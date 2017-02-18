from the like-all-holding-hands dept.
Scientists Create a New Form of Light by Linking Photons
It's a glimpse of science fiction made fact: Scientists have created a new form of light that could someday be used to build light crystals. But before would-be Jedis start demanding their sabers, the advance is far more likely to lead to intriguing new ways of communicating and computing, researchers report this week in Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao7293] [DX].
Light is made up of photons—speedy, tiny packets of energy. Typically, photons do not interact with each other at all, which is why when using flashlights "you don't see the light beams bounce off each other, you see them go through each other," explains Sergio Cantu, a Ph.D. candidate in atomic physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In new experiments, however, the physicists coaxed individual photons to cozy up to each other and link, similar to the way individual atoms stick together in molecules.
[...] [Vaporizing] rubidium with a laser and keeping it ultracold creates a cloud the researchers contain in a small tube and magnetize. This keeps the rubidium atoms diffuse, slow moving and in a highly excited state. Then the team fires a weak laser at the cloud. The laser is so weak that just a handful of photons enter the cloud, a press release from MIT explains. The physicists measure the photons when they exit the other side of the cloud and that is when things get weird.
Normally the photons would be traveling at the speed of light—or almost 300,000 kilometers per second. But after passing through the cloud, the photons creep along 100,000 times slower than normal. Also, instead of exiting the cloud randomly, the photons come through in pairs or triplets. These pairs and triplets also give off a different energy signature, a phase shift, that tells the researchers the photons are interacting.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Sunday February 18, @12:32AM (5 children)
This is really a fascinating result. Almost sprung the $ for the full text but realized I would only understand about $1.50 of it. Hopefully some of the actual physicists on here will comment. My question is this: if the object emerging from the cold rubidium cloud has mass and is only moving at 0.00001 C how do they determine it is a clump of photons? The authors' credentials are awesome and I certainly tend to believe them. I just don't understand slow photons with mass.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Sunday February 18, @12:43AM (1 child)
My guess - but I'd like to see comments as well - that light is still traveling at light speed but takes curved path because the photons are "joined" together so the overall speed appears to be much lower. Yes, eventually we want stable standing crystals that could be "charged" to some serious energy levels.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @02:08AM
From TFS "Light is made up of photons—speedy" which are "tiny packets of energy". The suffix "-speedy" suggests that there exist alternate light particles, perhaps "photons-slowy" and maybe it is the relative proportions of the "-speedy" and "-slowy" particles that enable light to speed up or slow down.
It might even be possible to isolate 100% "-slowy"s which could then form a crystal of pure "photons-couldn't be arsed".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @01:43AM
Spectral absorption properties of the rubidium removing energy and slowing the photons to the extent where they begin to orbit one another? Wild guess that the mechanism could predict the result?
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday February 18, @02:27AM (1 child)
And then it hit me, and I was enlightened.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 18, @02:26AM (1 child)
So ... funny cat holograms?
(Score: 2) by rylyeh on Sunday February 18, @02:56AM
Yes please! 😈
