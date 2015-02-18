18/02/15/2242229 story
posted by mrpg on Friday February 16, @09:45AM
from the cooperation++ dept.
from the cooperation++ dept.
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and financial services standards outfit the Accredited Standards Committee X9 have decided to combine forces on personal-identification-number-handling-rules.
Today, both have their own standards, which is a pain for organisations like banks that follow rules set by both organisations. The overlapping standards also make life hard for assessors who may consider an organisation's PCI compliance is not in order if they adhere to the X9 rules.
The Register imagines a few readers don't enjoy having to figure out how to get the two standards running alongside each other.
Hence the decision to consolidate the PCI PIN Security Standard and the X9 TR39 PIN Standard.
Source: The Register
PCI Council and X9 Committee to Combine PIN Security Standards | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.