In November, Washington, D.C.'s Department of Transportation granted the Boring Company a permit to excavate at a parking lot within the city:
Washington, D.C., has issued a permit allowing Elon Musk's Boring Company to do preparatory and excavation work in what is now a parking lot north of the National Mall. The company says the site could become a Hyperloop station.
The permit, reported Friday by the Washington Post, was issued way back on November 29th of 2017. The permit is part of an exploratory push by the city's Department of Transportation, which according to a spokesperson is examining the feasibility of digging a Hyperloop network under the city. The Hyperloop is an as-yet theoretical proposal to use depressurized tubes and magnet-levitated pods to move passengers at very high speeds.
From The Washington Post:
Asked about the permit, issued Nov. 29, a Boring Company spokesman said Friday that "a New York Avenue location, if constructed, could become a station" in a broad network of such stops across the new system.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) visited the Boring Company in California this month, walking in a tunnel to learn more about the technology the company says will make tunneling faster and cheaper.
The District's Department of Transportation is figuring out what other permits the Boring Company would need to cut under city roads and other public spaces, according to Bowser's chief of staff, John Falcicchio.
Previously: Elon Musk Claims to Have "Verbal Approval" to Build New York to Washington, D.C. Hyperloop
NY-Philly-Baltimore-DC Hyperloop: Not Vaporware?
Related: Hyperloop Pod Competition Winner Exceeds 200mph (324 km/h)
Sir Richard Branson Invests in Hyperloop
Elon Musk's Boring Tunnel Near Los Angeles
Elon Musk's Boring Company Sells Flamethrowers
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 19, @01:28AM (5 children)
Washington DC used to be a swamp. It's interesting that they're seriously considering significant underground infrastructure incorporating very high speed transit. Assuming this permit for a parking lot is based on serious intent, rather than just some showmanship.
Is suppose it's better than the crazy idea of putting such tunnels in notoriously earthquake-prone regions.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Monday February 19, @01:55AM
Seems like a very questionable assumption.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @02:00AM (1 child)
Washington DC used to be a swamp.
Don't worry, it's being drained...
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday February 19, @02:17AM
Trump literally draining the DC swamp to build a hyperloop technically counts as achieving a campaign promise
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday February 19, @02:09AM
Washington DC used to be a swamp. It's interesting that they're seriously considering significant underground infrastructure incorporating very high speed transit.
Well, the Washington Metro subway system is already built underground, and pretty deep too in some places.
I guess when there's water, you just dig deeper: after all, the Channel Tunnel goes under the English Channel, which is a lot wetter than any swamp. There's tons of tunnels going under rivers, even rather old ones like the Lincoln Tunnel in NYC, which crosses under the Hudson.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Monday February 19, @02:11AM
What's so crazy about the idea? More relevantly, what's the actual risk?
Suppose a really big earthquake happens? The downside is destruction of the transit system in areas near the fault and some potential loss of life. That's not that big a deal. In exchange, you get years or decades of operation of the Hyperloop. And after the aftershocks settle down, you can rebuild the broken parts of the Hyperloop for decades to centuries more operation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @03:21AM (1 child)
If they aren't high enough the cost per passenger is going to be a lot higher than for normal light rail which can carry up to 20,000 passengers per hour.
Or is the real end game about public money being used to subsidize a high speed shuttle for rich people and their friends?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday February 19, @03:29AM
If the risk profile means there is no TSA groping on the hyperloop, then the viability is better, as the choice is plane-with-TSA, or hyperloop without.
If the TSA get involved, then it won't be able to compete - rich people will use private helicopters or private planes.
