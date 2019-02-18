18/02/19/1627242 story
Monday February 19, @10:25PM
from the what-a-buckhead dept.
An Uber Eats driver is being sought in Atlanta, Georgia for allegedly shooting a customer after a dispute and fleeing the scene:
An UberEATS driver was on the run Monday after a man who ordered a meal from the online food delivery service was killed in a late night shooting in Atlanta over the weekend, police told local media.
The 30-year-old man was shot multiple times after exchanging words with the driver in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police told Atlanta's NBC affiliate WXIA, channel 11.
Also at WSB-TV, 11Alive, and AJC.
Update: Driver accused of shooting customer had been with Uber Eats for 1 week
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @10:29PM (8 children)
Was it tasty?
That describes my relationships.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @10:34PM
Not fair to Pandas, who would never contract themselves out as scab taxi drivers.
(Score: 4, Funny) by tangomargarine on Monday February 19, @10:39PM (3 children)
Loved that headline. Right up there with
Insert joke about "Panda eats[,] shoots and leaves" here. The food ordered wasn't Panda Express by any chance, was it?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @10:50PM (1 child)
I quote that line any time anybody doubts I'm a Marxist!
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Tuesday February 20, @12:11AM
duck flew down; but I didn't get my hunderd dollahs.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 20, @03:46AM
Panda Express: 350 Ferst Dr, Atlanta, GA 30313
Would be the absolute funniest coincidence yet.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Monday February 19, @10:45PM
So it should just read "Uber 69s and 86s"
(Score: 5, Touché) by Snotnose on Monday February 19, @11:03PM (1 child)
A panda walks into a restaurant, sits down and orders a sandwich. After he finishes eating the sandwich, the panda pulls out a gun and shoots the waiter, and then stands up to go. "Hey!" shouts the manager. "Where are you going? You just shot my waiter and you didn't pay for your sandwich!"
The panda yells back at the manager, "Hey man, I am a PANDA! Look it up!"
The manager opens his dictionary and sees the following definition for panda: "A tree-dwelling marsupial of Asian origin, characterised by distinct black and white colouring. Eats shoots and leaves."
/ Bravo subby
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:04AM
https://swandawritingresources.wikispaces.com/file/view/Eats%2C%20Shoots%20and%20Leaves.pdf/267410808/Eats%2C%20Shoots%20and%20Leaves.pdf [wikispaces.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Monday February 19, @10:36PM (1 child)
Uber Eats?
Why not:
Uber Drive-by, for when you want somebody taken out.
Uber Hit, for when you need to be precise.
Uber Undertaking, turn your hatchback into a hearse!
Uber Uterus, surrogate pregnancy in a cheaper body.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 19, @10:42PM
https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/even-uber-options [newyorker.com]
The wombsharing one sounds feasible. Several countries have enacted laws restricting surrogacy. If there's anything Uber does best, it's routing around regulations.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by McGruber on Monday February 19, @10:37PM (2 children)
The accused shooter has surrendered to authorities: https://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/just-uber-eats-driver-accused-shooting-customer-faces-murder-charge-surrenders/GVkkgbsa1LQTroVUp9GWUN/ [ajc.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 19, @10:44PM
added
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @10:58PM
So, not so far removed from Steph vs Lebron?
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Monday February 19, @10:38PM
Seems like a bad place to work, either way. Any why did Uber shoot after eating the driver?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:25PM (12 children)
Of course I am being sarcastic.
Cities which contain a high percentage of these people who have a much higher propensity toward needless violence are good places NOT to live. Of course,
anyone with a bit of life experience already knows this. What is sad is that clueless liberal idiots will tell people I am wrong. Those idiots will change their tune the first time they are raped or mugged. Of course if they are murdered, they won't have a tune to change.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:32PM (1 child)
Get a job and get off the internet.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:47PM
Go choke on a bag of cocks, you sanctimonious fucktard.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:33PM (4 children)
What a surprise, the shooter was American.
Anywhere else in the developed world this wouldn’t happen. Get a Yank angry though, and in an a moment of fragile ego bravado they’ll use their FREEDOM DEVICE.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:45PM (2 children)
If you don't like how the US is, don't come to the US.
