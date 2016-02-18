from the character-assassination-for-dummies dept.
Argumentum ad hominem, a well-known fallacy that involves attacking the character or motive of the person making the argument rather than arguing their claims on their merits, is frequently encountered, and despite being fallacious, it is disturbingly effective. A new study in PLOS One (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0192025) sheds some further light on just how effective the various types of ad hominem attacks are in the context of scientific claims. An article from Psypost reports on the findings:
Ad hominem arguments — attacking a person to disprove his or her claims — is considered a logical fallacy. But a new study published in PLOS One suggests that some ad hominem attacks can effectively erode people's trust in scientific claims.
The research found that attacking the motives of scientists undermines the belief in a scientific claim just as much as attacking the science itself.
[...] "One key finding is that if members of the general public are aware of a conflict of interest connected to a scientific finding, then this will seriously undermine their faith in that finding," Barnes told PsyPost. "What the study does is allow us to quantitatively compare the amount of attitude change based on knowledge of conflict of interest to the amount of attitude change based on knowledge of outright research fraud and misconduct (such as faking the data)."
"What we see is that knowledge of conflict of interest is just as powerful as knowledge of research fraud."
Further commentary on the study by Orac at Respectful Insolence.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Immerman on Friday February 16, @02:32PM (5 children)
If logical fallacies didn't have a long history of being effective, then there wouldn't be any necessity of actually naming and explaining the things to people who want to make their thinking more rigorous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @06:05PM (2 children)
The law does not consider this to be a fallacy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Witness_impeachment [wikipedia.org]
Well there you go. It's good enough for federal court.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 16, @06:50PM (1 child)
Correct, because the matter of fact that you're determining is the credibility of the witness.
It's when you claim something other than the direct matter at hand is wrong because of some unrelated issue with the speaker.
E.g. those satellite measurements are wrong because the scientist is a communist
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @10:06PM
When the communist scientist is presenting pollution data on capitalist cities, and for whatever reasons has omitted data on communist cities, and the data is used to support the argument that capitalist cities are inherently polluting and should be put under communist rule to rectify the situation, then, yes, the satellite measurements themselves may not be "wrong" but the totality of the presentation is misleading and it is likely traceable to the limitations within which the communist scientist is operating.
If the political limitations placed on the communist scientist are severe enough (e.g. falsify your data or your family will take a Siberian vacation), then the reasoning is completely sound.
For fair and balanced presentation, the same can happen to capitalist scientists (e.g. falsify your data or you may lose your Harvard tenure appointment and find yourself teaching at a post in northern Mississippi.)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Friday February 16, @07:13PM (1 child)
The thing is, while the logic may be fallacious, the reasoning is likely to be valid.
There's a long, long, history of people, some of whom were scientists, falsifying their data in order to prove what they want to prove. When you attack the motives of the scientist, you attack the trustworthiness of the data. And that's a valid attack.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 5, Informative) by aristarchus on Friday February 16, @08:11PM
Not really. The only reason you are attacking the credibility of the scientist is that you are incapable of refuting the data on its own terms. So this is a classic ad hominem.
Somewhere on the Internets, may even have been on SN, there was a classic explanation of what an ad hominem is,
Oh, it was SoylentNews:
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=16556&cid=428738#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @02:33PM (31 children)
If the ad hominem fallacy assumes that a conflict of interest is not a motivation (and therefore increased probability of the presenter) to lie, deceive, omit, or otherwise bias a presentation to the presenter's own favor, the fallacy itself is fallacious.
