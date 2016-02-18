Stories
Dark Matter Generates Tachyons in SN1987A

posted by janrinok on Friday February 16, @08:39PM   Printer-friendly
PiMuNu writes:

Dark matter, neutrinos and tachyons in the same abstract? Oh yes:

According to conventional wisdom the 5-hour early Mont Blanc burst probably was not associated with SN 1987A, but if it was genuine, some exotic physics explanation had to be responsible. Here we consider one truly exotic explanation, namely faster-than-light neutrinos having View the MathML sourcemν2=−0.38keV2. It is shown that the Mont Blanc burst is consistent with the distinctive signature of that explanation i.e., an 8 MeV antineutrino line from SN 1987A. It is further shown that a model of core collapse supernovae involving dark matter particles of mass 8 MeV would in fact yield an 8 MeV antineutrino line

Journal paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0927650517303341
arxiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/1701.00488v8

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @08:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @08:49PM (#639032)

    Generate me some tachyons via the replicator and put them into my flying car's fuel-tank so I can drive to the EM-ship space-port to visit Risa.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Apparition on Friday February 16, @09:12PM (3 children)

    by Apparition (6835) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 16, @09:12PM (#639039)

    I thought that Dark Matter was canceled?

    • (Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday February 16, @10:09PM (2 children)

      by cmdrklarg (5048) on Friday February 16, @10:09PM (#639073)

      It was? Damn, I liked that show.

  • (Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday February 16, @09:26PM (2 children)

    by nitehawk214 (1304) on Friday February 16, @09:26PM (#639047)

    Formatting errors in summary.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday February 16, @09:40PM (1 child)

      by bob_super (1357) on Friday February 16, @09:40PM (#639058)

      Formatting error is only half of the problem with TFS.
      I'm trying to figure out if putting so little context legally counts as RTFA clickbait...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:29PM (#639052)

    Oh shit I'm feeling it - Tachyon
    Hell yeah, fuck yeah, I feel like killing it - Tachyon
    Alright that’s tight, what it's like to experience - Tachyon

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, @09:34PM (#639056)

    awesome as that is
    and decided it had to be dark matter.

    i'm glad these are not the people that write the code i depend on.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 16, @11:02PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday February 16, @11:02PM (#639097) Homepage Journal

    Last I heard it was supposed to be physically impossible to detect tachyons. Did this change?

    • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday February 17, @01:35AM

      by HiThere (866) on Saturday February 17, @01:35AM (#639155)

      I thought tachyons were supposed to be dead simple to detect, if they interacted with normal matter at all, because each time they hit something they ended up going faster so they would leave a blazing trail of virtual particles turned real all along the length of their traverse. Of course, it would be difficult to decide that they were tachyons, because it would look like they were moving the opposite to the direction they were headed (unless it was essentially perpendicular to the line of observation).

      OTOH, perhaps tachyons only interact with dark matter. That might be difficult to observe.

