Picasso painted over another artist's work—and then over his own, new imaging reveals
Hidden beneath the brush strokes of Pablo Picasso's 1902 oil painting La Miséreuse accroupie (The Crouching Beggar) lies the work of another Barcelona artist. And the underlying work seems to have inspired some of Picasso's artistry. Mountains in the original painting—a landscape scene—became the outline of the back of the subject in Picasso's work, which depicts a crouching, cloaked woman.
Experts have known about the hidden image since 1992, when the underlying layers of the painting were first probed using x-ray radiography. But new work, using modern imaging techniques, is revealing more detail—not only about the original painting, but also about Picasso's. Researchers discovered another hidden layer: Under the woman's cloak, Picasso painted an image of her hand clutching a piece of bread, the team announced here today at the annual meeting AAAS, which publishes Science.
The discovery allows us "to look inside Picasso's head and get a sense of how he was making decisions as he was painting the canvas," says Marc Walton, a cultural heritage scientist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a lead researcher on the study. "He reworked, he labored on painting this individual element, but then chose to abandon it at the end."
Video: Different Painting Under "Mona Lisa"
A BBC 2 documentary, "Secrets of the Mona Lisa", explains Pascal Cotte's theory that the Mona Lisa is underlaid by a portrait of a different woman.
From iflscience.com:
The Mona Lisa is one of the most famous pieces of artwork in human history. This half-length portrait by the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, thought to depict Lisa Gherardini in the early 16th century, was given to the King of France centuries ago, and has been on permanent display at the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1797.
Now, 500 years on from its completion, French scientist Pascal Cotte, has claimed to have uncovered hidden details within the painting. As reported by BBC News, this potentially means that the famous painted woman isn't actually Mona Lisa at all. The findings will be presented in a documentary, "Secrets of the Mona Lisa", which airs on BBC Two tomorrow at 9pm GMT.
direct link to the Youtube video.
Possible "Hidden Portrait" Underneath the Mona Lisa
French scientist Pascal Cotte has claimed to have found a "hidden portrait" underneath the Mona Lisa:
An image of a portrait underneath the Mona Lisa has been found beneath the existing painting using reflective light technology, according to a French scientist. Pascal Cotte said he has spent more than 10 years using the technology to analyse the painting. He claims the earlier portrait lies hidden underneath the surface of Leonardo's most celebrated artwork.
A reconstruction shows another image of a sitter looking off to the side. The Louvre Museum has declined to comment on his claims because it "was not part of the scientific team". Instead of the famous, direct gaze of the painting which hangs in the Louvre Museum in Paris, the image of the sitter also shows no trace of her enigmatic smile, which has intrigued art lovers for more than 500 years. But Mr Cotte's claims are controversial and have divided opinion among Leonardo experts.
It's long been suspected that "Portrait of a Woman," painted in oils between 1876 and 1880 by Edgar Degas, was painted over another painting. Now, researchers from the Australian Synchrotron have confirmed it -- and revealed the hidden painting in full colour.
Reusing canvases wasn't an uncommon practice for artists low on funds and reluctant to waste resources (and it still isn't), but it's only been in recent years that we've been able to see the artworks painted over. This is because technology has advanced to the point where X-raying an invaluable artwork isn't going to damage it.
Artists whose work has been confirmed to conceal earlier work include Pablo Picasso, Jean-Honoré Fragonard, Vincent van Gogh -- but the X-ray could only reveal the hidden works in black and white.
Degas' hidden painting was confirmed using more conventional X-rays, then taken to the Australian Synchrotron, a type of particle accelerator, to reveal the colours of the painting. They used a technique called X-ray fluorescence elemental mapping, which uses X-rays to determine the different metals in the layers of paint.
This allowed the researchers to determine the colours of the paint based on their chemical makeup. The process took just 33 hours. If the team had attempted this scan 10 years ago, it would have taken 18 months.
Click here to see what Picasso didn't want you to see!
Disagree. A clickbait would have been "Click to See Hidden Lawyers of Picasso Painting Revealed by X-Ray Imaging".
What do you call an artist with haemorrhoids?
Hidden layers, my ass!
Probably bought a crap painting for the frame it was in at a "garage sale" just to save money.
I doubt there was all that much thought going into his underlying painting.
Trying out a new brush, maybe a new paint, or using excess paint mixed for another project.
Hey, its Picasso, how the hell would you know the woman was holding bread, and not a dead rat, or a shoe?
There's some guy in the UK who purchases garage sale portraits then paints the heads of dogs on them.