When a presenter's claims have been independently (and rigorously) verified by other investigators who are free from similar conflicts of interest, then I can believe that the conflict of interest in the original presenters claims can be ignored. Until such time as that has happened, we are all human - not logical and pure, and presentations will be biased, whether intentionally or not.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JNCF on Friday February 16, @02:45PM (4 children)
I haven't followed any links, but from TFS:
While you're totally correct, probabilistic skepticism of unreplicated data from biased sources is not unreasonable, it obviously shouldn't have as much weight as skepticism of known frauds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @03:02PM (2 children)
That would seem to depend on the normalization. What are the units for conflict of interest versus fraudulent behavior? I think a little bit of fraud could be equivalent to a major conflict of interest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @04:49PM (1 child)
Perhaps the unit is prudence. The old "trust, but verify" saw. Science doesn't work if we never fund the "verify" stage, and it especially doesn't work if the "verify" stage is career suicide due to publish or perish.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @10:14PM
Were I appointed "Science Tsar" with a commensurate budget of $1B/yr to promote good scientific research, valuable to society, I believe I would devote 60% of that budget to award to "confirm or deny" activities. Identify the most socially valuable unconfirmed findings of the previous few years and reward based on a scale that increases with independence of the confirming group, and pays double to clearly demonstrate non-reproducability of findings - paying out 25% on initial demonstration of non-reproducability, and continuing to pay another 25% as each independent group confirms non-reproducability.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 16, @06:54PM
Exactly.
Skepticism is REQUIRED in these cases. The very nature of science is mandatory institutionalized Skepticism on a grand scale.
Further, the Wiki Page [wikipedia.org] of Argumentum ad hominem includes reference to the validity of Skepticism, even though TFS seems to suggest that screaming "ad hominem" is sufficient condemnation all by itself.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by schad on Friday February 16, @03:00PM (6 children)
It's true that some fallacies aren't always. An appeal to authority, for instance. If you don't know whether to use "who" or "whom" in a sentence, and you say "I'll ask Professor Bob and just do whatever he says," that's an appeal to authority. If Professor Bob is an English prof, it's a valid one. If he's a physics prof, it's not.
However, ad hominem is always a fallacy. Consider these two statements:
See the difference? The former is not an ad hominem, but the latter is. The difference is your subject. In #1, your subject is Bob. You're saying that Bob isn't trustworthy. That makes his financial connections extremely relevant. Basically, this is an attack on attempts to appeal to Bob's authority. In #2, your subject is Bob's research. But Bob's character does not necessarily have anything to do with his research. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't; there is no information in the argument either way.
Fundamentally, pretty much all logical fallacies are variations on the theme of non sequitur: "The things you are saying have nothing to do with each other." The specific name of a given fallacy usually just denotes which particular rhetorical trickery is being used to disguise the irrelevance.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 16, @03:39PM
That's Evil Corp.
1. Nobody can trust you, because you try to protect Evil Corp from being named.
2. Nobody can trust your post, because you try to protect Evil Corp from being named.
And it depends on which episode that Bob got onto their payroll.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 16, @06:59PM
No.
Its not!
Here, let me appeal to authority for you: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ad_hominem#Criticism_as_a_fallacy [wikipedia.org]
You seem to have fallen victim the "bad analogy guy" [fallacyfiles.org] fallacy,
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:45PM (1 child)
An "appeal to authority" fallacy also comes into play when you assert that X is true simply because authority figure Y says so, regardless of what kind of credentials they have. You can say that it's more likely to be right because a relevant authority figure said so, but absolute truth doesn't come into play here.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday February 16, @10:30PM
In some cases appeal to authority is correct by definition, for example when NIST sets a standard, it is the standard because they say it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @12:00AM
A physics prof. who is a native speaker would have enough brain cells to know the difference between who and whom.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 17, @12:34AM
You are very correct, the direct attack on Bob's research is inappropriate, the more appropriate statement is to distrust Bob with respect to the topic in general - which would include discounting Bob's research unless it is corroborated extensively by non-biased investigators.
However, most people are not nearly so pedantic and would draw little distinction between the two statements.
