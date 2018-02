Google's Project Zero initiative tasks its security researchers with finding flaws in various software products developed by the company itself as well as other firms. Back in 2016, it revealed a serious vulnerability present in Windows 10, and reported a "crazy bad vulnerability" in Windows in 2017. Now, the firm has disclosed another security flaw in Microsoft Edge, after the Redmond giant failed to fix it in the allotted time.

[...] According to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC), the problem turned out to be more complex than initially believed, due to which it was given an additional 14-day grace period by Google. Although the company missed this deadline in its February Patch Tuesday too - which forced Google to make the flaw public - Microsoft is confident that it will resolve the issue by March 13, aligning the shipment of the fix with the Patch Tuesday in March.