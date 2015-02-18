from the climate-refugees dept.
TheEcoExperts report
So, which country is the most likely to survive climate change?
The answer is Norway, thanks to its low vulnerability score and high readiness score. The nation's Nordic neighbours also fared well, with Finland (3rd), Sweden (4th), Denmark (6th), and Iceland (8th) landing 5 out of the 10 top spots for survivability. So we should all flee to the countries of northern Europe and the north Atlantic to live out our final days should our planet become uninhabitable.
Interestingly the UK and US did not make the top 10, ranking 12th and 15th respectively. Both these nations were named amongst the 10 countries most likely to survive climate change in our 2015 version of this map, but an overall worsening of their vulnerability and readiness scores led to this slip in rank.
Even more surprising is China's position in the ranking--59th. Despite arguably being the world's biggest contributor towards climate change--emitting a massive 9,040 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year--the country is somewhat sensitive to the effects of a warming planet. This is largely due to the nation's growing population which is putting a strain on China's natural resources and public services. Rather ironically, China's vulnerability to climate change therefore means that they may eventually reap what they sow.
...and who are the biggest losers?
At the other end of the scale, it comes as no surprise that the world's poorest and least developed nations have the lowest chance of surviving climate change. Countries in sub-Saharan Africa fill the bottom 10 spaces for survivability, with Somalia being named the country least likely to survive climate change.
Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo also fared badly, owing to their unstable governance, poor infrastructure, lack of healthcare, and a scarcity of food and water.
These findings serve as a stark reminder of the need for wealthier, more established countries to support the world's most vulnerable nations. This is particularly true given that many of the world's richest economies contribute the most to climate change but are in fact the least likely to be affected by it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday February 16, @12:22AM (2 children)
If you're rich or cold, you can handle a few extra degrees and losing some land, if you're overpopulated, low, poor, already hot, it's gonna suck.
news at 11.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @12:33AM
Thank you for your inquiry. The Community Corpse Cleanup Program (CCCP) was created to address the pressing issue of littering in our communities. The CCCP is proud to announce that its workers have cleaned up the corpses of over 3,000 utilized women in under two weeks. The CCCP would like to remind residents that these corpses belong in a landfill, and that dumping them in unauthorized locations is not only hazardous, but qualifies as littering. The most simple way for residents to discard these corpses is to place them in a garbage bin and sit the bin out in time for trash collection day. Thank you.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday February 16, @01:16AM
I looked at the table itself. First, I am unsure which dataset the article is drawing from, as the vulnerability table actually lists Switzerland the highest in 2016, then Norway, Luxembourg, Germany, Australia, Canada, France, UK, Sweden, Finland...
I also am surprised by some of the nation ranks. I think the flooding penalties are not properly weighted. For example, the Bahamas is 49th on the list. In my non-expert opinion, the Bahamas probably should be one of the last nations on the list, because the nation literally will not exist with run-away global warming.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Friday February 16, @12:30AM
I would argue quite the opposite. These countries fare badly due to poor governance. Wealther, more established countries propping up the corrupt governments in question aggravates and extends the problem, it does not solve it.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Friday February 16, @12:37AM
I am really more interested in a question framed as "the population of which country is the most likely to survive climate change?" (even if they ultimately are talking about the same thing).
Not to mention that during my lifetime, it's been the coming ice age colder and colder with mass die-offs etc., and then the global warming ever hotter and hotter with mass die-offs etc., then they had a meeting or something and decided to just call it climate "change" to avoid saying whether temperatures were involved, and if so, which way they would trend.
The temperature trend seems to be upward as of late, but frantic predictions of the destruction of countries just makes folks less likely to listen to actual scientists (who work with data, not predictions of oceans drying up and mass hysteria) when something's up.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Friday February 16, @12:54AM
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by bob_super on Friday February 16, @01:24AM
Anyone using the stupid projection map that puts the equator way down from the middle, and makes Greenland nearly as big as Africa or South America, should never be taken seriously.
It doesn't matter how important your data is. Your map looks bad and you should feel bad.
That projection is an abomination.
oblig XKCD [xkcd.com]
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @01:24AM (1 child)
You know what I support? Contraception. The countries at the bottom of the list cannot support an average of 6 children per female [nigerianeye.com] and neither can we.
If the shithole countries took responsibility for themselves they wouldn't be shitholes would they? On what fucking planet are westerners supposed to be guilt tripped into taking responsibility for irresponsible Africans?
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday February 16, @01:33AM
Take responsibility for yourself? No way-it must be someone elses fault if you suck. https://godfatherpolitics.com/ive-got-15-kids-and-someones-gotta-pay-for-all-my-children/ [godfatherpolitics.com] .. Who is going to pay for her 15 children?