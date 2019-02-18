from the don't-stand-in-the-way-of-profits dept.
Electronics recycler Eric Lundgren was convicted of conspiracy and copyright infringement for his efforts regarding refurbishing old PCs. His sentence would have been 15 months in prison and a $50,000 fine except that he was granted an emergency stay of the sentence by a federal appeals court. Now his appeal is pending before the 11th Circuit though it has not yet been scheduled.
[...] McGloin also testified that Microsoft charges computer refurbishers about $25 for a new license and copy of the software but didn't differentiate that from what was done by Lundgren, who was not making a new copy of the software and intended his restore discs only for computers that were already licensed.
[...] Lundgren called his own expert witness, Glenn Weadock, an author of numerous software books who testified for the government in a major antitrust case against Microsoft that was resolved in 2001. Weadock was asked, "In your opinion, without a code, either product key or COA [Certificate of Authenticity], what is the value of these reinstallation discs?"
"Zero or near zero," Weadock said.
He should have listened to the experts like Ken Starks of Reglue. However, no mention was made by The Washington Post article about whether he or the court was aware that he could have improved the situation all the way around by simply upgrading the refurbished PCs to GNU/Linux instead of using a system that is always showing new ways to cause problems. The local LUG could well host an evening event with him as guest of honor to show how to improve the users' situation while staying out of jail.
I remembered TrueOS [trueos.org] only a few seconds after I sent in the post. Sorry, there's no way to edit submissions even if they are still in the queue waiting for approval.
His interest is in the physical artifacts not software and even if it were raw FreeBSD would be a bad idea all the way around,. So would Debian or Devuan unless he was willing to prepare a customization script or package. However, a polished FreeBSD distro like TrueOS would be great for beginners. I'm not sure how well old machines would handle it though. Have a conciliatory instead. [lunduke.com]
From: https://thenextweb.com/insider/2018/02/16/e-waste-recycler-gets-15-month-prison-sentence-for-creating-worthless-backup-discs/ [thenextweb.com] (because I won't remove the WAPO from my /etc/hosts -- mot......ing bastard fishwrap that it is).
So I don't understand why he sent 28k cds to a partner -- wouldn't one for each version be sufficient?
Each disc would be sold to an end user.
The burning and printing was done in China, likely for a fraction of what the blank discs alone would cost in the US.
Or the cost of someone sitting ther, burning one at time.
When you buy a new PC, it usually comes with a restore CD. Or used to, anyway. Of course with a refurbished PC, those CD's have been lost long ago, so the refurbisher went out and had a stack of new restore CDs made to sell with the refurbished PCs.
Apparently, Microsoft managed to convince a judge that once you lose the original restore CD, you should buy a new Windows license, rather than downloading the restore CD image from Dell and re-using the license key from the sticker on the computer.
(The article specifically says that computers with no license sticker would be used for parts, rather than getting a new OS image).
Microsoft don't like that "sold" bit, unless it is them doing the selling.
... especially good deeds that puts a brake on extortion.
Environment and cost of living be damn'd, you paisanos need to consume and the profit must flow upwards: that's the American way [washingtonpost.com]
It seems to me that there are two issues here:
- He was redistributing someone else's property. The fact that Microsoft makes the disk image available as a download does not (IANAL) necessarily give him the right to make and distribute his own copies. This is where the monetary value comes into play, for determining potential punishment. MS claims such a disk is worth $25. He claims it is worth $0. The truth is likely somewhere between those two figures.
- The really stupid move: He put Microsoft and Dell Logos on the disks. You cannot go around using other people's trademarks without their permission. This was stupid.
In a just world, the guy deserves a suspended sentence, which should be a simple fine. Basically: a slap on the wrist, don't be stupid again. In the US court system, well, justice seems to rarely be the goal...
From a moral standpoint, he was distributing data, not property. Nobody has ever been able to prove that data is property without resorting to begging the question or argument from authority.
> In a just world, the guy deserves a suspended sentence, which should be a simple fine.
In a just world, Microsoft would've sent him the restore disks for free (or cost of the medium). They already got their money when the original owner paid for the license. That's the entire point of selling "licenses" instead of selling "physical copies" that you can use as you wish.
If they sold a "physical copy", then I can lend my Windows disk to a friend so that he can install it as well (see: books, cars, hammers).
