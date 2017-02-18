from the signal-to-noise-ratio dept.
Diplomats and other victims of mysterious "sonic attacks" at the American embassy in Havana, Cuba are experiencing neurological symptoms months after being affected:
A preliminary case report on the victims of mysterious "health attacks" in Havana, Cuba details the results of extensive clinical evaluations, concluding that the individuals appear to have sustained "injury to widespread brain networks without an associated history of head trauma."
The report offers the first medical glimpse of the victims—US government personnel and their families who were serving on diplomatic assignment in Havana. From late 2016 to August 2017, they reported experiencing bizarre and inexplicable sonic and sensory episodes. The episodes tended to include directional, irritating sounds, such as buzzing and piercing squeals, as well as pressure and vibrations. Afterward, the victims developed a constellation of neurological symptoms.
In clinical evaluations of 21 of 24 individuals affected, an interdisciplinary team of doctors at University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine retrospectively pieced together symptoms—an average of 203 days after individuals were exposed. They found that the most common issues persisting more than three months after exposure were cognitive impairment (17/21); balance issues (15/21); visual (18/21) and hearing (15/21) problems; sleep impairment (18/21); and headaches (16/21).
Previously: U.S. State Department Pulls Employees From Cuba, Issues Travel Warning Due to "Sonic Attacks"
A 'Sonic Attack' on Diplomats in Cuba? These Scientists Doubt It
The US believes several State Department employees at the US embassy in Havana were subjected to an "acoustic attack" using sonic devices that left at least two with such serious health problems they needed to be brought back to the US for treatment, several senior State Department officials told CNN. One official said the employees could have suffered permanent hearing loss as a result.
The employees affected were not at the same place at the same time, but suffered a variety of physical symptoms since late 2016 which resembled concussions.
Conspiracy theory fodder, or actually possible?
State Department orders nonessential diplomats and families out of Cuba following mysterious attacks
The US State Department is pulling out all families of employees and nonessential personnel from Cuba, after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats.
Several US officials tell CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The American embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff. The officials said the US will stop issuing visas in Cuba effective immediately because of the staff reductions and the decision is not described as a retaliatory measure. Officials say there will still be consular officials in the embassy available to assist US citizens in Cuba.
The State Department is also issuing a travel warning, urging Americans not to travel to Cuba because they could also be at risk as some of the attacks against diplomats have taken place at hotels where Americans stay, a senior State Department official told reporters Friday.
Also at the Miami Herald, BBC, and NYT:
Some of those attacked have suffered significant injuries, with symptoms including hearing loss, dizziness, tinnitus, balance and visual problems, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping. But despite an intensive investigation by the F.B.I., the cause and perpetrators of the attacks remain a mystery, with some experts speculating that some kind of sonic weapon or faulty surveillance device may have been at fault.
Related: US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'
The State Department has not provided further details about the medical condition of the affected staffers. But government officials have suggested anonymously that the diplomats may have been assaulted with some sort of sonic weapon.
Experts in acoustics, however, say that's a theory more appropriate to a James Bond movie.
Sound can cause discomfort and even serious harm, and researchers have explored the idea of sonic weaponry for years. But scientists doubt a hidden ultrasound weapon can explain what happened in Cuba.
"I'd say it's fairly implausible," said Jürgen Altmann, a physicist at the Technische Universität Dortmund in Germany and an expert on acoustics.
Once again, the New York Times gets it wrong. James Bond is not the movie genre they're looking for.
mrpg also brings us this less-critical AP report, What Americans Heard in Cuba Attacks: The Sound.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @08:10PM (24 children)
No such "sonic weapon" is known to exist. [scientificamerican.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Saturday February 17, @08:15PM (13 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_Range_Acoustic_Device [wikipedia.org]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @08:33PM (4 children)
No, that is something entirely different. The reported effects are unlikely to be the result of a "sonic weapon". I'd be looking at microwaves [medicaldaily.com] first and I'd start by eliminating the possibility of a malfunctioning device within the embassy.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @10:17PM (2 children)
Yup. And are they sure there are no other cause in the environment? Bad paint? Sick building? Built on a chemical dump? I dunno. Maybe the sonic stuff is symptoms, not causes.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @10:35PM (1 child)
Embassy was built on an ancient Taíno graveyard.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday February 18, @01:00AM
So it's a Poltergeist? Or maybe the "device" didn't malfunction, but was an experiment. And being in Cuba and all, it's easy just to blame them.
Is there a way to measure RF exposure after the fact?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday February 18, @01:36AM
Considering everything I'd be looking first for some disease organism, and then for an allergic reaction.
OTOH, I'm no medic.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday February 17, @08:38PM (7 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @08:48PM (4 children)
Set it to "harsh silence" (>28 kHz).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday February 17, @08:55PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:02PM (2 children)
The frequency response of monitor loudspeakers with ribbon tweeters extends to 50kHz, I'm sat right in front of a pair. Predominant research into ultrasound is as a treatment for brain injury [fusfoundation.org] not as a viable weapon. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 17, @10:02PM (1 child)
Ultrasound might be safe for the brain, until you crank up the decibels.
See also transcranial direct current stimulation [wikipedia.org] vs. electroshock therapy [wikipedia.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @10:33PM
This applies to all sound, some doesn't even require excessive replay level - Miley Cyrus songs for example.
You'd be aware if a product like this was in use. [argoasecurity.com] If you care to pull up a table of sound absorption coefficients and keep the inverse square law in mind, it should become apparent that something like this would not be effective operated from outside a building.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 17, @11:16PM (1 child)
Why would you suspect a KNOWN LRAD was used? Do Cuban's patent their clandestine tools with the US Patent Office?
