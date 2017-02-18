from the you-don't-say dept.
FCC boss Ajit Pai is being investigated by his own agency over potential corruption allegations.
The already-unpopular agency boss has been on a tear in recent months gutting decades old media-consolidation rules designed to protect consumers and the nation's media markets from any one broadcaster becoming too powerful.
Pai's efforts arrived, not coincidentally, at the same time Sinclair Broadcasting Group is attempting to acquire Tribune Media as part of a $3.9 billion dollar megamerger. It's a deal a bipartisan chorus of critics say would demolish media diversity, resulting in Sinclair owning more than 230 local stations across 72 percent of the United States.
Given criticism of Sinclair for its often distorted and inaccurate news reporting, consumer advocates say the deal would have a profoundly negative impact on the quality and diversity of media discourse, as well as already dwindling competition in the space.
Without Pai's assistance on this front, the Sinclair merger would have been impossible.
Now the New York Times indicates that the FCC's Inspector General has launched an investigation into whether Pai acted inappropriately as he rushed to dismantle media consolidation rules.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday February 17, @08:36AM (1 child)
I sure hope someone is in control here.
So far, this whole mess makes me think of a plane running on autopilot, with a monkey at the controls, and just a matter of time before the great surprise that "no one saw coming".

(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday February 17, @09:24AM
Well, not all is lost, given that an infinite amount of monkeys at the controls should be able to come up with a flying plane. And there are, apparently, a near infinite amount of monkeys at the helm already. All it now takes is infinite time and all will be well.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday February 17, @08:48AM (9 children)
I wasn't expecting this, and it's a nice surprise. This kind of sneaky, cowardly, backstabbing, self-serving shitweasel deserves to lose everything he sold his soul for. I really hope he ends up in prison.

(Score: 2, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 17, @09:04AM (4 children)
Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused -- life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?

(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:20AM (1 child)
It's a crying shame when folks don't understand satire, ain't it?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday February 17, @01:53PM
Poe's Law is very much in force.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday February 17, @11:54AM
I'm sure this witch hunt on Pai is just as "baseless" as the witch hunt on you.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @01:39PM
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/donald-trump-a-playboy-model-and-a-system-for-concealing-infidelity-national-enquirer-karen-mcdougal [newyorker.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday February 17, @09:04AM
And we also dearly need to undo the damage he's done before it gets even worse.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by KiloByte on Saturday February 17, @10:45AM (1 child)
Ha ha. Let's see, are Bush and Obama in prison? Most of their crimes can be lawyered around, FISA is pretty clear-cut. Or, if you consider presidents immune — Hillary — despite not a slightest doubt about her being guilty, and her opponent, who kept promising to jail her, having won the presidency — she is neither in jail nor heading there.
This kind of animals is way too equal to even think about imprisoning them. The only crime they could do is hurting anyone of their tier, in which case retribution is swift.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:28AM
If you want to know why Hillary's not in jail, consider all the classified and otherwise harmful secret information she's collected over the past two or three decades. Keeping her squirreled away where she could not spill it in the most devastating way possible wouldn't fly, so there's no real choice but to let her be. And that's assuming her character to be much more selfless than most people believe it is.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by stretch611 on Saturday February 17, @11:58AM
Yeah, Sadly, the chance of jail time for him is quite infinitesimal.
It would be nice to see some of the damage he did removed.
For a laugh, I'd really like to see that novelty coffee mug he likes to display embedded somewhere the sun doesn't shine... sideways.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:01AM
An Indian fuck is also the lawyer of the guy suing Bruce Perens.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday February 17, @12:06PM
Europeans can't get all cocky, there are several supposedly democratic countries with just as bad media dominance, some even where those in power own the media companies.