If they sold a "license", they're obligated to replace lost/damaged disks for the cost of a blank DVD (~c25).
O'Really? You reckon if they haven't carried that logo, Microsoft would not ask for $25/DVD?
Must be nice in that parallel universe of yours, why did you leave it for this shitty one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @01:42PM (1 child)
I know, it was silly of me to read the actual compliant filed by Microsoft, and then attempt to educate you. Won't make that mistake again.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 19, @01:51PM
Thanks, appreciated.
And honestly he should have known how this would play out. You can't go around copying and selling copyrighted works in the US, like it or not.
M$ thinking is that buying an OS is so yesterday and in the future they want you suckers (most of present company excepted) to rent the OS and pay and pay and pay ...
Extending the life of an old PC marginally inhibits their income stream, can't have that.
Not so fast. If you read the whole fine article, the crux of the matter seems to lie here:
It's not like these disks he was selling are in any way difficult to come by. They're also pretty useless without a license. Further from TFA:
The only value of the disks are indeed that they make computer refurbishing more convenient, so I wouldn't be too hasty in dismissing this guy's pure intentions, just because Microsoft doesn't like him. In fact they seem to have nailed him on a really BS technicality:
This is not a case of some evil pirate making millions on other people's hard work. This is the usual case of Microsoft being the right cunts that they are, and ruining a man's life because of a technicality, and because they don't like people being able to (easily) refurbish computers.
So, the "BS technicality" was that he infringed copyright (by reproducing the contents of the discs) and violated trademark law and tried to pass off his discs as genuine (by copying the labels complete with Dell/Microsoft trademarks) - oh, and he did this on an industrial scale (28,000 discs) with the intent of reselling the discs.
Now, I agree that sending someone to prison for such a no-humans-were-hurt-in-the-making "crime" is obscene... but the fine (<$2/disc) is probably more proportionate for what was a blatant copyright/trademark violation. If you don't like Dell/MS's price for replacement discs use Linux/BSD.
As for the "discs were freely available and unusable without a license" - sticking something on the web for free doesn't give everybody the unfettered right to make and distribute copies to others (nobody may care about a few copies for your mates, but 30k copies is taking the piss).
Always remember that Creative Commons, GPL etc. rely on the exact same copyright law - to enforce the "copyleft" license terms on recipients - that grasping capitalists use to charge $25 for a replacement disc. If this guy had taken others' advice and shipped the systems with Linux, but eg. hadn't provided a link to the source you'd all want legal recourse - but the only thing making those licenses applicable (including any 'mere aggregation' exemptions) is that nothing else gives him the right to make and distribute copies without the authors' consent even if he found it for free on the interwebs.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 19, @03:59PM
Even the grasping capitalists weren't charging. The image was free to download and burn a copy for personal use. That means it would also be legal for him to download and burn a copy for someone else in exchange for money if they asked him to do so in advance (simple legal principle, it is legal to hire someone to do something you are legally allowed to do yourself). So the big difference here is that he anticipated people being willing to pay him to download and burn a copy of the restore disk, so he did it in advance. For some stupid reason, his optimization of the process is claimed to be worthy of prison time.
The Copyleft equivalent would be the people who downloaded and mass produced Linux install images on CDROM back in the day and sold them. A practice that was applauded by most of the Free Software community. I probably still have one of those old CD sets with several different Linux distros on them.
He probably shouldn't have put the MS or Dell logos on them, but note that he was convicted for COPYRIGHT infringement, not TRADEMARK.
Regardless, can we agree that the summary was lacking significant details? I sure as hell couldn't make any sense of what happened without parent's and grandparent's comments. Which are still inadequate, so I guess it's time to RTFA...
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
This whole altruistic crap is just his spin to make himself look like a victim of the big, mean companies trying to stop his charitable reselling of their OS. I mean if his intentions were so pure, why not GIVE the CDs away?
29% profit margin, not bad for software resale. Again, if this was "for the environment! For the rights of the peoples to windows!" then why make a profit at all?
This articles seems to have more facts about he case without the hyperbolic hand wringing: https://resource-recycling.com/e-scrap/2017/06/15/ceo-sentenced-prison-counterfeit-software-scheme/ [resource-recycling.com]