posted by martyb on Sunday February 18, @06:09PM
Facebook loses Belgian privacy case, faces fine of up to $125 million
A Belgian court threatened Facebook on Friday with a fine of up to 100 million euros ($125 million) if it continued to break privacy laws by tracking people on third-party websites.
In a case brought by Belgium's privacy watchdog, the court also ruled that Facebook had to delete all data it had gathered illegally on Belgian citizens, including people who were not Facebook users themselves.
Facebook, which will be fined 250,000 euros a day or up to 100 million euros if it does not comply with the court's judgment, said in a statement it would appeal the ruling.
Also at The Guardian.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 18, @06:20PM (4 children)
Facebook is an invasive parasitic entity. Always has been. It hoovers up data on everyone it can. The only hoover on the internet that is more efficient, would be Google. WTF are they collecting data on people who have never even registered? That's just wrong.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @08:43PM
well, you cant advertise to people to become a product of your service if you aren't tracking them along everyone else.
otherwise you 'go dark' and are a terrorist that hates america.
facebook is just doing their patriotic duty to american shareholders.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @10:40PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 18, @11:44PM
...for the woman survived, had a sex change, became a PCP addict, and turned to a life of crime [wordpress.com] to get revenge on all men.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @02:21AM
True enough. However all these "fines" seem so arbitrary, reminds me of when Putin took over and all of a sudden all kinds of companies found themselves owing ever more ridiculous amounts of back taxes.
(Score: 2) by BK on Sunday February 18, @07:24PM (5 children)
Does Facebook really know who is a citizen of where?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday February 18, @07:29PM (4 children)
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @07:36PM (3 children)
Considering they require users to provide valid details or else their account is terminated they can likely determine this. As for other people they track, they can avoid that by simply not doing it.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 18, @08:38PM (1 child)
Unless you are gay. Then you have special rights.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 18, @09:14PM
- blicans
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @11:32PM
They're not very good at terminating accounts without valid details, however.
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Sunday February 18, @08:36PM (3 children)
Define illegally!
I'd be fine Facebook was forced to delete ALL data on people who were not on Facebook. Including and random pictures or comments about such people posted by others.
(It would be great if you couldn't mention anyone unless you selected them from your list of facebook contacts, and each facebook contact had to have a facebook account.)
The problem is that there are idiots who use Facebook as their contact list, knowing full well that they are exposing phone numbers, street addresses, and email addresses of everybody they know. Who then subsequently get all sorts of facebook spam.
I suspect such simple mention, or giving of other people's private information to Facebook by Facebook's own users is not against the law, making it perfectly legal for Facebook to build a shadow account dossier on Me, simply because someone has me in their address book.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @08:52PM (2 children)
i used to yell at people for using the "email to a friend" links when they could just copy and paste the url into an email. why are they adding me to some list? why cant they just email it to me directly?
but that war was lost years ago. i doubt most of the people i know are capable of even emailing anymore.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 18, @09:33PM
He was the valedictorian of his high school. He can code in Fortran.
Now he's a college professor
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 18, @11:24PM
I doubt anything of value was lost.
I still use email, refusing to join any social media crap. But then I still have Gmail accounts, so I'm probably no better than the people I condemn.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @08:37PM (1 child)
That's pocket change to Facecrook. They have no reason to change anything. If the fine is less than $10 billion it will have no effect whatsoever on a multinational corporation.
Want things to change? Toss Fuckerburg in prison for a few decades.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 18, @11:10PM
Another suit opened by another Belgian, another fine.
Facebook may end working towards the Make Belgium Great Again.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, @09:14PM (2 children)
Instant messages sent by Zuckerberg during Facebook's early days, reported by Business Insider (May 13, 2010)
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Apparition on Sunday February 18, @10:07PM (1 child)
The thing is, people know this, and they just don't care. I've heard "So what? I have nothing to hide," so many times over the past ten years. The war for privacy is truly lost. Even if you're careful and value privacy, you still don't have it because Joe Schmoe and Aunt Susie will happily upload photographs of you on Facebook and see no problem with it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by corey on Monday February 19, @01:30AM
Yeah I have virtually given up trying to convince people to protect privacy due to this argument. They don't see the downstream effects or future possibilities.
Like I did with global warming 5 years ago.
People need to see tangible effects of not acting, till then they have some cognitive dissonance or laziness that persuades them. Or maybe its selfishness or something.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 18, @09:29PM
I did some work on a tool that visualized all the mentions of Pfizer products on facebook
Contributing to that made me feel I was in league with Satan. I resolved never to do anything like that again
You can prevent a great deal of tracking by blackholing web bug servers in /etc/hosts. Alternatively you can blackhole them with your router
Just one such server will get you a long ways towards where you want to be:
127.0.0.1 ssl.google-analytics.com
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @12:07AM
Your privacy is gone .
This is just a money grab and political maneuvering.