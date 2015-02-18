from the all-those-in-favour,-please-cough dept.
Austria has one of the highest rates of smoking and youth smoking among high income countries, and that might not be changing anytime soon:
Many Western countries have banned smoking in bars and restaurants, but Austria is bucking that trend. Under a law passed in 2015, Austria was due to bring in a total ban this May, but now its new government of the conservatives and the far-right Freedom Party have scrapped the plans.
The move was spearheaded by the leader of the Freedom Party, Austria's Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, himself a smoker, who told parliament last month that it was about freedom of choice. He said restaurants should be free to decide if they want to have smoking sections, where "a citizen has the possibility to decide perhaps to enjoy a cigarette or a pipe or a cigar with their coffee".
The move has horrified Austria's medical establishment. Dr Manfred Neuberger, professor emeritus at the Medical University of Vienna, says it is "a public health disaster".
"The decision is irresponsible. It was a victory for the tobacco industry. The new government made Austria into the ashtray of Europe."
Meanwhile, the country is considering buying more jet fighters, recruiting more police, defunding its public broadcaster, and examining its past.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:13AM
I hate smoking. Hate being around smoking. But I hate even more the idea that government has to come in and tell everybody what they can and can't do in restaurants. Why exactly can't that be up to the restaurant?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:18AM
Because one smoker can stink up the joint for everyone, but one non-smoker has absolutely no effect on other's enjoyment of their meal.
Same reason as just one kid with a boom-box on the bus can make the ride miserable for everyone else.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @05:19AM
That's the owner's problem if he loses business because of it. Capitalism, yay!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by julian on Friday February 16, @06:35AM
I'd rather be able to go into any restaurant and know there will be no cigarette smoke, which means I go into more restaurants. I value that way higher than your right to smoke wherever you want, or the restaurateur's right to allow smoking. It actually ends up being a net-positive for business, revealing yet another contradiction of capitalism.
Pure-capitalist simpletons are the short-bus riders of economics; blind to higher dimensions of profitability if they gave up their spiteful, prideful, behavior.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by kryptonianjorel on Friday February 16, @08:19AM
Or, you'd frequent the restaurants that do not allow smoking more often, and they'd profit, whereas the restaurants that do allow smoking, will be frequented more by those who do smoke. I don't see how this is a problem for anybody. But outright banning of smoking hurts smokers
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @11:18AM
Smoking hurts smokers. Anything else is just adding insult to injury. Fairly well deserved insults, considering how well known the negative affects of smoking are.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @02:05PM
Sorry but I value liberty over your non-existent right to not be offended. That is why I said "capitalism, yay"; not because it made the owner money but because it gives them the freedom to do as they like with what they own.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @05:21AM
I can't stand having dinner with a non-smoker, my enjoyment of the dinning experience is ruined.
So long for your absolute!
(grin)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:34AM
Kind of makes sense I suppose, when the non-smoke won't let you huff white plumes of smoke over his food and into his lungs. That might take away your immediate enjoyment of dinner while your mind is busily craving the next drag.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:40AM
I have the same position when it comes to flatulence. After all, it is just a gesture of appreciation of the meal! Outside of the microscopic bits of fecal matter.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Friday February 16, @01:12PM
...but then most civilised people do make an effort not to fart profusely while in polite company (and can expect not to be invited back if they do). Its also an unavoidable biological function - unlike shredding up leaves and setting fire to them, which is completely avoidable.
(Score: 4, Troll) by Arik on Friday February 16, @06:10AM
Also I have to say that people who smoke while eating are just disgusting; even when I was a heavy smoker I wouldn't do that. One should eat first, then smoke, and one should either wait for everyone else at the table to finish eating or else excuse oneself from the table and step outside if one simply cannot wait.
That said, as uncomfortable as I am with people smoking around me at any time, and particularly when I'm eating, I'm still less comfortable with the idea that the legislature has any business making laws about it.
(Score: 2, Troll) by Arik on Friday February 16, @05:41AM
Same reason as just one kid with a boom-box on the bus can make the ride miserable for everyone else."
