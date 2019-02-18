from the We-have-always-been-at-war-with-Eurasia dept.
For a moment, it seemed the hackers had slipped up and exposed their identities. It was the summer of 2013, and European investigators were looking into an unprecedented breach of Belgium's telecommunications infrastructure. They believed they were on the trail of the people responsible. But it would soon become clear that they were chasing ghosts – fake names that had been invented by British spies.
[...] The covert operation was the first documented example of a European Union member state hacking the critical infrastructure of another. The malware infection triggered a massive cleanup operation within Belgacom, which has since renamed itself Proximus. The company – of which the Belgian government is the majority owner – was forced to replace thousands of its computers at a cost of several million Euros. Elio di Rupo, Belgium's then-prime minister, was furious, calling the hack a "violation." Meanwhile, one of the country's top federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the intrusion.
The criminal investigation has remained open for more than four years, but no details about its activities have been made public. Now, following interviews with five sources close to the case, The Intercept – in collaboration with Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant – has gained insight into the probe and uncovered new information about the scope of the hack.
Interesting both from the technical and the political viewpoints, this episode could have unexpected results for the future. Despite the egregious misuse of "hack" and related words.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @01:19AM (4 children)
The EU isn't sure if it wants to be a nation or not. It works about as well as the pre-Constitution USA did under the Articles of Confederation, which is to say it is severely disfunctional.
Having part of the EU in Five Eyes is broken. The EU could be one country in Five Eyes, or as seems likely it could lose the UK.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 20, @01:24AM (3 children)
It won't matter once the UK leaves the EU.
The idiot Conservatives in charge keep saying they will negotiate a deal, but they have no leverage, so will have to accept whatever they're offered. Once that happens, British spies will need to be careful where they holiday, if they don't want to get arrested.
Also, if you think the EU wants to be a nation you don't understand it at all. It also works exactly as it was designed to work.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 20, @03:16AM (2 children)
That'd be the one thing you're wrong on here I think. They may well be idiots, but they have plenty of leverage. The EU can either take what they offer or get nothing at all.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:05AM (1 child)
The UK does a net contribution of 3.5 billion euro to the EU but the other top contributors could easily pay for the UK's share divided among themselves.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 20, @04:18AM
How so?
"From the perspective of the EU the EU needs to make an example of the UK so that others don't take leaving so lightly."
Oh, sure, they're *motivated* to stick it the UK, sure. Question is not motivation, it's means. They have no stick. What are they going to do? Cry until the UK gives in and pays them off?
The worst thing they could do is probably to obstruct trade, but that would hurt the EU more than the UK.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Tuesday February 20, @01:44AM
Oh dear. It would seem that next time GCHQ tries they might get a different treatment with the U.K. (at least England) out of the European Union.
However, it does show that the big dogs can get away with anything. Imagine if Belgium had hacked a U.K. or U.S. telecom, there would have been indictments and jail time.
Speaking of indictments, if amongst friends such shit is allowed to go on, what allegedly the Russians did was a really minor offense against the U.S., not even a poke in the eye!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:07AM
So the secret keys to Belgium's network are lying around on PCs that are also used to browse the web? Somehow, I don't think they need to look very far to figure out who should be held responsible for the intrusion.