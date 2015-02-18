18/02/15/1339224 story
Some time before experimenting with MRI machines and building his own CT scanner, [Peter Jansen] wanted to visualize magnetic fields. One of his small side projects is building tricoders — pocket sensor suites that image everything — and after playing around with the magnetometer function on his Roddenberry-endorsed tool, he decided he had to have a way to visualize magnetic fields. After some work, he has the tools to do it at thousands of frames per second. It's a video camera for magnetic fields, pushing the boundaries of both magnetic imaging technology and the definition of the word 'camera'.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 15, @11:26PM
Ouch. What did he do to his left wrist!?
At this resolution, I don't see much use for this.
At 4 or 10 times that resolution it might be combined with a field of a known shape (such as the one radiated from the end of a metal detector) you might be able to see the object under the dirt without digging it up.
(Score: 3, Informative) by qzm on Thursday February 15, @11:50PM (1 child)
To be imaging (in the sense being used) it would need to 'focus' the magnetic fields on to a sensor, It does not.
It is just a 2d array of hall effect sensors being read. Not even GMR sensors (which would be rather a lot more sensitive).
You can purchase chip level sensors that do exactly this, and have been able to for quite some time, and with much MUCH higher resolution.
It is cute, but hardly anything new or particularly impressive.
And most certainly NOT a 'video camera for magnetic fields'.
As to the rather pathetic 'tricoder' and 'Roddenbery' references, have we really sunk so low that that carries some form of useful information?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 16, @12:19AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tricorder_X_Prize [wikipedia.org]
