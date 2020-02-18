from the just-use-roses-like-everyone dept.
Impact of Cleaning Products on Women's Lungs as Damaging as 20-a-Day Cigarette Habit: Study
Regular use of cleaning sprays can have as much of an impact on health as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, according to a new study. Scientists at Norway's University of Bergen tracked 6,000 people, with an average age of 34 at the time of enrolement in the study, who used the products over a period of two decades, according to the research published in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine [open, DOI: 10.1164/rccm.201706-1311OC] [DX].
They found that lung function decline in women regularly using the products, such as cleaners, was equivalent over the period to those with a 20 cigarettes a day smoking habit. [...] The experts attribute the decline in lung function to the damage that cleaning agents cause to the mucous membranes lining the airways, resulting over time in persistent changes.
The results follow a study by French scientists in September 2017 that found nurses who used disinfectants to clean surfaces at least once a week had a 24 percent to 32 percent increased risk of developing lung disease.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:10PM (7 children)
Good thing I'm a man. I should be fine while continuing to use those cleaners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:23PM (5 children)
In an auto shop.
Just a couple months of use had me worrying about my health. Looks like my concerns have been justified... just like the cans of RAID people used to spray everywhere, the gasoline people used to clean stuff with, etc.
And I got told I wasn't old enough to be right yet. Fucking bunch of idiots.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 20, @02:35PM (4 children)
You smell something:
Is it food? No.
Is it natural? No.
Is it a cleaner, gasoline, sawdust, smoke, other particulate, or any manmade chemical? Yes.
Congratulations, it's now causing lung damage and/or cancer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday February 20, @03:04PM (2 children)
It seems logical to me that if I'm smelling the cleaner because it evaporated away its not actually cleaning my kitchen table, so I prefer the "stream mode" sprays vs the "spray mode" sprays. Guys have an instinctual ability to aim streams of liquid anyway. Women claim not so much, but I assure you a drop here or there is a pretty excellent percentage overall compared to if we had an aerosol sprayer mounted on the end.
Ditto with paint, sometimes I gotta spray and not brush but I always feel its just capitalist ripoff to sell more paint given that most of the paint ends up wasted or breathed in. I can breathe brake cleaner all day, but its not going to clean my brake disks as well as a nice well aimed stream.
I used an airless sprayer to paint the inside of my well ventilated garage and wore a mask and the filters kept clogging up and I felt bad about the filters until I realized I was better off clogging the filters rather than my lungs. Which is a round about way to point out that nurses kinda understand the whole "wear a mask" thing WRT influenza and coughs and operating rooms, so merely masking up when spraying stuff all over should drop the long disease rates back to normal.
Finally WRT google results of "lung disease rates per profession" it seems to be a first world problem not quite on the level of black lung disease rates for miners. I thought it was interesting that Mesothelioma profession listed hospital on 4% of death certificates, hospitals get into weird stuff in general, including apparently asbestos. Another oddity I found in the google data is the rates have dropped to about a fifth what they once were over my lifetime (wha?) and the rates vary dramatically by employee age and by geographic state. Just saying the data has a smell of funnyness such that you rerun run statistical tests until you get the result you want, in this case matching a very reasonable and plausible theory, that none the less might have no relationship with reality, although if I were a nurse, I'd think about wearing a mask...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:23PM
No need to become a nurse, just wear the mask. You scare children and small animals every time you come out of the basement. Just wear the mask, alright?
(Score: 2) by Kawumpa on Tuesday February 20, @04:10PM
FTFY: "Guys have an instinctual ability to aim streams of liquid everywhere."
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Tuesday February 20, @03:18PM
Yup. Smoke (barbecues, open fires, burnt food). Talcum powder. Anything visible in the way of fogging materials (natural fog = plain water, artificial fog is often scented, coloured, etc.), engine exhausts (already proven a lot more dangerous than we ever knew).
Smell is chemical detection of particulates in the air that you've already inhaled.
Like all things "cancer", it doesn't guarantee it, it just increases the risk with increases more with severity, frequency and length of exposure. Normal use and not being an idiot, probably fine for most people. OCD-cleaning or working in the cleaning industry? You need to worry. Same as air-stewardesses and radiation exposure - air travel is the way that you'll be exposed to the highest radiation for the longest duration over the course of your life. So long as you're just travelling normally, you'll be fine. Frequent flyers and stewardesses? Significantly higher rates of some cancers.
Part of my general rules of life - if it smells bads, chokes you, tastes bad, you need to "acclimatise" or "acquire the taste", doesn't feel "nice" (e.g. pain from trying to "sit up straight"), etc. then it's probably bad for you. Now I'm being shown to be right about that (hint: A slightly slouched seating position... better for your back!).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:32PM
Well, according the article you're right (there is a part where they investigated this).
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:39PM (1 child)
28 authors to write 3036 words... wow, and that with data pulled from existing databases (read: none of the authors actually had to leave their office desk).
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday February 20, @02:50PM
28 authors to write "Winter is..... something..."
:)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday February 20, @02:54PM
When i see on tv ads the women spraying febreze, etc, in the air like its just steam-- lots and lots of steam -- i think: yup... kill yourself with cancer. Breathe that poison in, lady. Oh look! Your child is sitting on the couch with the dog! Nice... cancer for them, too.
It only takes common sense to realize you're poisoning the air under the guise of "fresh air scent!".
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday February 20, @03:04PM
Love it when perusing the roach killer aisle and they all say "smells like a natural pine forest". Hello? Can you make my poison smell like a paper making factory or something equally bad? kthxbye.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 20, @03:09PM
I'm thinking, "Well, stop cleaning your lungs with that stuff!"
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Tuesday February 20, @03:33PM
That's an interesting spelling of "enrollment".
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Tuesday February 20, @03:46PM (2 children)
I recently started using a Steam Cleaner which uses high temperature, high pressure steam to clean without using any chemicals. Hopefully this is better for me than these cleaning products but I'm not 100% convinced - the dirt is basically vaporised and I'm sure I'm breathing some of it in and absorbing plenty through my skin.
I read on one forum a post from a lady claiming she felt like she'd had a nice facial sauna when she finished the steam cleaning. Not sure she understood that the grime had to be going somewhere.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 20, @03:57PM
You should just wear a gas mask while cleaning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:24PM
No chemicals? Not even dihydrogen monoxide? What is the steam made of then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @04:01PM
Good thing I'm using scrubbing milk. No spray, no lung disease.