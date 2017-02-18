from the (breast)-milk-does-a-body-good dept.
Transgender woman is first to be able to breastfeed her baby
A 30-year-old transgender woman has become the first officially recorded to breastfeed her baby. An experimental three-and-a-half-month treatment regimen, which included hormones, a nausea drug and breast stimulation, enabled the woman to produce 227 grams of milk a day.
"This is a very big deal," says Joshua Safer of Boston Medical Center, who was not involved with the treatment. "Many transgender women are looking to have as many of the experiences of non-transgender women as they can, so I can see this will be extremely popular."
The transgender woman had been receiving feminising hormonal treatments for several years before she started the lactation treatment. These included spironolactone, which is thought to block the effects of testosterone, and progesterone and a type of oestrogen. This regimen enabled her to develop breasts that looked fully grown, according to a medical scale that assesses breast development based on appearance. She had not had any breast augmentation surgery.
When her partner was five-and-a-half-months pregnant, the woman sought medical treatment from Tamar Reisman and Zil Goldstein at Mount Sinai's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in New York City. Her partner had no interest in breastfeeding, she explained, so she would like to take on that role instead.
The milk produced was supplemented by formula because a baby typically needs 500 grams of milk per day at 5 days old.
Richard Paulson, President of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, has said that transgender women could give birth as soon as "tomorrow" using donated wombs:
Those born with male assigned sex organs cannot conceive children biologically; however, this may soon change, at least according to one fertility expert. Transgender women—those who were assigned male at birth—could give birth as early as "tomorrow," Richard Paulson, an obstetrician-gynecologist and the president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, said, according to The Telegraph. Thanks to advances in transgender medicine, donated wombs may be able to help transgender women conceive on their own, Paulson said during the society's annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Since at least 1999, transgender men have successfully given birth to healthy children, The Washington Post [archive] reports. More recently, Trystan Reese, a transgender man and his partner Biff Chaplow, gave birth to a healthy child last August. Despite their successes, the process is much more complex for transgender women. Primarily because a man's pelvis is a different shape than a woman's, making the birth much more complicated. Still, Paulson insists that it's possible, but notes the birth must be conducted via cesarean section.
"There would be additional challenges, but I don't see any obvious problem that would preclude it," Paulson said. "I personally suspect there are going to be trans women who are going to want to have a uterus and will likely get the transplant."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by idiot_king on Saturday February 17, @05:42PM (11 children)
If the alt-right retards still think gender was inherent, they're not ready for the future.
But it doesn't matter, because they're clearly not the ones reproducing anyway :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:06PM
Why is the alt-right position on transsexuals important? Why would your political views dictate your personal opinion on a male being able to breastfeed?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:12PM (3 children)
I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @06:46PM (2 children)
I am as well but I'm trans-former because I want to be able to turn into a giant robot too.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:51PM (1 child)
I believe it, never seen a helicopter with a dick.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @08:54PM
http://www.janes.com/images/assets/770/47770/1369949_-_main.jpg [janes.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:40PM
Obviously, the king of the idiots is trolling, but I'll take the bait anyway. Gender IS inherent. It you take the little faggot's hormone cocktail away, you'll see just how female he really is.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Captival on Saturday February 17, @11:56PM (3 children)
Look at yourself in the mirror, you incredible moron. You're gloating in glee because an insane person cut off his own dick and replaced it with a machine that shoots milk out of his chest, so he can pretend to be something he isn't. And while that is disgusting and unnatural as it gets, you're pleased because the people you don't like are against it, no matter how sensible it is. What a loathsome abberation of a human being this makes you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @01:38AM
Welcome oh latest edition to someone's troll accounts.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 18, @02:42AM (1 child)
There's too many links, so many people don't read the articles because it's too much. This one, I understand why nobody wants to read it. Very DISTURBING news! But it says on SoylentNews, on the summary, there's no machine. It's not a machine. If it was a machine, it would be OK. A baby drinking milk from a machine, that's normal. Milk coming out of a breast, very DISTURBING. Whether it's a woman or whoever.
Let me tell you, lawyer Elizabeth Beck did a terrible job against me, she lost (I even got legal fees). I loved beating her, she was easy. She’s a terrible attorney. We beat her soundly. She’s got a terrible reputation. Bottom line, I beat her. And, it was a breast pump. We were meeting for a deposition, she wanted to breast pump in front of me. I may have said it was disgusting. I thought it was terrible. I watched that and I thought that was DISGRACEFUL and DISGUSTING!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @03:02AM
I loved beating her, she was easy. Bottom line, I beat her.
