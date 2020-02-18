from the will-the-coconut-fund-also-donate? dept.
KDE e.V. is announcing today it has received a donation of 200,000 USD from the Pineapple Fund.
With this donation, the Pineapple Fund recognizes that KDE as a community creates software which benefits the general public, advances the use of Free Software on all kinds of platforms, and protects users' privacy by putting first-class and easy to use tools in the hands of the people at zero cost. KDE joins a long list of prestigious charities, organizations and communities that the Pineapple Fund has so generously donated to.
"KDE is immensely grateful for this donation. We would like to express our deeply felt appreciation towards the Pineapple Fund for their generosity" said Lydia Pintscher, President of KDE e.V.. "We will use the funds to further our cause to make Free Software accessible to everyone and on all platforms. The money will help us realize our vision of creating a world in which everyone has control over their digital life and enjoys freedom and privacy".
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:18AM (1 child)
https://pineapplefund.org/ [pineapplefund.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:20AM
Anonymous behind the Pineapple Fund seems interested in psychedelics, free software, and life extension. Both the SENS Research Foundation and Methuselah Foundation got cash.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:20AM (1 child)
The donation is in cash, not cryptobits. Bitter internet commenters (redundant I know) who lost money on cryptobits can shut up please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:48AM
I'm a bitter internet commenter who missed out on getting in on cryptobits early and could have been a millionaire, you insensitive clod!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 21, @01:33AM (16 children)
KDE can really use the financial help, since the mainstream distros doing their best to push the dumpster fire that is GNOME 3 on everyone. Linux is supposed to be about choice, and power for the user, not a piece-of-shit dumbed-down user interface that makes Macs look like tools for power users.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:51AM (2 children)
I read this:
And I thought: "Not gnome then."
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 21, @02:16AM (1 child)
Most Open Source is not Free Software.
It's not the choice of license but why that license was chosen
Someone on Linux-kernel suggested that the kern was free software. Linus threatened to put the posters head on a pike in his front yard
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @02:45AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 21, @01:55AM (10 children)
I'm glad it's not just me then,
I kind of thought there must be something wrong with me for hating Gnome 3 because I kept reading it was the "most popular" Linux desktop, but I just couldn't use it.
Luckily there is plenty of choice and if I don't want to use LXDE I am quite happy with Cinnamon (at the moment anyway).
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @02:28AM
Slack doesn't ship it, Gentoo will allow you to exclude it globally. Ubuntu is for grannies that couldn't find the checkbox to avoid Windows 10. Redhat is for PHBs that want more leverage with Microsoft.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday February 21, @03:09AM
It's because at one past time kde was not 'free' software: it was later freed, but gnome was the de facto desktop by then.
Later, gnome got fecked with when fecking wasn't needed.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 21, @03:45AM (4 children)
The GNOME3 devs and sycophants keep *claiming* it's the most popular, and keep pushing it as "the standard" DE for Linux. The devs are generally rude and condescending, and their attitude can be seen especially with the posts by "LvS" in /r/linux.
But according to this article [cio.com], KDE is actually the most popular, and Xfce the 2nd. Of course, this is from a survey on linuxquestions.org with less than 600 votes; in reality, there's no good way to know which DE is the most popular since there's no reliable survey, and Linux doesn't have sales stats like proprietary OSes do.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 21, @03:48AM
https://www.reddit.com/user/LvS [reddit.com]
ez link
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 21, @03:56AM
GNOME3 is the most popular, in the minds of GNOME3 users....
I've semi-switched from KDE to Xfce for some applications (like and embedded system's desktop interface), but for others like my laptop I'm just eating whatever dog-food comes as default with Ubuntu (15.10 on this machine, 14.04 on many others...)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:00AM (1 child)
Don't take this the wrong way. I think that if we're going to see a year of a Linux desktop, Gnome has the right idea.
On the other hand, I've also thought that if that's what's necessary for the proverbial year of the Linux desktop, we'll do find without one of those.
On the gripping hand, I'd rather live in a world where the desktop everybody uses is built with free software, even if it absolutely has to be systemd-gnomed, instead of being closed-source, user-subjugating, proprietary software.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:03AM
Before I get modded to oblivion, wanted to clarify that I sure as hell will not be running systemd-gnomed on any of my boxen.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 21, @03:52AM
I used KDE as a daily driver for years and loved it, until 4K screens came around (2014 for me). Qt widgets, and by extension KDE, have not scaled well to multi-resolution applications. It seems like it shouldn't be that hard of a job to fix, but the last three times I checked, the latest and greatest KDE still sucked at dealing with a 4K notebook screen multi-monitored with a 1920x1080 external monitor.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday February 21, @03:55AM (1 child)
Guhnome's been going downhill since the days of Gnome 2 when the honchos decided configuration was too hard for people and was only used to fix broken defaults; if they just chose correct defaults then nobody would need to configure the desktop. My google skillz seem broken so I can't find the page to back up my running mouth.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @04:45AM
They also drastically increased the difficulty of the build system at that point iirc. At any rate I quit building it, quit using it, quit reporting bugs only to see them labeled WAD, and pretty much gave up on the project entirely a little while after that, as it was very clear they were only going to continue going down a road I had no desire whatsoever to follow.
But they did a great bait-and-switch, you have to give them that. Very, very few people had that reaction. Most did not analyze it in the terms I did, they didn't see a project turning firmly in the wrong direction, just some growing pains, some rough patches. Give them a chance, it'll get better, they said.
Well, it went exactly as I expected instead. And by the time GNOME3 came out, it had become too obvious to be ignored, so there was an exodus of technical users. Frankly it's clear they don't WANT technical users, they quite often go out of their way to antagonize us, to drive us off. They want people that don't know any better, that's their TARGET audience.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 21, @03:48AM (1 child)
200K to a "product" like KDE is like tossing a nickel to somebody for their Ferrari...
Granted, every bit (or cent) helps, but to design, build and maintain KDE with paid developers would be millions of dollars a year.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Wednesday February 21, @03:56AM
They accept donations, and I'm happy enough with them lately that I've donated a couple times in the past year. It's quite fast and stable.
