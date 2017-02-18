Anyone still reeling after Google snagged .dev for their own nefarious purposes will be relieved to learn that Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has decided (after 6 years) to reject the applications for .home, .corp, and .mail.

Twenty companies paid the $185,000 application fee to ICANN back in 2012 to oversee the top level domains.

Seventeen months later an ICANN commissioned report noted that .home, and .corp were by far the most frequently queried top level domains and argued that they should not be added to the public internet. Eleven months later they were formally designated as "high risk" extensions.

Further study, as well as a failed attempt by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to add the 3 to the official list banned from the internet took another 15 months.

Finally in late 2017, 15 months after prompting from the original applicants, they revisited the issue again and decided to reject the applications - and in the interest of fairness, fully refund the application fees.

So there you have it, you can now use .home, .corp, and .mail on your internal networks.

More info at The Register:

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/02/12/icann_corp_home_mail_gtlds/

ICANN meeting minutes:

https://www.icann.org/resources/board-material/resolutions-2018-02-04-en#2.c