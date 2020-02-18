Lauri Love case: US abandons extradition case
Efforts to extradite alleged computer hacker Lauri Love have been abandoned by US authorities.
[...] Mr Love said he may help UK investigators to bring charges to get the case "over and done with".
American authorities confirmed they will not fight a High Court decision to block Mr Love's extradition to the US, on the grounds it would be "oppressive". A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed Mr Love will not be extradited.
Also at Bloomberg and The Hill.
Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
Lauri Love's Appeal Will be Heard in the UK on November 28th and 29th
Cracking Suspect Lauri Love Wins Appeal Against Extradition to US
« Aerojet Rocketdyne Seeks More U.S. Air Force Funding for AR1 Rocket Engine | VPNs in General at Risk From Overblocking by ISPs »
Related Stories
BBC reports:
An autistic man suspected of hacking into US government computer systems is to be extradited from Britain to face trial, a court has ruled. Lauri Love, 31, who has Asperger's Syndrome, is accused of hacking into the FBI, the US central bank and the country's missile defence agency. Mr Love, from Stradishall, Suffolk, has previously said he feared he would die in a US prison if he was extradited.
Also at Ars Technica , The Guardian , and Reuters . Here is the judgment against Love (PDF).
Lauri Love[*], in the UK, is facing extradition requests from three separate US court districts and a potential 99 year prison sentence for his alleged involvement in the online protests that followed the death of Aaron Swartz. Depsite no evidence offered by the US, the British courts have preliminarily agreed to extradition and his appeal will be on the 28th and 29th of November. Again, no evidence has been presented against him, but if he were tried in the UK he would be facing a maximum of 32 months in prison, not 99 years as the US is aiming for.
[*] According to Wikipedia's entry for Lauri Love:
Lauri Love is a Finnish-British activist charged extraterritorially with stealing data from United States Government computers including the US Army, Missile Defense Agency, and NASA via computer intrusion.
Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
The UK high court has finally ruled on the extradition of Lauri Love, the Finnish-British student accused of cracking U.S. government websites. He will not be extradited to face trial in America. The court accepted both of the main arguments that there is no reason he cannot
not be tried in England and that he might suffer serious damage to his health if he were extradited.
Source: Hacking Suspect Lauri Love Wins Appeal Against Extradition to US
Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
Lauri Love's Appeal Will be Heard in the UK on November 28th and 29th
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @07:59PM (12 children)
What could possibly be oppressive about extraditing someone to the land where we have:
Secret Laws
Secret Interpretations of Laws
Secret Courts
Secret Warrants
Secret Court Orders
Secret Arrests
Secret Trials
Secret Evidence (not made available to the defense, and "parallel construction"1)
Secret Convictions
Secret Prisons
Secret "enhanced interrogation" programs
Just as God intended when he gave US citizens, and ONLY US citizens inalienable rights.
-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-
1parallel construction is a euphemism for conspiracy of law enforcement and prosecutor to commit perjury before the court by concealing the actual evidence that was used to build the case; the very existence of this evidence has been withheld from the defense.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:15PM (5 children)
Would be nice if the extradition was denied on any of the grounds you've listed, but alas he just escaped the grip of the US justice system cause he's an aspie.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @08:41PM (4 children)
And severe eczema. Nobody knows how to treat that in the US.
He'd rather be prosecuted in his own country where they have:
Secret Laws
Secret Interpretations of Laws
Secret Courts
Secret Warrants
Secret Court Orders
Secret Arrests
Secret Trials
Secret Evidence (not made available to the defense, and "parallel construction"1)
Secret Convictions
Secret Prisons
Secret "enhanced interrogation" programs
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (2 children)
At least in his own country he's a citizen instead of a dirty furriner :/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @09:06PM (1 child)
Yeah, because he might actually spend jail time in the UK,
but in the US he would in all likelihood be set free, as long as he's not from Mexico. [bop.gov]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 20, @10:58PM
Somehow that's not *his* estimation of the probabilities.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 21, @12:27AM
At least in the U.K. they pay more than lip service to the obligation to provide adequate physical and mental healthcare to prisoners. I'm not sure if the UK is better or worse than the U.S. as far as a right to council goes.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (3 children)
You forgot a few things in your list Danny:
PMITA prisons
Prison slavery [nationalreview.com]
A long history of prosecutorial misconduct and bullying to elicit guilty pleas (including Alford [wikipedia.org] pleas)
A long history of wrongful convictions for a variety of reasons
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @08:57PM (2 children)
Thanks.
For-Profit prisons bring problems, including prison slavery. But as long as they keep shareholders happy, it's all good.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @09:09PM (1 child)
Good thing that can't happen in the UK. [vice.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @09:26PM
If even some prisoners were rehabilitated, this could have a negative effect on revenue and therefore executive bonuses for those prisons.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:06PM
And how many of those things actually applied in this case? What's more a lot of that stuff applies even more so in the UK. In the UK they have things like super injunctions where not only can the parties involved not say anything about it, but nobody else can either and nobody really knows what those things are that they can't talk about unless it's brought to the attention of the courts.
The US has issues, but it's dishonest to suggest that those things you list are typical. None of them would apply in this case as he's not a terrorist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:54AM
"Just as God intended when he gave US citizens, and ONLY US citizens inalienable rights."
Unless of course you live within 100 miles of the border in those "constitution free zones".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Adamsjas on Tuesday February 20, @09:26PM (1 child)
UK: Ok, US, we did as you asked and kept warrant out for Assange.
US: We see that, Thank you very much. We will forget about your guy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:03PM
Possibly, or more likely, they realized that this wasn't going anywhere and that getting the UK to cooperate wasn't going to happen.
This is one of the reasons why cybercrime continues to be a problem, crimes are often treated like they happened abroad even when the victims are domestic. Which means that even if the perpetrator is brought in for trial, the prosecutor has little incentive to take the matter seriously as the damage was done abroad.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @09:31PM
From Wikipedia
and
It sounds like the either of those countries could use his services if he wishes employment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:44AM
Frankly, the most surprising thing about this whole thing to me is that BBC announcers didn't butcher the pronunciation of his name like they do with every other non-English name. I go into a rage damn near every time I listen to those bastards.