Recently, our fearless orange leader tweeted about how the US SouthEast could "use a little more of that Global Warming that we just refused to pay to stop." Nevermind that the excessive winter cold is actually caused by global warming increasing the latitudinal oscillations of the jet stream, that's too much detail and too complicated for him to communicate to "his base" - they take the issue as presented "warming" and it's unseasonably cold, so we should get more warming, and saving money to get that warming is another simple bonus... and if you can't communicate it in 140 characters or less, you're likely exceeding the attention span of the majority.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday February 16, @03:14PM (9 children)
I agree, up to a point.
A lot of science denial comes from the following set of principles:
1. Many scientists in the field of X are paid by evil entity Y.
2. No matter how much data X scientists present in favor of conclusion Z, it's always just propaganda on behalf of Y.
3. Any scientist who presents data in favor of conclusion Z is clearly part of the grand conspiracy to do whatever Y tells them. If there's no evidence to support that claim that Y is paying them off, that's simply because we haven't caught them yet.
4. Ergo, conclusion Z is false, and anybody not in on the conspiracy who believes it has swallowed the Kool-Aid from Y.
And the thing is, these kinds of conspiracies have in fact happened, such as:
- Tobacco studies that were paid for by Phillip Morris and RJ Reynolds to "prove" that smoking wasn't bad for you.
- The attempt to discredit Clair Patterson's work on the dangers of environmental lead.
The good news was in those cases, more and more evidence piled on that helped put the wrong ideas to rest.
The problem is, though, that the form of argument presented above is immune to evidence, and the people making it don't bother with experiment to gather their own evidence and test their conclusions, and as a result it is deployed to push ideas like:
- Evolution didn't happen and isn't happening.
- Vaccination is a threat to you and your kids.
- Global climate change isn't happening.
- Herbs are better than modern pharmaceuticals.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @03:32PM (3 children)
This seems to be venturing into the "no true Scotsman" territory, and is definitely taking things too far.
The challenge when researching a particular topic is unraveling the potential conflicts of interest and determining when a preponderance of unbiased evidence has demonstrated something.
In the past, one could usually trust the academic community since they were living on tenure and more or less beholden to no-one. Unfortunately, that era has passed and now most academics (including my advisor in 1985) are grant hounds and simply follow the money to whatever conclusion brings more money.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday February 16, @04:06PM (2 children)
If you believe money corrupts everything then you might as well give up - everything is alreasdy corrupted. One either needs to start making finer discriminations or give up like you, I guess.
That is all.
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Friday February 16, @06:16PM
It's not money that corrupts, it's the love of money over anything else that corrupts.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @07:35PM
Money doesn't corrupt - money given contingent on results corrupts the results, whether the contingency is explicit or implicit.
If you're doing an oil spill environmental impact study paid for by BP, or Greenpeace, there's implicit bias in the funding: do you want to do future studies for the company or not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @04:57PM (2 children)
This seems like a dubious example to me, but I see where you're coming from. There is one herb in particular that seems particularly effective at managing depression. Another one is St. John's wort, which seems to be subjectively comparable to SSRI-class drugs in my experience. For addictions, big pharma doesn't even really have anything to offer, but there are two entheogens I'd recommend. I'm trying to say it's dubious because lack of objective research and courage to confront long-held superstitions has made this specific area dubious.
But at the same time, I'm not going to pretend that yam or soy extract for example, which are precursors to one of my meds, or licorice, which has some effects of another one of my meds, is going to be anywhere near as effective as the actual med. Yet, I hear stories of people who go the herbal route with those and experience results. I just wouldn't recommend it, because for those applications, the med is objectively more reliable whereas the herbal approach is a crapshoot.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday February 16, @07:13PM (1 child)
So, by your own admission, there's zero objective research backing up the claim that herbs are better than pharmaceuticals. The people originating those kinds of claims are almost universally doing so to sell herbal supplements that aren't even what they say they are [nbcnews.com]. And when you ask the herbal believers out there, they cite anecdotes like you just did, and tend to claim giant conspiracies by the pharmaceutical industry for why herbs aren't accepted by doctors as a substitute for prescription drugs.
