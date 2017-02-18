from the maybe-stop-looking-down-at-your-phone dept.
Employees are injuring themselves by walking into the glass walls of Apple's fancy new headquarters:
The centerpiece of Apple Inc.'s new headquarters is a massive, ring-shaped office overflowing with panes of glass, a testament to the company's famed design-obsessed aesthetic.
There's been one hiccup since it opened last year: Apple employees keep smacking into the glass.
Surrounding the Cupertino, California-based building are 45-foot tall curved panels of safety glass. Inside are work spaces, dubbed "pods," also made with a lot of glass. Apple staff are often glued to the iPhones they helped popularize. That's resulted in repeated cases of distracted employees walking into the panes, according to people familiar with the incidents.
Some staff started to stick Post-It notes on the glass doors to mark their presence. However, the notes were removed because they detracted from the building's design, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing anything related to Apple. Another person familiar with the situation said there are other markings to identify the glass.
What kind of markings? Bloodstains?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:20AM (3 children)
Form without function more like.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday February 17, @11:59AM (2 children)

(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @12:12PM (1 child)
Naw, stupid shit is much easier to design than clever.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @02:01PM
Shit, I've read TWO of your posts today I agree with. STOP IT. Right now.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:37AM (1 child)
Make a location-aware app for the phones that warns you if you're about to run into a door. The doors would have to transmit open or closed status.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 17, @11:59AM
Without using any Indian characters [soylentnews.org].

(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 17, @11:54AM
How did you get that bruise? You walked into a glass wall? Sure. That's what they always say.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @12:01PM (1 child)
You could put some colour in the glass (or put transparent coloured stickers on them afterwards, if you don't want to replace them)... doesn't need to be the whole glass. You could put a transparent blueish or greenish "wave" on the bottom part... or something... be creative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @12:57PM
More like, need someone with a clue.
Walking into glass doors happens a lot, and sometimes it's not because makers are missing (if there are non at all, that's negligence), but they might have been at the wrong level. So you add more, problem solved.
And you f*cking leave the post-its on until then. Unless you compete for biggest asshole in the universe, your sense of aethetics are simple not relevant if it impacts the health of your employees.
Maybe someone should remind them that if an employee gets hurt their health insurance might decide to get any costs back from Apple, which if it's permanent damage VERY quickly goes into the 10s of millions.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @12:13PM (1 child)
Bloodstains would be useless. They'd just assume it was some sort of feminist statement and walk into the wall in solidarity.

(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Saturday February 17, @01:35PM
Well, at least they don't complain about glass ceilings ;)
*ducks for cover*
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Provocateur on Saturday February 17, @12:15PM
Without necessarily being open -- they could have an etched design on the glass (like at the King arthur's pizzeria) but if those staffers were staring at their iphones, ican't help any of them
(Score: 2, Funny) by anubi on Saturday February 17, @12:20PM
Wait for the YouTube videos to show up. Might be as funny as the cat videos.

(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday February 17, @01:17PM
Apple must employ pigeons.
Apple must employ pigeons.