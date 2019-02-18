"There's always more of a response when I have a Trump peg," Sulome says of her pitches since Trump's election."Why are we giving in to this man's narcissistic dream?" she would like to ask editors. "When people lose sight of what's going on around the world, we allow our government to make foreign policy decisions that don't benefit us. It makes it so much easier for them to do that when we don't have the facts. Like if we don't know that the crisis in Yemen is killing and starving so many people and making Yemenis more extremist, how will people know not to support a policy in which we are attacking Yemenis?"

Applewhite agrees that this exclusive focus on Trump and other domestic issues could be detrimental to Americans' understanding of the world, and our ability to make sound political decisions.