Netflix's CEO offered to resign from Facebook's board in 2016, citing his fellow board member Peter Thiel's support of Donald Trump:
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings — who called his fellow board member Thiel's support of Trump "catastrophically bad judgment" in an email leaked to the Times — also offered to resign over his disagreement with Thiel, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday. Sources told WSJ that Facebook CEO Zuckerberg declined Hastings' offer to resign. Facebook declined to comment on the matter to Business Insider.
Now, Thiel may resign from Facebook's board instead in the midst of packing up and leaving the Bay area:
The founder of PayPal and a prominent investor in Silicon Valley, Thiel is reportedly moving his investment firms Thiel Capital and Thiel Foundation out of the Bay Area and into Los Angeles this year, according to WSJ.
In L.A., Thiel is also reportedly planning to build "a right-leaning media outlet to foster discussion and community around conservative topics." Thiel bankrolled the lawsuits that eventually forced Gawker Media into bankruptcy, and has been trying to buy Gawker's now-defunct flagship site.
Although Thiel has called Silicon Valley a "one-party state", in the 2016 Presidential election, Hillary Clinton beat President Trump 72 percent to 22 percent in Los Angeles County.
The Guardian also has an article about Thiel's involvement in New Zealand.
Related: Peter Thiel Acquires NZ Citizenship and Large Property
Everything Wrong with Peter Thiel's Doomsday Survival Plan
University Could Lose Millions From "Unethical" Research Backed by Peter Thiel
"Black Hole" of Accountability for Drug Trials Flouting FDA Oversight?
Peter Thiel Makes a Bid for Gawker.com
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 16, @12:56PM
So some "evil" billionaire is moving himself and/or his company from San Francisco to Los Angeles? /careface Am I supposed to be upset cause it is Thiel or what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @01:56PM (1 child)
Can't handle anyone with a different opinion existing. How dare anyone disagree on something completely unrelated to job.
Why doesn't he get to work on better parental controls and a better rating system of videos. Seriously, I had hysterical blindness after a particular scene in Altered Carbon. How about giving us the option. Of watching cleaned up versions of movies like the ota networks.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Friday February 16, @01:59PM
We got two unique snowflakes over here.
