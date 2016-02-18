from the GPL-FTW dept.
Mark J. Wielaard has written a brief blog post about a crucial license change for the dtrace performance analysis and troubleshooting tool. It has been available for most other systems, notably Solaris derivatives, FreeBSD, and OS X, but not for Linux. That may change soon, or at least have the possibility to change.
At Fosdem we had a talk on dtrace for linux in the Debugging Tools devroom.
Not explicitly mentioned in that talk, but certainly the most exciting thing, is that Oracle is doing a proper linux kernel port:
commit e1744f50ee9bc1978d41db7cc93bcf30687853e6
Author: Tomas Jedlicka <tomas.jedlicka@oracle.com>
Date: Tue Aug 1 09:15:44 2017 -0400
dtrace: Integrate DTrace Modules into kernel proper
This changeset integrates DTrace module sources into the main kernel source tree under the GPLv2 license. Sources have been moved to appropriate locations in the kernel tree.
That is right, dtrace dropped the CDDL and switched to the GPL!
This change improves the utility of dtrace and gives a badly needed boost to Oracle's image. So will the license for ZFS be corrected next?
Source : dtrace for linux; Oracle does the right thing.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday February 16, @04:35PM (2 children)
Oracle did nothing wrong.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Friday February 16, @06:53PM (1 child)
Oracle always does the right thing once it no longer matters.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday February 17, @12:48AM
By its definition of right, even then.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday February 16, @05:21PM (2 children)
I'm not that familiar with solaris.
How is dtrace used, and where is the dpkg?!
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Friday February 16, @05:29PM (1 child)
If you can tolerate video then Teaching, and Understanding, Systems Software with FreeBSD and DTrace [youtube.com] would probably be the one to look at. The DTrace in FreeBSD is quite close to the one for Linux. See also DTrace Tools [brendangregg.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
Here's a brief summary [dtrace.org] with links to resources.
And there's actual [die.net] documentation [dtrace.org] too.
And there's actual [die.net] documentation [dtrace.org] too.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday February 16, @05:22PM
The userspace is under a 'permissive' license. That allows interchange of code with the other DTrace, Open DTrace [github.com]. Open DTrace is the one used by FreeBSD, Illumos, and the others.
The userspace is under a 'permissive' license. That allows interchange of code with the other DTrace, Open DTrace [github.com]. Open DTrace is the one used by FreeBSD, Illumos, and the others.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:38PM (1 child)
when and if Bryan Cantrill's http://dtrace.org/ [dtrace.org] baby move into the kernel!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @10:05PM
"all within the kernel, nothing outside the kernel, nothing against the kernel."
-- kernel hacking with benito
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @05:54PM
You could complain that the Linux tools are more complicated, but that is easy enough to fix: port the userspace portion of dtrace to operate on top of the existing Linux kernel code. Linux doesn't need the kernel code, and there is no license issue in userspace.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 16, @06:52PM
The Anti-Christ become President of the United States;
Oracle releasing under the GPL.
We're doomed. Or things will be getting much better.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @08:17PM (2 children)
What can it provide that strace and perf tools don't do better?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 16, @09:13PM (1 child)
IIUC, strace is purely a userspace tool. Dtrace has kernel components that can trace *through* system calls rather than just report that they were called and what was returned.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Saturday February 17, @12:29AM
Yes strace traces to the kernel syscall boundary (hence the s).
However perf traces through user and kernel functions.
Linux has several tools with can trace through the kernel.
I'm not sure what 'extra' thing DTrace can do, but I expect it has more to do providing a familiar tool for people fleeing the death of Solaris than anything that 'only' DTrace can do.
http://www.brendangregg.com/blog/2015-07-08/choosing-a-linux-tracer.html [brendangregg.com]