So now you might be saying "But what about my friends?" But there's a clear answer for that: If your friends are taking supplements they believe have St John's wort in them (even though they don't), and they also believe St John's wort is an effective treatment for their condition (even though it might not be), then when they feel better it's at least as likely to be the result of the placebo effect than a result of the supplements.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @10:47PM
I won't step up and be an "herb believer," the results of herbal treatment seem too spotty and un-reproducible to me - though I do attribute serious merit to pro-biotics like kefir and yogurt in some circumstances, and some of the more potent cultivated herbs (like MJ) do seem to deliver consistently reliable benefits/effects.
I will relate a clear tendency I have observed in "science based medicine" to dismiss, belittle, deride, and otherwise demean some practical and effective treatments which have no beneficial aspect for the doctors or their institutions. Case in point: the ketogenic diet, known since the times of ancient Greece, just about as effective a treatment of epilepsy as anything else we have today, full of drawbacks and difficulties - but... for the millions of people around the world with intractable epilepsy, patients who have tried 4 or more "main line" medications and gotten no significant reduction of seizures, the ketogenic diet has about a 33% chance of controlling their seizures - and yet, many epileptologists will do their best to dissuade their patients from even trying the ketogenic diet before other, more radical treatments like brain surgery with known serious loss of function - not risk, but more like certainty in many cases. Now, this particular situation is turning a corner due to extremely new technology like MRI guided fiber optic delivered laser-thermal ablation, which dramatically reduces the occurrence of loss of function in both epileptic focus ablation and ablation of previously described "inoperable" brain cancers... but, the same kind of thing repeats throughout the field of medicine: simple things that can make a huge positive impact are dismissed in favor of lucrative procedures that can often be worse for the patient when considering the reward/risk of both approaches.
Is it a "no true Scotsman" fallacy to say that because many M.D.s are greedy uncaring bastards, that all medical advice is driven by profit over patient welfare? Yes, I think that would be a fallacy, until you change the all to most.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @09:14PM
So, at the risk of being forever branded "one of those kooks..." let me also say that results in the opposite direction also happen:
- All vaccination is good, you should vaccinate early, and often, against everything possibly applicable under any stretch of the imagination
Many vaccinations are not only good, but possibly rank above penicillin as miracles of modern medicine - Polio, Tetanus, and a handful of others are hugely beneficial to society and the reductions in mortality are tremendous. Then we can move out into sketchier territory: HepC vaccination within moments of birth as a CYA for the hospital, no mom doesn't have HepC - but in some hospitals there's a significant chance that a nurse may cross-infect your infant with HepC from another who does have it, so instead of taking proper precautions against cross-infection we administer the vaccine in all hospitals, including those with no cases of HepC on-site, potential side effects be damned, because that covers the facility from negligence exposure and makes a nice uniform policy that doesn't give away anything about the people being served.
Then we've got this kind of BS: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/17/health/sanofi-dengue-vaccine-philippines.html [nytimes.com]
But, that doesn't stop a constant firehose of media saturation that the "best thing you can do this flu season is get vaccinated, even though the vaccine isn't effective let's assure everyone that your flu symptoms would have been even worse if you didn't get the vaccine." Then there's the laundry list of "mandatory" vaccines for public school attendance, including pushing the HPV vaccine into Texas schools before any clinical testing had been done on school age girls - back in the 2005 timeframe. Today, I'll grant that the data is in and HPV for school girls is, on balance, a good idea - though I'd take one step back from saying that making it mandatory is a good idea. That doesn't change the fact that the Texas governor signing a bill into law mandating his public school girls to be test subjects for a new and unproven vaccine was bad practice, unnecessarily risky to the children's health, and more that a little transparently motivated by money flowing to the governor's personal benefit.