As for your ideas regarding how the US should change to suit you : FUCK OFF, the US is not your country and that is all there is to it.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:09AM
It is *my* country and I agree with GP. Don't like it? Too bad. Are you going to come and shoot me now? Assholes like you make my beloved US look like an insane asylum to the rest of the world. I'm ashamed of you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:38AM
And there's the piece of shit proving the point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @01:11AM
yeah like shootings don't happen anywhere else but the US and never in whatever fantasy land you live in...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:49PM (2 children)
So you twerps can't handle a truthful remark so you label it a troll ?
I have bad news for you : the world is how it is, and you can't mod reality down, so you'd better stay in your mother's basement.
(Score: 3, Informative) by archfeld on Tuesday February 20, @01:07AM (1 child)
Yeah like shootings don't happen in Australia, or Somalia, or Finland, or Norway. With 327 million people our rate of shootings is really actually quite low when compared to say Mexico or many other countries in South/Central America. Not to excuse any shootings, one is too many and a horrible tragedy like the Florida school shooting is awful, especially when the laws in place would have prevented that asshat 19 year old from getting a gun if only the FBI had followed existing regulations and laws. Twice in recent memory someone was able to pass the FBI background check because procedures were not followed. But I am not willing to surrender my ability to protect and defend myself to an authority that is potentially 20 minutes or more from responding.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 20, @03:20AM
Right. So the US has fewer murders per capita than a bunch of third-world shitholes. Hooray for us! we're (slightly) less bloodthirsty than other murderous places.
The data [wikipedia.org] shows that murder is more popular in the US than pretty much *any* civilized country. And is even more popular in such glitzy places as Lybia, Egypt and a host of other wonderful, peaceful places.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @12:11AM
So was victim. (Again not surprising).
The neighborhood doesn't exactly look like a ghetto on Google Earth. Luxury living Condos are advertised.
I'm guessing these two had history and were surprised to see each other on opposite sides of the door.
Either that or the driver was late, sampled the food, didn't like the size of the tip, or something.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:03AM
Sarcastic my ass. As soon as we saw Apelanta and shooting a food deliverer over an argument, it was obvious to all but the most indoctrinated SJW that it was a kneegrow. Now I want to know where all the gun control activists plastering their ugly mugs all over the media screaming "Just do something!" are. Wait... Black on black? I forgot that doesn't count in the cries for more gun laws. Can't have the undesirables having any hindrance in reducing the numbers of their fellow untermensch.
The bruthas have iced way more fellow monkeys so far this year in once city, Baltimurder, than the Florida school shooting and not a single peep from the SJWs. In fact when the city went three whole days without popping a cap in some darkey's ass, it made the national news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:35PM (7 children)
People get shot everyday, why does this matter?
(Score: 4, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday February 19, @11:41PM
Your attitude may sum up all that is wrong with US attitudes to guns and violence.
The important question, is, after shooting the customer, did he get a better tip?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @12:13AM (5 children)
Not by food delivery services they don't. It it was a daily occurrence, it would kill an entire industry.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:23AM (4 children)
From TFA, the shooter is going for a self-defence argument. Said the victim threatened him and reached toward his pocket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:37AM
That may work for a white shooter / black victim.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @01:06AM (1 child)
Later TFAs said words were exchanged as the resident walked away toward his lobby, and the security cam backs that up.
Oddly, the victim is pictured prominently in front of a Hands UP Atlanta poster.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday February 20, @02:47AM
I'm going to go for "after the customer scolded him for being late, delivery guy said something stupid to show he was 'the man', then when other guy came back to say 'what the F did you say' so he shot him".
Is anyone particularly surprised, in a society where being the alpha/winner is treated as the most important thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:16AM
(Score: 2, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday February 20, @12:02AM (5 children)
That a person can end up dead after such brief acquaintance? I'm guessing the perp and victim had never met before.
There are too many homicidal maniacs with way too much firepower handy, thanks to small thinking weapons manufacturers and dealers who care only about profits and not about the kind of world they're creating. Their radical interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is their goto propaganda instrument that so far, even the blood of innocent children in grade school isn't enough to overcome.