Aren't we being a little too revealing today?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday February 18, @12:22AM
So we are supposed to be happy with this timeline? We didn't get flying cars, we didn't get space colonies, but we got a huge welfare state and innocent children used as medical experiments to see if moobs that are forced to lactate are safe?
FUCK THIS GAY EARTH!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Appalbarry on Saturday February 17, @05:58PM (2 children)
Always true, but for this one an absolute must.
(Score: 4, Funny) by fadrian on Saturday February 17, @06:03PM (1 child)
Well now I'm confused. If I don't read the comments, I can't read your comment that says not to read the comments. But if I do read your comment, I've already read a comment. Why are you asking people to do the impossible? You aren't a product manager, are you?
That is all.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Saturday February 17, @06:13PM
The first rule of the Soylent Comment Club is....
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:35PM (1 child)
Tits or GTFO!
Waitwhat?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 18, @12:37AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @06:37PM (5 children)
Congratulations to the scientists that worked to make our human existence more meaningful, by taking a man who was dressed / cut up to be a woman to produce milk.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:12PM (2 children)
Probably better funded and more money in it than doing something useful like curing cancer or ALS.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:29PM (1 child)
Any and all additional understanding in to human biology should be welcome. It might not be something that directly affects you, but it affects others.
There is big money to be made by the medical industry in gender-reassignment related procedures. Expect to see more such advances in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:06PM
Extremely unlikely, considering the statistical insignificance of the numbers of transvestites wanting cosmetic surgery and hormone cocktails.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by kurenai.tsubasa on Saturday February 17, @07:44PM (1 child)
Lactation isn't difficult to achieve. Any woman can do it. I've done it accidentally. I'm not sure why this is even news.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday February 17, @10:04PM
I met an American guy in Shanghai who could lactate by expressing his nipple. He was an otherwise normal guy, too, not somebody who took hormones or the like.
I did honestly find it disturbing, though. The haze of erguotou and second-hand smoke from the ball of hash they had bought from Uighurs in Inner Mongolia didn't buffer the experience enough.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:15PM (1 child)
Why the hell do any of you guys care. Seriously, reading the comments already posted it looks like a bunch of retards humping a doorknob.
Here, lets see if we can make a right winger's head explode.
Don't you believe that the government should stay the fuck out of peoples business, especially if it doesn't impact anyone else? Y'all are against money costing regulations against oil drilling companies and that's to keep them from dumping toxic chemicals in our water supply, why would you be in favor of regulating someones sex life?
Honestly I think they are all just scared they are going to accidentally cheat on their wives with a tranny.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 17, @11:55PM
Why, yes. When did I say otherwise? Mocking something doesn't mean you want someone's right to be as big a weirdo as they like taken away. Hell, it doesn't even mean you disapprove of people being weirdos.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday February 17, @07:32PM (7 children)
227 grams per day (7ish oz) is less than a newborn needs in the first week, and way short of the 25 Oz requirement in the first six months.
There is a huge list [babycenter.com] of foods and drugs moms are supposed to avoid while breastfeeding, some quite dangerous to baby. Yet the chemical stew needed to induce lactation was thought to be a good idea?
But hey, as long as he gets to play girl, who cares about the baby's needs.
Oh, wait, is that a "won't somebody please think of the children" moment?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SanityCheck on Saturday February 17, @08:39PM (5 children)
It get's better my man!
What kind of a nausea drug you ask? Could it be this one?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Domperidone [wikipedia.org]
I'm personally not looking forward to reading about how a perfectly healthy baby was fucked up by another mental-illness-disguised-as-treatment.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Entropy on Saturday February 17, @09:37PM (3 children)
You never will read about it. The mainstream media will bury that so deep it'll never be found.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:44PM
She is no more mentally ill than any pie in the sky follower.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Saturday February 17, @09:57PM (1 child)
Just like they buried the story of David Reimer. The Left: They "Fucking Love Science" until it conflicts with their worldview.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Reimer [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:26PM
"The Right", ignorant dicks who only agree with science that confirms their prejudices.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @12:40AM
If you read source, the only medication she was on when feeding the baby are estradiol and aldactone, both of which are considered safe for breastfeeding. The three month regimen was before the baby was born.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Saturday February 17, @10:07PM
That was my thought, too. Breast-feeding confers a number of nutritional, developmental, and health benefits to infants that formula can't, but when you're dosing the "mother" with hormones and chemicals to induce lactation it has to mess with the infant's system.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:36PM
Just ewwww!!
