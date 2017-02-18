18/02/17/0011231 story
£10,000 proposed for everyone under 55
The government should give £10,000 to every citizen under 55, a report suggests.
The Royal Society for the encouragement of the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said it could pave the way to everyone getting a basic state wage.
The idea sees two payments of £5,000 paid over two years, but certain state benefits and tax reliefs would be removed at the same time.
The RSA said it would compensate workers for the way jobs are changing.
The money would help to steer UK citizens through the 2020s, "as automation replaces many jobs, climate change hits and more people face balancing employment with social care", the report said.
Also at The Guardian and CNBC.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @03:49AM (19 children)
Chavs on the dole already get all the benefits of a welfare state: council housing, jobseekers allowance, national health. Now you want to give them a basic income as well?
I see how it goes. Rich get richer, poor get poorer, lazy get lazier.
Fuck it, mate. I hear Doctor Who is a hot chick now. Pay me to sit alone in the darkness whilst I have a wank.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 17, @03:56AM (3 children)
Everyone is an artist! Society owes them for their artistic expression of leeches and parasites!!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @04:06AM (2 children)
Where's my compensation for all my GitHub contributions? I bust my ass coding open source! Where's my fucking income, bro?
Nationalize GitHub now and collect a Software Tax like your communist hero Richard Stallman fucking told you to do!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tftp on Saturday February 17, @04:33AM (1 child)
"Read my lips: No new taxes!" (c)
The problem with taxes is that the people can only approve them. That's all. There is hardly any way to prevent their misuse. And good luck trying to cancel them when 500+ politicians are dead against.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @05:56AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @04:11AM (13 children)
TFS says that "certain state benefits and tax reliefs would be removed at the same time."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @04:22AM (12 children)
Do you seriously believe benefits recipients will be denied healthcare and evicted from council estates, be paid a basic income instead, and be told to fuck off and fend for themselves with a wad of cash?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 17, @04:39AM (9 children)
Does anyone seriously believe there's enough cash in the UK for everyone to get 5000 pounds a year ?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by aristarchus on Saturday February 17, @05:47AM (8 children)
Frojack, frojack, are you one of those goldbugs that thinks that money is something real and has absolute qualitites, so that we can "run out of it"? I thought better of you, froj. Are you going to support Ayn Paul Rand Ryan when he argues next year, that since Republicans have cut taxes, and revenues are down, we no longer have enough money to pay for Social Security?
And besides, the Fricking Queen is one of the richest persons in the world. If she cannot pony up enough to keep the average obsequious British subject in Shark and Taties and that stuff they call "beer", well maybe it is time, finally, for a bit of the old Marie Antoinette treatment. Not enough cash! She's got the fricking Star of India, for God's sake!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:53AM (2 children)
Fuck off, mate. Paul Ryan and Rand Paul are at least as far off as Kim Il-Sung and Lenin.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aristarchus on Saturday February 17, @07:40AM (1 child)
If two men both read Ayn Rand, they become one in the spirit! The spirit is rather dumb, almost Alan Greenspan dumb, but they are one in it. So while there may be things that Ayn Rand, Rand Paul, and Paul Rand, opps, Paul Ryan? disagree about, they are united in the worship of the goddess of radical individualism, because the Soviet Revolution meant, she did not get a pony for her birthday. So spin me another one, Oh AC of infinite fuck offs, about how it is not the case that the American Asshole Republicans are not going to first act to reduce revenue, and then use that same lack of revenue that they have created, to argue that social entitlement spending is too expensive? This is their plan, and all the racist Trump voters will be quite astounded when they are screwed over by exactly what they elected. And, libertarians can go suck something, usually their own. . . we leave it at that.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:45AM
Nah, it takes much more than one book or even a dozen to teach people to be morons. You really need at least thirteen years just for baseline idiocy. For the desired level of stupidity you need at least four more years on top of that but at least they're stupid enough by then that you can get them to pay you a lot of money to finish up their intelligence removal.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday February 17, @08:53AM (3 children)
Money is finite only if tied to something that is finite.
Seems the whole world uses Gold as a reference, as its worth represents the labor to mine and process it. It can't be instantiated at a whim.
Now, the USDollar is in infinite supply. The bankers play with interest rates so as to steer inflation rates to a target of about 4 percent per year from what I can tell.
The bankers create the dollars about like we instantiate a C++ object. Written into existence. Once loaned into existence, they get to collect usury on it, until that loan is paid off - but here's the knacker - yet more loans must be written into existence to get the "dollars" to pay off the underlying debt! How's that for job security?