In my experience there are usually several restaurants to choose from in a given area (and in areas where there isn't unreasonable red tape facing new entries eateries literally pop up everywhere,) so there's no reason why some can't permit smoking and some forbid it. There's no reason that some of the larger ones couldn't even have separate spaces to cater to both.
Well, no reason aside from the fact that the government decided to forcibly forbid it a few years back. Before they did that, restaurants did just those things in fact.
But buses are a bit different. You're lucky to find ONE bus to go somewhere you need to go, let alone several, so it doesn't lend itself to that sort of solution in the same way.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday February 16, @09:28AM
I work part-time (contracting) in Austria. It really is the ashtray of Europe, I've been to restaurants and bars where every part of me ended up reeking of second-hand smoke after I left. Having to wash your hair and clothes out every time you go out for dinner gets old really fast. Introducing segregation in restaurants was a first step, but all that did was move the smoking elsewhere. You only notice it when you spend time outside Austria and then have to move back into the ashtray for a period of time, it's quite gross.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @05:19AM
Yup. I'm against any law that treats adults like they're children.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mykl on Friday February 16, @05:38AM
Exactly!
I hate that the gubmint has to force restaurants to use actual beef instead of horse-flesh, not use MSG if they advertise as "MSG Free", keep the kitchen roach free, etc. Caveat Emptor right? Let the market decide!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @02:08PM
Poor examples. There is no consumer deception in allowing smoking in a business. Everyone in the world knows that smoking isn't healthy for you. You're talking about taking away their choice to do as they please when they know the risks not about protecting them from shady practices. Which is treating grown men and women like children.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:38AM
Your'e obviously not sensitive to tobacco fumes. Some of us are. Having one smoker is tantamount to having someone dust the place with peanut dust, and those sensitive to peanut are expected to just take it.
One can wear earphones if they want to listen to their music in public, and I would go for having a smoker bring in a SCUBA rebreather if he wanted to smoke in public, so he would rebreathe his own fumes and not expect everyone else at the table to tolerate it.
Some people seem to accept breathing other people's exhaust quite easily... yet they get so upset if I sneeze and splatter. And the ladies? So prim and proper. With their face smelling like an old ashtray. Geez. What if I began making public expositions of visibly discharging contaminants, like pee? Emit a mist of pee while you are trying to enjoy a meal.
Maybe the old diesel bus manufacturers should take a fashion statement from Philip Morris and mount the exhaust pipe so it points forward before the bus, pipe held by two finely manicured fingers as a fashion statement... so the bus will project the same initial impression of a smoker entering the place.
Or, maybe, we keep both peeing and smoking a private matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @06:10AM
I remember back in the 80s when people en masse fell off their chairs in convulsions, because someone opened a can of peanuts. I remember how sickened all those non-smokers were in the non-smoking section of a restaurant for being within 10 feet of smokers.
I remember when people weren't snowflakes.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @07:16AM
I remember when the airplanes had a smoker section at the back. As late as about 1998, in Europe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @07:57AM
I remember how people in the back of the plane would let others from the front sit in their seats, so they could have a smoke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @08:16AM
And I was a vindictive bastard who'd book a seat in the smoking section of the plane just so I could deprive a smoker from getting the seat. Not everyone lit up back there, but Jesus, if you are sensitive to smoke and was unfortunate enough to be stuck in that section because the plane was full, God help you. And just as bad if your seat was just on the other side of the curtain between the smoking and non-smoking sections. Those disgusting fumes could still be smelt half way up into the next section.
And fuck all smokers in restaurants and the horse they rode in on.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Friday February 16, @01:31PM
I remember the sonic fold technology that prevented carcinogen-laden air from the smoking section mix with air from the non-smoking... oh, wait, no, that's science fiction.
I DO remember when an evening out left your clothes smelling like a bonfire for days afterwards (...and I wasn't in the habit of filtering 10 litres/minute of air through my jacket, so god know what ended up in my lungs). I guess, soon, it'll be reeking with a miasma of the top-10 vaping liquid flavours, but fortunately that doesn't mean that there are tiny particles of not-normally-inhaled substances embedded in the fabric that will also have been accumulating in my lung... oh, wait, no, yes - it does.
