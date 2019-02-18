18/02/19/2215208 story
The first episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was broadcast on PBS on February 19, 1968. Fifty years later, the program is still being shown on public television stations, to the delight of both children and adults. Though he passed away in 2003, Fred Rogers' philosophy continues to influence children's television today.
When ever anyone mentions Mister Rogers all I can think of is Joybubbles. I was not alive during that time, but it sure is interesting to read about.
Is how it is still unavailable in its entirety online, via DVD, or even via torrent, so that we can provide our kids the same experience as 70s-80s era PBS without the advertising and other trash that has been added in the interim.
Once I realized PBS wasn't nearly as hippy as I had always been lead to believe due to its 'public funding' and the fact that most of its shows are both under copyright and limited distribution, I was turned off entirely to the idea of it.
Much of the current PBS stuff is available online, particularly kids programming. For example, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (essentially a Mr Rogers animated spinoff) is available via streaming on PBS Kids and Amazon Prime (possibly others as well). I've also pulled it off of torrent sites, since I don't see the point of streaming the same episode 6 times when the kids want to watch it over and over again.
Many old shows had problems with coming to DVD. For example, The Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock and The Wonder Years all got hung up in copyright stuff for ages. Even Seinfeld and ER had to wait 10 or so years agter the original airdates before you could buy them.
> Once I realized PBS wasn't nearly as hippy
Yeah, I learned that years ago when the PBS News Hour aired a very biased segment about copyright in which the 2 sides were "extreme copyright" vs "even more extreme copyright". Evidently they put the public second to a twisted idea of loyalty to their fellow artists. Sick the way they whine for donations, then won't release their material, particularly the really old stuff, to the public. I snagged an old Sesame Street episode with torrenting, and what struck me was how dated it was. In it, they introduce the kids to the computer, as if none of them would have seen one before the 6th grade or so!
PBS does have a website, but they make it a total pain to, for instance, download Sesame Street episodes. I'm very much unimpressed with their web site design. They only stream a few episodes at a time, with Flash, and only at the rate of one new episode per week. Streaming is nearly useless for a road trip with a kid, unless you want to blow lots of money on an unlimited cellular data plan, and even then a signal drop will cut off the show. Much better to have it all downloaded to a tablet beforehand. I use a plugin, Video Download Helper, to grab videos like that. I suppose I ought to be grateful, little though it is, as it could have been nothing at all.
It is indeed a beautiful day in the neighborhood today. So much so that I'm extremely tempted to push off some paying work that needs to be done as quickly as possible and go fishing. Mid 70s and not raining is not weather you let just pass you by in a Tennessee February.
Lucky guy! It's been -20C pretty much every day for 2 months where I am... I'm fucking sick of it -- and I love winter!
I much prefer Eddie Murphys version he did while at SNL, Mr. Robinsons neighborhood. Clearly a parody and still funny.