more. Everybody was talking about the sex, I wanted to talk about Making America Great Again in so many other ways. So I changed the logo. And the rest is history!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 15, @11:57AM
VERY STUPID AND UNFAIR moderators don't read the stories!!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 4, Insightful) by gawdonblue on Thursday February 15, @10:51AM (2 children)
Is that a bad thing?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday February 15, @11:33AM (1 child)
> Is that a bad thing?
Depends if you are trying to overthrow the legitimate government or support it I guess.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Thursday February 15, @12:50PM
There is none in Syria. Hint: 99.7% votes in support despite the majority of population being (violently!) against him doesn't sound legitimate to me.
But then, his main backer not only doesn't make a pretense of elections being fair but intentionally fingers our noses. 99.89% vote with 99.7% turnout in Chechnya is the equivalent of US South voting for Lincoln had he lived to 1868. You see, Litvinienko could get knifed during a robbery or suffer a car accident, instead of a 100%-sure-it's-me-but-try-to-prove-that signature.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:03AM (2 children)
But why.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 15, @11:21AM (1 child)
Attention whoring for a game that has been made utterly obsolete by computers. Kind of like the "controversial and trendy" logo.
Or is chess reaaaally going to bring humans together in harmony? Perhaps to destroy the computers, AI, and bots.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:31AM
World chess has been run by organized crime since 1978.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @11:06AM
Or "Check baby, mate"?