An original painting of a labrador retriever wearing a century-old suit looks quite cool.
For the discerning and educated eye it's evident: Picasso used different kind of cubes for all you mentioned.
No about the painting, it's about the technique [soylentnews.org]: specifically, non-destructive and $1000 cheap - makes quite a difference for museums to be able to read the "signature" of pigments, could mean a huge difference for the budget the museum may have for buying genuine painting (as opposed to fakes).

As a conservative, you can appreciate a "your money at work" difference, can't you frojack?
As a conservative, you can appreciate a "your money at work" difference, can't you frojack?
Rembrandt, Titian, Van Gogh, Picasso, Dali, Monet, Warhol, da Vinci, Michelangelo, a few one hit wonders like Munch for The Scream, a few regionally famous ones like Norman Rockwell, a regional one hit wonder such as Grant Wood for American Gothic, and that's about it for the really famous painters. Who'd I miss?
I know of a few others from the artwork on SF/Fantasy book covers, such as Darrel K. Sweet, Tim White, and Michael Whelan. And then there's Phil Foglio whose artwork has been all over the place-- Beastie the BSD Daemon, Dragon magazine, Asprin's Myth Adventures series, comic books and graphic novels, and games. I got familiar with some of the names of the artists in Magic the Gathering, but don't recall any of them now other than Foglio.
... blink... blink... and your point is...?
This is yet another story about a superartist, which is sort of like a supermodel. There are thousands of extremely talented artists we never hear about, never notice, and maybe we should.
It's a more general problem, this tendency to zero in on "the best", with unavoidably subjective aspects to the evaluations, while ignoring the rest.
Another PoV - TFA is not about artists or fame, it's about the (forensic non-destructive) techniques that were developed.
Look to the Particle Accelerator Reveals Hidden Degas Painting [soylentnews.org] - the technology developed sped-up the imaging time [nature.com] - so either faster or higher resolution than previously is now possible.
Granted, the technique could have been tested using no matter what other painting. But I don't think someone would have provided the money to solve the general problem if it wasn't about "a painting by a superatist".
In this case:
I don't know if this 'reliance on superartist works to get funding' is unfortunate or not, but that's the reality of the world we are living in [youtube.com], it won't change in our life time, so let's get the best-under-circumstance out of it.
You sound young. I'm not so young anymore. You get a little older, you start to understand, we don't live forever. My buddy Peter Thiel, he wants to live forever. And if anybody can do it he can. The rest of us, we die someday, right? So why spend time on things that aren't the best?
Why not date a few supermodels and see what happens? Maybe you'll find one you like, I did.
And superartists, good word. We have a Renoir, you didn't say Renoir but he's one of the greats. The superartists. We have one of his in Melania's office in New York, in her home office. It's called La Loge, very sexy painting. Let me tell you, so many of the art people are very fake. So many are snobs. I know what I like. I have some art to look at. And to show off. But for an investment, I like a better return. Real estate is so much better.
Let me tell you a story about a New York art snob. After Melania moved into the White House with me, we wanted to spruce the place up. And we had heard that the Guggenheim had a beautiful, beautiful painting by Van Gogh -- one of your superartists -- called Landscape with Snow. Very Christmasy! So we asked the museum to let us borrow it. And got back a very nasty EMAIL from a very nasty woman named Nancy Spector. She told us they don't have that painting, I think that was a lie. But she says, how would I like a sculpture instead? She says it's solid gold, it's only 18 karat but it's solid. And, get this, it's a toilet. That everybody and his dog have been using at the museum, have been doing their business in. Every Tom, Dick & Harry. Gross! Already, you know I'm going to tell her "no," right? But it gets worse. Because the so-called artist, who nobody has heard of, called his gold toilet "America." Very insulting to our Country! Can we call it treason? Why not, huh? And Nancy blogged about it, we checked the cyber and she has a whole blog about the toilet and about me. SO CREEPY!
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Francoise Gilot -- she was his baby mama -- called him so many HORRIBLE names. In her book that sold a MILLION copies. Guys, this is why I always, always get the nondisclosure agreement.
Not in New York.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday February 19, @03:36AM
Maybe, probably he was. Because Francoise Gilot moved to New York, she worked at the Guggenheim, which is one of our museums in New York. Used to be a GREAT museum, it's a HORRIBLE one now. It was horrible to me. As I said, as I wrote, in another tweet.
Let me tell you, I don't think she'll ever forgive him. She must be 100 by now, he's been dead so long, but I don't think she'll forgive him. I wouldn't.