As to resisting oppression, we badly need more and better ways to do it. Guns are a terrible tool for that. It's a hellacious macho fantasy to dream of storming down to city hall armed to the teeth to shoot the mayor and all the council members to deal with a corrupt government. Way too many problems with that approach. We need other ways.
I am particularly disgusted by petty local governments who try to bully and extort their own citizens over stuff such as the red light cameras, speed traps, lawn care fascism, biased property value assessments, drug war crap, and the like. The whole tone of a letter I received over the grass in my lawn being too high was extremely offensive, devious, threatening and belittling, talking down to me like I was some kind of petty criminal and dimwit who needed instruction on how to be a good neighbor, and not be a blight upon my neighborhood lowering everyone's property values, or a public nuisance. It was also factually incorrect, exaggerating the threats and omitting various mitigating circumstances. And it was on another level fake, in that the city probably doesn't really care that much about such a trivial matter, and may well have been motivated by corruption that is all too routine. Possibly the letter was drafted by lawn care services hoping such a letter can scare some citizens into purchasing more work from them. I understand better why people hate government. after receiving that letter.
Worse is the police culture that puts police officers on a pedestal and simultaneously reduces most or even all citizens to helpless supplicants begging for humane treatment as if we should have to ask for that, rather than it being our right. It's "protect and SERVE" not just "protect".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:13AM
Seriously curious. Have you ever thought about your own faults?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @12:20AM (2 children)
I'm guessing exactly the opposite. Provably rivals somewhere else over the years, gangs, etc. Now one is living in
what appears to be high-end condo country, and the other driving for uber. Words and taunts. Disrespect.
Food delivery seldom escalates to violence when the food and the delivery is already paid for via the app, (including optional tip).
(From Uber eats faq).
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:35AM
It really was Steph and Lebron.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday February 20, @01:38AM
So what if it's paid for. Did it arrive as ordered? Was it squished? Did the order have pickles when none were requested? Or perhaps there was something missing from the order? Maybe the order was messed up at the restaurant. Or the driver dunked his greasy hands in the bag to steal a few fries or whatever. Point is a lot can go wrong after said meal is ordered and received.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 20, @12:47AM
I should point out that the gun manufacturers killing lots of people for profit makes them no different from any other industry. As George Carlin put it: "As long as we're killing people, Dow Chemical and Marlboro cigarettes will be proud to participate."
But I should also point out that the belief that guns are necessary to protect freedom probably agree with this:
Until, of course, they realize that that statement was from Chairman Mao as a justification for his oppression of millions of Chinese people.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:21AM (2 children)
There is something I want to know about gun violence in the US.
Well, maybe not about gun violence itself. People in the USA are violent, roid-raging shitheads. Source: I live in the USA. So the violence doesn't surprise me. Only thing I can do about it is carry a gun myself. :-(
But!
I've noticed that the moon matrix (Google News) has been having a run of shooting stories. They ran out of OMG flu season! Vaccines! Sepsis! (Don't talk about the abysmal state of US medical care!) Healthy person dies! stories. So now we have a string of OMG gun violence! NRA! 2nd Amendment! blablabla! stories.
Has there really been an inordinate number of shootings in the last few days? With omg flu, it was obvious that the mainstream media was cherry picking stories to make the flu sound like the end of the world. I highly suspect they are doing the same with gun violence stories right now.
Does anybody have some statistics to help me sort this out? (I just said I'm an American, so yes, I'm too lazy to look myself!)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @12:25AM (1 child)
No, shootings and murders are at the normal rate (which is pretty high by western standards, but not out of the ordinary). What DID happen, is that a high profile school shooting happened, and it's being used in a political push for gun control. That's probably where all the coverage is coming from.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @01:38AM
meanwhile, quietly, the NRA, its stooges and apologists, are quietly biding their time. If anything, they will quietly get added provisions liberalizing even further bits of law and policy such as effectively allowing for interstate concealed carry permits, (thus reducing states' abilities to try and control things for themselves) in the most recent political paroxysm that is currently held up in the US Senate.