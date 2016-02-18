from the waiting-for-an-addon-in-1..2..3.. dept.
Google settled a lawsuit with Getty Images and announced a multiyear global licensing deal with the company. One part of the settlement is the removal of the "View Image" buttons in Google Images searches. This is not entirely crippling, as you can still usually open the largest version of the image using your web browser's context menu:
Google is making a change to image search today that sounds small but will have a big impact: it's removing the "view image" button that appeared when you clicked on a picture, which allowed you to open the image alone. The button was extremely useful for users, since when you're searching for a picture, there's a very good chance that you want to take it and use it for something. Now, you'll have to take additional steps to save an image.
The change is essentially meant to frustrate users. Google has long been under fire from photographers and publishers who felt that image search allowed people to steal their pictures, and the removal of the view image button is one of many changes being made in response. A deal to show copyright information and improve attribution of Getty photos was announced last week and included these changes.
Google is also removing "Search by Image" buttons, requiring users to drag an image into the search bar instead.
Also at Search Engine Land and 9to5Google.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @01:28AM (4 children)
Are why we cant have nice things in this world.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @01:32AM (3 children)
We still have Bing. [bing.com]
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @01:49AM
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday February 17, @01:58AM
He did say NICE things...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 17, @02:23AM
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Saturday February 17, @01:57AM (2 children)
Yes, the additional step of right clicking and clicking "Save image" or "Open image in new tab".
Good golly, there are so many more valuable things to complain about, this is not one of them.
(Score: 2, Informative) by ataradov on Saturday February 17, @02:02AM
"View image" led to a full image, not the preview. Now you actually have to visit the site to get the full image. Possibly getting some bitcoin mining malware on the way.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 17, @02:04AM
On some sites, they use Javascript specifically to block you from right-clicking and saving the image. Disabling Javascript doesn't help because the site is dependent on it so you won't see the image at all without it. Luckily, there's extensions to get around this, like "Image Picka", but is extra hassle and most people don't know how to do this, or just give up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @02:23AM
And no much after, the community based solutions appeared to revert this UI regression (that seems to be how UIs evolve in the XXI century):
https://d3vr.github.io/viewimage/ [github.io] bookmarklet (bookmark that is a JS big line and does something), I find this a bit slow, having to move the pointer from page zone to bar or menu (or press some keys to navigate the menu). The instructions page leads us to other solutions:
https://github.com/devunt/make-gis-great-again [github.com] extensions for FF and Chrome (not tested because see next)
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/devunt/make-gis-great-again/master/gis-vib.user.js [githubusercontent.com] GreaseMonkey script that just adds the button back (prefered for me, as I have GM already installed and it just makes things as before)
The real solution Google should have taken: don't index Getty images. But corporations gonna corporate.