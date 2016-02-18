from the catchy-name dept.
Dark matter, neutrinos and tachyons in the same abstract? Oh yes:
According to conventional wisdom the 5-hour early Mont Blanc burst probably was not associated with SN 1987A, but if it was genuine, some exotic physics explanation had to be responsible. Here we consider one truly exotic explanation, namely faster-than-light neutrinos having View the MathML sourcemν2=−0.38keV2. It is shown that the Mont Blanc burst is consistent with the distinctive signature of that explanation i.e., an 8 MeV antineutrino line from SN 1987A. It is further shown that a model of core collapse supernovae involving dark matter particles of mass 8 MeV would in fact yield an 8 MeV antineutrino line
Journal paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0927650517303341
arxiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/1701.00488v8
Formatting errors in summary.
Formatting error is only half of the problem with TFS.
I'm trying to figure out if putting so little context legally counts as RTFA clickbait...
awesome as that is
and decided it had to be dark matter.
i'm glad these are not the people that write the code i depend on.
Last I heard it was supposed to be physically impossible to detect tachyons. Did this change?
Last I heard it was supposed to be physically impossible to detect tachyons. Did this change?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday February 17, @01:35AM
I thought tachyons were supposed to be dead simple to detect, if they interacted with normal matter at all, because each time they hit something they ended up going faster so they would leave a blazing trail of virtual particles turned real all along the length of their traverse. Of course, it would be difficult to decide that they were tachyons, because it would look like they were moving the opposite to the direction they were headed (unless it was essentially perpendicular to the line of observation).
OTOH, perhaps tachyons only interact with dark matter. That might be difficult to observe.
Put not your faith in princes.