They would change any known design to be far less detectable.
The statement was asserted that there was no such weapon known. Yet two seconds of google search shows that there are several such things from many manufacturers both in the US and other countries that are on the market.
Who knows what else is in the inventory of government agencies, or embedded in the walls of the long vacant embassy. People in the embassy did hear things, loud things, things so loud they would overrun any available microphone and not be recorded.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @11:44PM
Sadly, none are capable of violating the laws of physics.
There's no plausible scenario where this proposed "sonic weapon" could have originated from outside the building.
At 50kHz, you're losing 2.4dB/M due to the absorption coefficient of air and a building is going to have a minimum STC rating (for audible frequencies) of 50dB. At ultrasonic frequencies, the absorption coefficient of a building is 1.0 or above. I've worked with shotgun mics (interference tube like the LRAD but in reverse) and parabolas and you'd not stand outside a building and record a conversation occurring inside.
Nobody is disputing this.
I've already suggested microwaves, as did this AC. [soylentnews.org] Which seems more likely, sonic weapon or microwaves? [nytimes.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by Whoever on Saturday February 17, @08:43PM
That's because, obviously, their injuries came about as a result of living in a communist country and nothing else!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JNCF on Saturday February 17, @08:48PM (8 children)
Scary thought: what if we attacked a human body with a sonic weapon that was tuned to the resonant frequencies of that body's constituent components? I once knew a man quite a bit older than myself who claimed that such a weapon had been tested on him during his military years, and that he had signed papers promising his silence on the subject. If true, he was surprisingly loose with the information. I never fully trusted him. He said that it gave him a wide range of symptoms (they tested different frequencies at different times) including permanent partial hearing loss, balance loss to the point of not being able to stand, headaches, various bodily pains, vomiting, pissing, and shitting. That last bit sounds like it came out of a South Park episode, I know.
You have no reason to unconditionally believe me, and I have no reason to unconditionally believe my unnamed source, but it wouldn't be particularly surprising to me if world governments have had access to sonic weapons of this nature for the last half-century.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday February 17, @08:59PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @02:10AM
meatballs
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 17, @09:08PM (1 child)
When you get old enough, you stop caring what they might do to you - it's unlikely (in this country) that they'll come after your descendants, if you even have any.
We tested a therapeutic device tuned to one resonant frequency of the thoracic cavity, around 2 Hz - displace the body with about 1/4g of sinusoidal acceleration at 2 Hz and you stimulate increased bloodflow in the organs, release of endogenous nitric oxide which further dilates the vessels and increases circulation.
Seems like your un-named source was being hit with much higher frequencies, but still mechanical, and not for therapeutic effects.
Seems like the embassy victims were being neuro-stimulated with the signals, and it's not unreasonable to think that a few days of continuous sub-conscious stimulation could cause some nasty, and lasting effects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:27PM
A 2Hz sine wave has a wavelength of 171.5 Meters, a loudspeaker that can project that at amplitude and with sufficient damping that most of the energy isn't output as structural vibration would be difficult to hide. With a lower frequency (longer wavelength) you need more mass to block sound while ultrasound would require massive amplitude to transmit through a partition wall. When we add in considerations like the inverse square law, we may as well start claiming this "sonic weapon" was powered by a perpetual motion machine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:11PM
You would have to target resonant modes of skull cavities or vital organs which differ in size between people and at the amplitude required, you'd deafen them first. Surely sound waves can be insidious enough [mindvalley.com] without venturing into Exploding head, David Cronenberg territory?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday February 17, @10:46PM
Plus decreased inhibition about describing personally embarrassing things he signed NDAs on, apparently.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 18, @01:00AM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @01:12AM
How damp are we going here? Are you aware that even water has resonance? [lsbu.ac.uk]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 17, @09:16PM
This still looks like an instance of the Microwave Auditory Effect [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Sunday February 18, @12:51AM (5 children)
Anyone who has had their head in an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner can attest that it produces the effect of loud noise. Metallic clanging and quickly-clamped bangs are how I describe it. They sound like they are produced mechanically but they are not. The problem with this as an attack vector is the extreme difficulty of producing strong enough magnetic fields without the equipment being quite more than noticeable. Steel objects flying around would also be noticeable.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 18, @01:05AM (2 children)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday February 18, @01:11AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday February 18, @01:44AM
Sounds more likely to have been a CAT scan. That's XRays rather than magnets.
I remember the "loud clanking sounds" from when I had an MRI...I did think they were mechanical, and never checked.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by ben_white on Sunday February 18, @01:37AM (1 child)
Wrong. The sounds in an MRI scanner are mechanical in origin. They are from vibrations in the gradient coils when rapid changes in current are applied.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Sunday February 18, @02:39AM
Sorry but nope. They can not be heard by anyone outside the field. Very thoroughly investigated.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 18, @01:32AM (2 children)
The cigars coming out of Nicaragua and DR are a much higher quality than comes out of Cuba but people fall for the meme that they are better because they are banned. Cuban cigars have all sorts of side effects along with general being worse than their non-cuban counterparts. I imagine that a shipment of quality cigars from DR and a cessation of any cuban cigar use will prove to make them all healthy again.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday February 18, @01:39AM
An interesting point. Check for allergens to something associated with Cuban cigars. Or Cuban food. I have a real hard time believing in this "sonic weapon", but there could certainly be an allergic reaction to something in the environment. Still, my first thought is some local disease.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @02:29AM
Need cubancigar11 to confirm - who needs "sonic weapons" when we have tobacco to balme?