The Tor Project reports that the Italian Anti-Corruption Authority will now be using Tor as part of its method of collecting tips anonymously.
To comply with these standards, the Italian Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC), an administrative watchdog, just launched their national online whistleblowing platform using onion services, giving whistleblowers who come forward a secure way to report illegal activity while protecting their identities. Most anti-corruption whistleblowers first speak out anonymously, and only when they know that their concerns are being addressed do they disclose their identities, as reported by Transparency International Italy, an organization advocating uses of Tor in the fight against corruption since 2014.
ANAC software is based on a customized version of GlobaLeaks, a whistleblowing platform by the Hermes Center that integrates Tor natively. GlobaLeaks is expected to be redistributed to all Italian public agencies (~20.000 in total) to comply with Law 179/2017 and in line with the country's recent strategic commitment to open-source software and the reuse of code.
More details are available in Italian.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 16, @03:34AM (4 children)
What are the technical differences between "whistleblowing" and "leaking"? How does the software know whether you are sending information to whistleblweranonymous, or to the $enemystate embassy?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:02AM
If you pass on information the person providing the label likes, then you are a whistle-blower. If you pass on information the person providing the label dislikes, then you are a leaker.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @05:11AM
Leaking is the act of communicating confidential materials to someone not entitled to access.
Whistleblowing is the act of making leaked material concerning irregularities** to public - the purpose is to inform the public, the leaked material acts as a supporting proof.
An entire range of purposes between espionage and whistleblowing rely on leaking as a mean.
---
** mismatch between what the public is expecting based on regulations, promises or tradition/common-sense and what the reality is.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @04:58AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corruption_in_Italy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:18AM (2 children)
As discussed previously on HN, this service is a sham at best, but probably also a honeypot for whistleblowers. It requires JavaScript to be enabled, for the user to provide various identifying information, and I think there were other flaws I can't recall right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:55AM (1 child)
Surely people block java script when browsing anonymously
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @01:47PM
Yes, but then the site won't work. They also offer some lame excuses for why it's OK to enable JavaScript on their site, as long as you're using the Tor Browser bundle.