In return, they offer us a universally exchangeable currency, along with providing governments a convenient way of collecting tax, so they won't get paid in whatever the taxee has to offer... the government probably does not want a box of chickens as tax payment.
However, when you follow the math, the banking class will inevitably end up "owning" everything, while building nothing. All they did was sign loan papers and collect usury - payable only in that which they issued.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:33AM (2 children)
I won't argue about rates but take a moment to consider how it would affect things if it weren't mathematically possible to get a loan when you needed one.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 17, @12:13PM (1 child)
The guys who keep raising the price will quickly find their thingie won't sell!
Stuff would have to be priced right if the seller wants to unload any.
Probably stop this real-estate flipping in the bud. Flipper buys it... now its his onus to sell it to someone who actually has the money to afford it.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @12:34PM
When I say think about something, I generally mean from angles that you haven't already. Preferably even some that would contradict your position. It's really not painful if you prefer being correct to not having to change your mind.
In this case, I'd specifically like you to consider what an average person might take out loans for during their life and what reshaping would occur within our society if they were no longer able to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @02:43PM
And, fuck off again, mate. Brits make decent brew, which is more than can be said for Greeks. Except, you're probably an Americanized Greek, and you think pilsener piss water is "real beer". Fuck off again, and keep fucking off!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @05:47AM (1 child)
They propose scrapping some benefits and replacing them with the basic income. If it instead gets implemented as another benefit on top of everything else... too bad for the taxpayer I guess.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 17, @09:05AM
But they propose Everyone in the UK gets the money.
So who's left to pay those taxes? There are far fewer tax payers than citizens.
You can't even just print more money like some idiots suggest, unless the plan was to inflate the currency so that 5000 pounds could buy a single small potato.. It's possible the UK is solvent when measured in potatoes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @12:16PM
Actually you don't get easy dole in the UK anymore. Jobseekers are forced to jump through a series of increasingly difficult and humiliating hoops including menial work for businesses (taking away the opportunity for someone to actually be employed in that position) otherwise they get sanctioned which means their benefits are stopped and they potentially starve (sometimes saved by charity) and in some cases end their own lives. Similarly many genuinely disabled people are denied benefits due to humiliating quota based assessments.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 17, @04:29AM
I met @theresa_may [twitter.com] at #WEF18 [twitter.com]. In #Davos [twitter.com]. And I encouraged her to look at ways to take bold action in the United Kingdom with an eye toward changing business as usual and not being beholden to ways of the past which were not working.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @04:29AM (9 children)
I mean, I never would have guessed that artistic types leaned communist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:46AM
Not all of us.
Here's my take on it:
If you're worth watching/hearing/experiencing, then do your marketing and build a career.
If not, fuck off until you are, and let the rest of us get on without subsidies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:51AM (7 children)
Surely you can agree a universal basic income is the least bad welfare system currently proposed, even if rightly thinking all welfare is ultimately harmful. This, however, will probably still be full of inefficiency and corruption.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @07:07AM (5 children)
That's like arguing in favor of the least bad kick in the sack. The only way I'd ever agree to UBI is if it were voluntary and those accepting it forfeited their right to vote during any year they accepted so much as a dime of it.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 17, @09:33AM (1 child)
That's like something Paul Weyrich would come up with. Brilliant guy! He was always thinking of ways to have the FEWEST people voting. Because that's tremendous for the Republican Party! Have you ever thought of joining?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:41AM
Sorry but you're not the Donald that I wrote in several times on my ballot last time around. The one I voted for wears a little sailor hat and shirt but no pants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:11AM (1 child)
> The only way I'd ever agree to UBI is if it were voluntary
So you'd be okay with UBI if was neither U nor B.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:37AM
I'd be okay with us having an amendment to the effect of "neither private citizens nor elected officials can vote themselves more money". It's as plain as the deep, deep hole we're standing in where that road leads to.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday February 17, @01:27PM
Ah, so only the richest can afford to vote? What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @02:02PM
Can by very harmful if it attracts muslims
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 17, @04:44AM (3 children)
Every phone booth is litter with business cards. Every such card promises stern discipline for naughty little boys
When in a foreign land I purchased the wares of a lady who advertised that she "speaks English". I will never ever again visit an English speaker
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @05:31AM (2 children)
Why would you want to in the first place? You don't go to a hooker for conversation. And it's rude to talk with your mouth full anyway.
(Score: 4, Funny) by MostCynical on Saturday February 17, @07:04AM (1 child)
Is that how male dentists learn to understand what their patients are saying?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @10:35AM
My problem in the dentists' chair is gagging.
I can't say a word.
I erupt.