from the bandwidth-fading-in-and-out dept.
SpaceX gets U.S. regulator to back satellite internet plan
Elon Musk's SpaceX, fresh off the successful launch this month of the world's most powerful rocket, won an endorsement on Wednesday from the top U.S. communications regulator to build a broadband network using satellites.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai proposed the approval of an application by SpaceX to provide broadband services using satellites in the United States and worldwide. "Satellite technology can help reach Americans who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach," Pai said in a statement.
SpaceX told the FCC in a Feb. 1 letter that it plans to launch a pair of experimental satellites on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. That launch, already approved by the FCC, is set for Saturday in California. The rocket will carry the PAZ satellite for Hisdesat of Madrid, Spain and multiple smaller secondary payloads.
Previously: SpaceX to Launch Broadband Satellites With Latency as Low as 25ms in 2019
« UK's Royal Society of Arts Proposes £10,000, 2-Year Basic Income | FCC Investigates Ajit Pai Over Corruption »
Related Stories
SpaceX today said its planned constellation of 4,425 broadband satellites will launch from the Falcon 9 rocket beginning in 2019 and continue launching in phases until reaching full capacity in 2024.
SpaceX gave the Senate Commerce Committee an update on its satellite plans during a broadband infrastructure hearing this morning via testimony by VP of satellite government affairs Patricia Cooper. Satellite Internet access traditionally suffers from high latency, relatively slow speeds, and strict data caps. But as we reported in November, SpaceX says it intends to solve these problems with custom-designed satellites launched into low-Earth orbits.
SpaceX mentioned 2019 as a possible launch date in an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission in November and offered a more specific launch timeline today.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:07AM (2 children)
Will there be a stupid captive portal that redirects you pretty please to buy internet access but spacex.com is always free. Gonna stretch that loophole wide open like a goatse anus. Free internet worldwide, bitches. Elon suck my fucking cock.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:09AM (1 child)
I see, I see it! I twisted my head sideways and I can finally see it! The Tower! I see it! It has given me insights that are incomprehensible to lesser beings such as yourselves! For instance, I know that the feces baby in your rancid rectal womb has just given birth to another feces baby, and that this is all thanks to my cockpoles raping its egg! My fetid little friend just licked its chops.
Some seem's it's time for a violation...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:19AM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=horsssnQ14I [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 17, @07:47AM
After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country! For too long, our cities & states have waited for a responsible partner. Instead our federal government has been in the business of OBSTRUCTION. No more!!!! #InfrastructurePlan [twitter.com]
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday February 17, @12:04PM
It would be nice if this can actually work out. I hope to see more competition in internet access. Anything to get rid of those overpriced telecommunication companies that fight competition by bribing politicians to write laws that favor them,