18/02/19/197201 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday February 20, @05:06AM
from the time-for-a-curry dept.
from the time-for-a-curry dept.
Scientists have claimed to have detected anti-cancer properties in three traditional varieties of rice found in Chhattisgarh.
[...] These varieties were taken from the rice germplasm bank preserved in IGKV, said Sharma, principal scientist at the genetics and plant breeding department of the agriculture university.
The three varieties of rice have properties to cure lungs and breast cancers without affecting normal cells, Sharma told PTI.
Indian scientists find anti-cancer properties in three rice varieties
Indian Scientists Find Anti-Cancer Properties in Three Rice Varieties | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Disagree) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @05:45AM (2 children)
Ok, I'm calling bullshit right there.
Like all major announcements from Indian research organizations, things tend to get over hyped long before the research is done.
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=15/09/07/135259 [soylentnews.org]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @06:17AM
What does a society that respects men's rights look like? A woman being beaten and raped violently on the streets. A woman thanking her rapist for utilizing her as a breeding sow. A woman vanishing from existence when discarded by the man who was finished utilized her. If society doesn't begin respecting the rights of men soon, only disaster will follow.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 20, @07:17AM
If it works, the populations consuming lots of this rice should show lower rates of these cancers.
When most of the population is dead by 50, or even 40, from other diseases or industrial accidents or vehicle crashes, you aren't likely to find many with cancer.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 20, @05:47AM (1 child)
Surely all you need to do is eat it, then?
Or doesn't that make enough money, you have to make a supplement or pill?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @07:31AM
You can't sell rice for $10/pill. Rice is dirt cheap, in fact, it's cheaper than dirt sometimes. Seriously, go to home depot and look at how much potting soil costs.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @05:52AM
Traffic accident is an "anti-cancer" property. Come on, eds, you are better than this.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Tuesday February 20, @07:17AM
The soylent summary was terrible and the only provided link is woefully short of any detail, and I can't seem to find a publication with these findings. Anybody have any luck "researching" for the actual paper?
(Score: 3, Informative) by AnonTechie on Tuesday February 20, @09:30AM
Scientific Evidence of Rice By-Products for Cancer Prevention: Chemopreventive Properties of Waste Products from Rice Milling on Carcinogenesis In Vitro and In Vivo [nih.gov]
Black rice is the new cancer-fighting superfood, claim scientists [dailymail.co.uk]
Brown Rice: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts [livescience.com]
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."