Just because something looks like good (or even magnificently wonderful) science from the past doesn't mean that it should be given a free pass to mass adoption without proper testing and proof of safety and efficacy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by darkfeline on Friday February 16, @10:48PM
In that case, the scientifically rigorous approach would be to disprove the data, not attack the scientist.
Otherwise, what are you saying? I cannot demonstrate that the provided data is invalid because I can reproduce the results and data collection procedures, yet the research is obviously flawed because scientist is paid by evil entity?
That is ad hominem, and that undermines science. Ad hominem is ALWAYS a fallacy, none of this bullshit "up to a point", "but sometimes", "not always", "what if".
Now, you could say that "scientist is paid by evil entity, so I am using that as a heuristic to not trust the research, because I am not able to verify or disprove the research, and I don't really know for certain whether the research is actually right or wrong", and that's fine, not because ad hominem is "sometimes wrong", but because this isn't ad hominem. You are not using the person's motives to prove or disprove the validity of the research.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 16, @03:22PM (3 children)
Indeed. What makes ad hominem a fallacy is that it attacks an argument on the basis of a personal trait or issue, which is given undue weight, of the arguer. For example, there was a story [bbc.com] almost a month back about German automakers exposing humans and monkeys to diesel fumes for science. An independent scientist had this to say:
The conflict of interest for non-independent researchers is an issue and indeed it would cause some degree of reasonable doubt to the validity of the experiment. But this scientist extended that to claim that solely on the basis of that doubt that the research was "unethical". That is where the ad hominem comes in.
Merely casting doubt on research due to an existing conflict of interest is thus, not an ad hominem because it's a legitimate concern.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by meustrus on Friday February 16, @04:17PM (2 children)
Ethics is a whole other can of worms. The problem here is that skepticism not based on the actual data is pre-empting actual analysis of the data. And sure, in the extreme case we have to take a really close look at the results of Nazi experiments trying to prove racial superiority, but then again we should be skeptical of the data anyway. It's quite possible to unethically produce interesting data, and whether its collection was ethical or unbiased should not affect our skeptical analysis of the data itself.
Ad hominem is not just bad rhetoric when it's irrelevant. Ad hominem means attacking the credibility of the speaker, regardless of whether it's relevant to the words spoken. Ad hominem is always an argument we must ignore, because if we care more about the bias of the speaker than the words spoken, the actual data becomes irrelevant. Ad hominem leads to a world dominated by loyalty squabbles instead of objective analysis.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 16, @07:28PM
But if the speaker is untrustworthy, why should you trust their assertions?
This is even true when they offer explicit data if you can't verify the provenance of the data. They could just be making it up. And, unfortunately, there have been many published scientific papers recently where the data *has* been either made up, or duplicated as additional confirmation.
So the trustworthiness of the speaker is a valid consideration...at least as valid as the deductions that they make from the data they present, because if you can't trust the data, then the deductions, even if totally valid given the premises, are not trustworthy.
Unfortunately, even this isn't the entire story, because of noise in the setup, etc. If failed experiments are suppressed, then you can't trust the result either. And this is a real problem, because there's no place where failed results are published, and failed experiments that should have succeeded were the desired hypothesis correct have scant impetus to publish. The relevant xkcd is https://xkcd.com/882/ [xkcd.com]
OTOH, this has always been a problem, but when experiments were cheaper, rivals would publish experiments that refuted shaky assertions. These days, nobody's paying to do the refutations. So the errors are detected at a much later date...if ever.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 17, @01:50AM
Which is worse? Attacking the credibility of a speaker with relevant concerns (which seems like to be the outcome of any criticism which involves considering those concerns) or ignoring those relevant concerns? There might be some middle ground here, but I don't have the nuance at present to see it.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Friday February 16, @04:00PM
Such fallacies are only truly "fallacious" when they are used as a rebuttal of reproducible evidence or logical reasoning that could be independently validated - an option that isn't always practicable in real life.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday February 16, @04:03PM (2 children)
You're part of the problem. Figure that out why that is and get back to me. Look at replicability vs. reproduceability for starters. Tell me your definition of verification next. How many zeroes?