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @07:47PM
Who the real babies are. RWNJs
(Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Saturday February 17, @08:37PM (1 child)
OK.
""This is a very big deal,""
Nope. That's less than half a pint a day, not enough to keep an infant alive, barely enough to help out as a milkmaid. If the milk was clean, that is, don't want to feed the baby milk from someone on drugs of course... oops.
"These included spironolactone, which is thought to block the effects of testosterone, and progesterone and a type of oestrogen. This regimen enabled her to develop breasts that looked fully grown, according to a medical scale that assesses breast development based on appearance. She had not had any breast augmentation surgery."
The unspoken assumption here is that protruding breasts are needed for lactation, which is just sheer ignorance. The engineering connection runs the other way around - it's lactation that causes breasts to swell not vice versa. Human breasts, unusually, do swell at puberty but this has no direct connection to lactation, and is not necessary for it. Virtually all other animals that produce milk only swell a bit while lactating and typically shrink back afterwards as well. Bosomy women do not produce more milk, and it's actually perfectly normal for men to produce small amounts of milk under the old manual stimulation regime as well.
So, no, it's not a big deal, it's not particularly new, and it still might be an interesting article if it were better written, but it's not.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 18, @12:50AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday February 17, @09:24PM
Read about something similar back in the late '80's or early '90's. Only difference was that the male in that case wasn't transgender, and the doctors statement in this case makes a special point of mentioning "first transgender".
I have to wonder how the synthetic hormones and drugs will effect the baby though. From all the comments in the article about unknowns in the quality and effects of the milk being produced I can't help but think the baby is a bit of a guinea pig. Even the article points out that one of the drugs being used is specifically not recommended for use in the manner it is being used.
Science is cool, but sometimes I have to wonder, was it really something that needed to do?
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 5, Interesting) by requerdanos on Saturday February 17, @10:03PM
Well, that's actually kind of impressive. That's not a lot of milk--about one feeding's worth if I recall correctly--and I'd wonder what all is in it, but these minor criticisms aside, still--very impressive.
I'll bet so, and this will help. Please note that "Transgender women" still means "people who are biologically male as can be checked with a DNA test." That doesn't mean that they don't want to have the experiences that other women have. (If you you disagree with anything in this paragraph, please send your complaint to dev@null and it will be dealt with expeditiously. Thank you.)
Well, that isn't happening, not with only 230 grams of milk coming out in a whole day. When my son was a newborn, he'd take half that much in a single feeding, and after a month or so, that (230gm ~=8oz) was about the amount of a single feeding at about six feedings a day.
But good try!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday February 17, @11:07PM (6 children)
Okay, I *know* why this works, it's because men technically have breasts too, they just don't develop. But...why? Why do this? With the amount of drugs it takes, feeding the resulting milk to a baby sounds really, really unsafe.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:29PM (3 children)
Careful, if you don't approve this story 100% some conservative brains may implode.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @12:30AM (2 children)
I really don't understand this, by what measure are TERFs (for example) conservatives?
Most of the public rejects the transgender agenda and it's not because they're bigoted, prejudiced or even hostile towards transgender individuals. It's because accepting the genetic differences of our sexually dimorphic species implies rejecting the fake narrative that men and women are interchangeable. [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @01:42AM (1 child)
Because Azuma is usually quite vocal about such issues, so to hear any form of critique might indeed make some heads explode.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @02:01AM
Oh sure but my point was that I don't think she's voicing any opinion here that people on the far left don't also hold. I don't understand how people automatically presume the transgender thing is some partisan left or right issue. Almost nobody thinks it's a great idea for a biological male to be showering with young girls at the municipal pool.
And I agree with Azuma, why? Given the effects of the drugs involved, can we be certain of the childs long term health and that we're not risking some Thalidomide level travesty?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:38PM
Sounds unsafe != IS unsafe.
Since medical professionals were involved, it seems unlikely they would have participated if it was knowingly unsafe.
TFA mentions that only subtle long term effects are genuinely in question. And such would have to be measured on a larger scale to obtain any meaningful results.
Science now has official sample #1.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday February 17, @11:53PM
Breast cancer in men [cancer.ca]
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.