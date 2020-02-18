from the training-plan-I-can-work-with dept.
German Olympians Drink a Lot of (Nonalcoholic) Beer, and Win a Lot of Gold Medals
When Simon Schempp, a biathlete on the German Olympic team, was training for the Pyeongchang Games, he often capped a hard day on the trail with a bottle of nonalcoholic beer. He enjoys the taste of beer like most Germans, who drink more of it per capita than the people of almost any other nation. But he drank the nonalcoholic variety for more than just the flavor. "It's a really good drink directly after training or after competition," said Schempp, who won a silver medal in the 15-kilometer mass start event on Sunday.
Schempp's sober assessment is popular in Germany. While most people see nonalcoholic beer as a responsible replacement for regular beer, Germans often drink it in place of sports drinks after exercise. Beer or Gatorade? No contest.
Johannes Scherr, the doctor for the German Olympic ski team, said nearly all of his athletes drink nonalcoholic beer during training. And the brewery Krombacher has supplied 3,500 liters (about 1,000 gallons) of nonalcoholic beer to the athletes' village so German athletes can enjoy it during competitions at the Pyeongchang Games, where Germany is tied for the most gold medals.
[...] Scherr conducted a double-blind study [open, DOI: 10.1249/MSS.0b013e3182250dda] [DX] [alt], financed by a brewing company, in which he gave runners in the 2009 Munich Marathon nonalcoholic beer every day for three weeks before and two weeks after the race. These runners suffered significantly less inflammation and fewer upper respiratory infections after the race than runners who had been given a placebo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @04:26AM (1 child)
Their entire reason for existence is open access yet they fail catastrophically. I want my taxes back.
(Score: 3, Funny) by captain normal on Wednesday February 21, @05:32AM
Clue: Clear any cookies with "nyt" in the name from your browser. Then you have more articles for the month.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 21, @04:55AM (1 child)
How long 'til they 'discover' non-alcoholic beer gives athletes an... mmmm... unfair** advantage?
** of course it's unfair. Some nations of this world aren't able to brew even an alcoholic beer properly!
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday February 21, @05:34AM
Makes sense to me. It's got to be healthier than Gatorade or Mountain Dew.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @07:01AM
Dealcoholized beers are popular in Germany because of the risk of getting caught driving, but there is also unfermented Malzbier, which has had a long association with sports. An equivalent in the US is Malta Goya.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @08:12AM (7 children)
How wonderful that this research confirms the wishes of the company that financed it.
In the Netherlands we have a term for this: "WC-eend wetenschap" ("toilet cleaner science", based on an old commercial where the "scientists" of the producer of the product (WC-eend) advised their product as best).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @08:15AM
Wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wij_van_Wc-eend_adviseren_Wc-eend [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 21, @09:16AM (4 children)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @11:15AM
Maybe the Placebo was beer with alcohol. :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:45PM
They were served with their own pee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:53PM
Depends on the time of the study and quantity consumed, I suppose?
It's probably possible to make drinks with different alcohol content and indistinguishable flavour/appearance/aroma/etc. But the drinker would also need to be unable to notice the effects of the alcohol itself, which seems like it would be very difficult.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Wednesday February 21, @04:38PM
I can think of five ways to set that up:
*) Give the control group coloured water (similar to what better pubs has been serving for decades as a non-alc option), nothing says you test the effects of good non-alc beer.
*) Give the control group another malt beverage
*) Give the groups a chaser as well (will allow you to hide alcohol), possibly to it as a U-Boot.
*) Mix it in with something else that masks the differences in taste (sugarwater approaching syrup hides even the taste of beer, and the effects of sugarwater is well known) for all groups.
and my favourite:
*) Lie! :) (state the experiment is for sport drinks and give the placebo group gatorade or whatever, and even better run a third group that gets water and maybe even a fourth group that gets milk...)
However all methods will cause unwated effects in the control group and needs to be compensated for.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Wednesday February 21, @09:45AM
In this case it somewhat makes sense that beer is a good sports drink - from a nutritional standpoint it actually is excellent (especially when in low alcohol varieties) and is why it is commonly used in food and DIY hairpacks.
(However, personally I'd just strain the wort for drinking (and using the solid wort for baking) in case I'd want non-alcoholic beerish brews)
(btw, eend == duck, in case someone wonders about the "cleaner" in the translation)
(Score: 4, Informative) by Rich on Wednesday February 21, @01:44PM
There's two basic processes for getting beer alc-free:Distillation and Osmosis. The "Clausthaler" brand, made by a brewery next to where I grew up, uses the latter. They were early in the game (*) and it looks like they had a patent on it, because everyone else distilled the alcohol off. Tastewise, the Clausthaler stuff is mostly acceptable as a beer replacement, especially in its "extra herb" variant. I like it a lot, and in winter months even the standard variant, because the taste has something nutritious about it.
During summer months, I lean towards the distillation products. If one sees them more as "refreshing barley drink" than full beer, they're entirely fine. The taste is a bit more watery, but I don't think that's bad when it's hot. "Jever Fun" is my favourite here, followed by (former) "Kelts".
(*) Early brands can be recognized in that they avoid the brewery name, out of fear the association of alc-free piss might taint their reputation. Clausthaler is from Binding, Kelts was from König (they switched the name to proper "König" in 2005; bit of a waste, I liked the Kelts brand and product) and Becks had a reduced-alc variant called "Remmer light". Bit of unneccessary fear, because "Clausthaler" probably is more famous worldwide now, than its brewery (which was bought by a conglomerate in the meantime).