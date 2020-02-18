from the cleaning-the-slate-off dept.
Last year, a vigilante hacker broke into the servers of a company that sells spyware to everyday consumers and wiped their servers, deleting photos captured from monitored devices. A year later, the hacker has done it again.
Thursday, the hacker said he started wiping some cloud servers that belong to Retina-X Studios, a Florida-based company that sells spyware products targeted at parents and employers, but that are also used by people to spy on their partners without their consent.
[...] "None of this should be online at all," the hacker told Motherboard, claiming that he had deleted a total of 1 terabyte of data.
"Aside from the technical flaws, I really find this category of software disturbing. In the US, it's mainly targeted to parents," the hacker said, explaining his motivations for going after Retina-X. "Edward Snowden has said that privacy is what gives you the ability to share with the world who you are on your own terms, and to protect for yourself the parts of you that you're still experimenting with. I don't want to live in a world where younger generations grow up without that right."
[...] Retina-X was not the only spyware company hacked last year. Other hackers also breached FlexiSpy, an infamous provider of spyware that has actively marketed its apps to jealous lovers. At the time, the hackers promised that their two victims—FlexiSpy and Retina-X—were only the first in line, and that they would target more companies that sell similar products.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 21, @03:43AM (4 children)
You can't really approve of breaking the law. But, I sure can't get upset over this.
Mercenary bastards are willing to spy on people for pay. The average computer user can't figure out how to do much more than click "agree" on installations. They are intimidated by anything with a CLI. But, they can pay someone for a program and support, sit back, and feel like James Bond while they watch the most intimate details of another person's life unfold. I suppose that sometimes playing James Bond might be justified. If that be so - maybe they should go get a judge to approve of a warrant for spying?
I'm sure this whole thing has an effect on people's attitudes toward government spying. "Hey, for a few bucks, I can spy on anyone - why shouldn't government?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:49AM (2 children)
If the law is bad, then I sure as hell do approve of breaking it. No, selectively approving of certain forms of law-breaking won't lead to anarchy-like scenario where people are being murdered in the streets in massive numbers, just to preempt anyone who might want to make that blatantly absurd claim yet again. Yes, it would be better for bad laws to be removed, but in the mean time, I don't care if people break those laws.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 21, @03:58AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday February 21, @04:05AM
I judge EACH and every law and decide FOR MYSELF if its worth obeying or not.
see, I'm not a robot. to blindly follow orders is so... - well - I won't complete that thought.
I do find it funny that conservatives will usually be on the side of blindly following laws. they love the authority concept.
I DON'T.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 21, @03:56AM
Yes, I can.
With the note that, bottom line, my approval may mean next to nothing when it comes to bearing the consequences of the act itself.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 21, @03:55AM (1 child)
I wrote Last Resort, a keystroke record for Macs. I got a lot of fan mail from aspiring writers. I went to a lot of trouble to make it obvious to the user
One of MacUsers editors told me he was quite happy that Last Resort ratted on his girlfriend. She was using email to carry on with her other man
I was completely mortified
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:03AM
Good for him
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:20AM
To bad garbage. Even if only temporarily.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 21, @04:35AM
If we all posted our social security numbers online identity theft would be a thing of the past
518-92-8663
You would really help me out if you sent my ssn to all your friends