I remember when I had a 20-year-old cardio-vascular system that could tolerate a bit of smoky air.
Still, its good to see the nicotine junkies bravely trying to rationalise themselves the right to inflict their filthy and 100% avoidable habit on others.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday February 16, @07:13AM
Why exactly can't that be up to the restaurant?
As part of her business, my wife has a small club room or restaurant. She was incredibly relieved when the law finally passed, prohibiting smoking in all restaurants. Doing it herself was almost impossible, for lots of reasons:
- Lots of people are entitled. You can't realistically designate your whole restaurant non-smoking, because you will piss off a significant fraction of your customers. So you designate smoking and non-smoking areas, which doesn't really work, because...
- ...people are still entitled jerks. You designate a smoking room, but that's not where they want to sit. Or they want to sit with their non-smoking friends, they pop out for a smoke break, and breathe out that last lungful into your non-smoking area.
- And anyway, smoking and non-smoking areas rarely work, because they are connected. We even installed a special ventilation system, but the smell still drifted across. And then someone lights up a really pungent cigar and the whole place stinks for days.
When the government finally said "no more smoking", it was a huge relief...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Friday February 16, @10:52AM
In the UK, when they introduced the smoking ban pubs said that they'd all go out of business because people wouldn't smoke in them anymore. I'm not sure what the statistics are, but in the months immediately following I found that several of the pubs I liked were full when I wanted to go, when previously they'd had empty tables, and the couple of landlords I spoke to said they'd sold more beer on average after the ban.
I suspect the economics are similar to restaurants serving vegetarian or gluten-free food. People with gluten intolerance may be only 5% of the population, but if you don't serve anything that they can eat then there's almost a 25% chance that any group of 5 people won't be able to eat there, which is a significant percentage of your potential customer base. The difference is that no one is negatively affected by a gluten free option on the menu, whereas everyone is negatively affected by someone spewing carcinogenic burning hydrocarbons into the air that they're trying to breathe.
Also anecdotally, just after the ban came in in France (where my mother now lives), she spoke to a waiter who had managed to give up smoking after almost 10 years of trying. It's really hard to quit smoking when you constantly have to be around smokers and the job market for waiters is such that it's hard to refuse to work in a smoking establishment. To me, this is one of the biggest arguments for the ban: the balance of power is such between employers and employees that the employees were being forced to endanger their health or lose their jobs. If you want to eliminate the ban, then you need to make employers liable for any medical care that their employees and former employees need that is related to smoke inhalation. If you have socialised heath care, then a hefty tax on smoking establishments that goes straight into the heath budget would do the trick.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @05:19AM
The 'Smoking bans by country' map [wikipedia.org] say Austria implements the same level of smoking ban as:
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday February 16, @06:08AM
And you forgot Germany, where there are still areas in airports where you can enjoy your sinful vice!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @07:14AM
You mean in Bavaria, Germany, where I have yet to see someone smoking inside a restaurant, but there are cigarette machines on almost every street corner?
Yeah, too many people smoke here. But at least they are not allowed to smoke in public places.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @05:24AM
An enthused *cough*!
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday February 16, @06:05AM
Why the double standard? Carbonated drinks have been linked to a rise in diabetes; taxes on the stuff are raised but they’re not banned. Fats are linked to cardiovascular disease but not “sin” tax applies much less a ban. Lack of exercise is linked to several types of disease but no government decrees one must exercise.
Since tobacco was introduced to Europeans it has been deemed a “sinful” pleasure therefore it is easily targeted both for more taxes and as a public health issue.
So I can go to a restaurant (particularly in the U.S. of A.) and get myself a heart attack and diabetes but heavens forbid that I get lung cancer from smoking.
Either ban all harmful substances or let us decide which we ingest.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @06:09AM
(let the cliche-s season begin)
Only a Sith deals in absolutes: the dose makes the poison.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday February 16, @06:11AM
Fine, I'll settle for a little smoking in public places so that the dose is reduced according to your comment. :->
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @06:25AM
Cool - first step was made. One convinced, millions others ahead.