That is all.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @10:23PM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 17, @01:56AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Friday February 16, @04:45PM
Your point is valid, but as a bot I should point out that logical fallacies imply a logic error even if they get to the correct result because they assume instead of derive.
- Scientist A says X.
- Big deal, Scientist A gets money for firm B who profits from X being true.
What you have done is finding a good reason why A could have cheated. Yet you haven't disproved it.
OTOH you just prefix a "probably" and the fallacy goes away.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @02:58PM
Character != Motives. Someone's motives is absolutely a legitimate topic of discussion in most any argument.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday February 16, @03:18PM
... public money did these so called "scientists" get for conducting this "study"?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @03:47PM (1 child)
We conclude that scientists' findings should be evaluated separate from their funding sources. - Philip Morris Social Sciences Group.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 16, @07:37PM
We made high quality respiratory mechanics measurement equipment. Philip Morris was one of our (best paying) customers, they clearly did some heavy work with the stuff and paid for custom engineering to interface our equipment with the rest of their setup. They never published anything that they found using our equipment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @04:07PM (1 child)
Of course motives are important. Motives and intent are an important factors in the laws of many countries.
Some scientists have done "research" with bad motives, the results being bad dietary advice for millions or billions. How many extra deaths from that?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by meustrus on Friday February 16, @05:54PM
The solution to "bad dietary advice" is not to look more closely at the researchers' motives. The solution is to look at the data and try to independently reproduce their results.
Maybe the problem in this case isn't bad research, though, because there's no way the research could have prescribed giving the advice that was given at such a large scale. But then this thing called "evidence-based medicine" still hasn't really caught on with the medical community. It's no surprise that they'd end up giving us bad advice when they still develop their body of knowledge with a pre-scientific mindset.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by BK on Friday February 16, @06:04PM (3 children)
Argumentum ad verecundiam is sometimes considered a fallacy and sometimes not. The 'Authority' usually thinks it perfectly valid... But if one is going to accept an argument from authority, the credibility of that authority becomes really really important. Why should it be otherwise.
Example:
In the above example, should you know that BK has been given a series of government grants to study sky greenness? Or that he is unlikely to receive more grants if he concludes that the sky is not at all green. How about the fact that the 'Sky is Green Dammit Society' built him a house on Maui?
Why can't I be that BK?
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 16, @07:01PM
http://www.fallacyfiles.org/badreasn.html [fallacyfiles.org]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @07:48PM
Ah, like Bill Nye the Science Fake. Media-backed "expert" with an unrelated low-level degree but a big mouth.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Saturday February 17, @12:41AM
Much more important than the credibility of the authority is whether the authority is even relevant. This is the key difference between a valid ad verecundiam and a fallacious ad verecundiam. BK might be a scientist, but what sort of scientist is he? He could be a geologist, in which case his authority is completely irrelevant to what colour the sky is, since his speciality is looking at the ground rather than the sky, and in rocks rather than light. On the other hand, if he were a physicist who was trained in quantum electrodynamics and spectroscopy, that would make his conclusions more probably true, since his speciality is light and its interaction with matter, which is absolutely relevant to the question of the sky's colour. But (and this is important) only more probably true. A valid ad verecundiam is a Bayesian rather than strictly logical argument. But if then you got a lot of similarly qualified authorities and they all mostly said the same thing, the probability that they might all be wrong becomes very small indeed.
Examining conflict of interest is the same. It is also a Bayesian argument. If someone making a study has a conflict of interest, it only makes what they say suspect (i.e. more likely to be false) rather than strictly false, the way a strictly logical argument would. Just because someone is biased doesn't make them wrong. The only solution, as with the problem of arguments from authority, would be to look for further data from less biased sources. If other, less biased sources then also come to the same conclusion as the biased one, is the biased source wrong? Of course not.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.