Patience (and tobacco) will be necessary on the way.
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @06:15AM
Yet.
We're already at the point where McDonalds has to badmouth and memory-hole its menu items. I think it is conceivable that in 10 years of time you may have to present a ration card to get a few ounces of a prepared sugary beverage.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @06:50AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @07:25AM
My experience tells me there's no relation between the health care cost of smoking and the excise the Australian govt imposes on tobacco. If any, there seems to be an actual inverse correlation: the less Australians smoke, the higher the excises.
More likely, the direct relation between the ciggies taxes is with the level of desperation of the govt of the day to reduce the budget deficit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @10:03AM
They say that they use the proceeds of the ciggy tax to fund antismoking campaigns and support the additional load smoking adds to the public health system
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @10:16AM
LMFAO... That's bullshit and I know it. [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 16, @07:11AM
You drinking soda doesn't increase the likelihood of me getting cancer
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @07:31AM
Me smoking my ciggies doesn't either. The Internet techs of the day don't allow one to download the smoke even if the one would want to. Just sayin'
(grin)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 16, @08:04AM
True, 'tis a long way from there, where you be, to here, where I be.
Not so far if you are the person smoking or who has just smoked where I am, however.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @09:56AM
Ha! Here's an idea: send me the smokers and I'll keep them nearby, I'll send you the 90% or so of Melbourne who don't smoke for you to cherish them. Deal?
(grin)
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Friday February 16, @10:16AM
We don't have enough laneways or coffee shops to handle that many.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @10:29AM
See what I have to put up with on a daily basis, then?
And you'd have the hearth to ask me to quit smoking?
(grin)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Friday February 16, @07:13AM
I have never heard that one person drinking carbonated drinks caused other people getting diabetes.
I have never heard that one person eating fat caused other people to develop cardioviscular disease.
I have never heard that one person not exercising caused another person to get ill.
Note that the smoking ban is only for places where others inhale the fumes you produce.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Friday February 16, @07:49AM
In addition to the other comments about how you only affect yourself with your choice of meals and drinks instead of the people around you that inhale your smoke, there is one other important difference.
While the excess of carbs can cause diabetes, a lack of carbs will cause you to die. There is a reason why diabetics take insulin... so that they can process enough carbs to survive.
And while fats are not needed as much as sugars are, proper diets do include them.
It is one thing to create a sin tax on items not needed at all for the human body such as cigarettes, it is something else entirely to tax something that is a requirement for human survival such as basic foods. While foods can get sales taxes in the US, many jurisdictions reduce or eliminate sales taxes on food items.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @07:08AM
Is that a step up from a "shit-hole" country?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 16, @07:13AM
Yes. Fewer brown people, and even fewer who want to move to the USA.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 5, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 16, @08:39AM
Puerto Rico, so many said "make us a state!" 97%. But, so many Dems there. Too many. It would be a DISASTER for our Senate. For our House of Reps. And for our magnificent Electoral College.
But, Austria is different. I don't smoke -- I've never touched a cigarette in my life, it's a DISGUSTING habit. But they stand with their Police. They stand with their Military. They seem like good people. They've been a tremendous ally. They have ELECTRICITY. They speak our language. And just like Puerto Rico, they have beautiful beaches. Let's make Austria part of the USA! One Team, One People, One American Family!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @08:51AM
Don't. Italians will want to immigrate there.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:12AM
Yes, they speak your language. This language: Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Führer!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @10:05AM
Right! +1 Informative.
(grin)
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday February 16, @10:48AM
Austria or Australia?
Australia has some beautiful beaches, but I understand Australia also has a lot of dangerous fishes.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 16, @11:02AM
I say tomato you say tomahto, pretty much the same orange colour, right? (grin)
Naaahhh mate! That's an exaggeration.
Look, I've eaten lots of fish and chips on the beaches here and I'm still alive (large grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @10:44AM
It's not so much about smokers vs non-smokers. Consider the restaurant employees' rights to safe and healthy work environment, which should (and will, here in Europe) trump the supposed freedom of smokers any time.