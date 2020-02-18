Stories
U.S. Abandons Extradition Case Against Lauri Love

posted by takyon on Tuesday February 20, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly
News Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Lauri Love case: US abandons extradition case

Efforts to extradite alleged computer hacker Lauri Love have been abandoned by US authorities.

[...] Mr Love said he may help UK investigators to bring charges to get the case "over and done with".

American authorities confirmed they will not fight a High Court decision to block Mr Love's extradition to the US, on the grounds it would be "oppressive". A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed Mr Love will not be extradited.

Also at Bloomberg and The Hill.

Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
Lauri Love's Appeal Will be Heard in the UK on November 28th and 29th
Cracking Suspect Lauri Love Wins Appeal Against Extradition to US

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @07:59PM (12 children)

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday February 20, @07:59PM (#640807)

    What could possibly be oppressive about extraditing someone to the land where we have:

    Secret Laws
    Secret Interpretations of Laws
    Secret Courts
    Secret Warrants
    Secret Court Orders
    Secret Arrests
    Secret Trials
    Secret Evidence (not made available to the defense, and "parallel construction"1)
    Secret Convictions
    Secret Prisons
    Secret "enhanced interrogation" programs

    Just as God intended when he gave US citizens, and ONLY US citizens inalienable rights.

    -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

    1parallel construction is a euphemism for conspiracy of law enforcement and prosecutor to commit perjury before the court by concealing the actual evidence that was used to build the case; the very existence of this evidence has been withheld from the defense.

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:15PM (5 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:15PM (#640815)

      Would be nice if the extradition was denied on any of the grounds you've listed, but alas he just escaped the grip of the US justice system cause he's an aspie.

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @08:41PM (4 children)

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 20, @08:41PM (#640825) Journal

        And severe eczema. Nobody knows how to treat that in the US.

        He'd rather be prosecuted in his own country where they have:
        --
        No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (2 children)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (#640833)

          At least in his own country he's a citizen instead of a dirty furriner :/

          • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 20, @09:06PM (1 child)

            by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 20, @09:06PM (#640850) Journal

            Yeah, because he might actually spend jail time in the UK,
            but in the US he would in all likelihood be set free, as long as he's not from Mexico. [bop.gov]

            --
            No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

            • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 20, @10:58PM

              by HiThere (866) on Tuesday February 20, @10:58PM (#640918)

              Somehow that's not *his* estimation of the probabilities.

              --
              Put not your faith in princes.

        • (Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 21, @12:27AM

          by sjames (2882) on Wednesday February 21, @12:27AM (#640955) Journal

          At least in the U.K. they pay more than lip service to the obligation to provide adequate physical and mental healthcare to prisoners. I'm not sure if the UK is better or worse than the U.S. as far as a right to council goes.

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @08:47PM (#640832)

      You forgot a few things in your list Danny:

      PMITA prisons
      Prison slavery [nationalreview.com]
      A long history of prosecutorial misconduct and bullying to elicit guilty pleas (including Alford [wikipedia.org] pleas)
      A long history of wrongful convictions for a variety of reasons

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @08:57PM (2 children)

        by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday February 20, @08:57PM (#640843)

        Thanks.

        For-Profit prisons bring problems, including prison slavery. But as long as they keep shareholders happy, it's all good.

    • (Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:06PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:06PM (#640886)

      And how many of those things actually applied in this case? What's more a lot of that stuff applies even more so in the UK. In the UK they have things like super injunctions where not only can the parties involved not say anything about it, but nobody else can either and nobody really knows what those things are that they can't talk about unless it's brought to the attention of the courts.

      The US has issues, but it's dishonest to suggest that those things you list are typical. None of them would apply in this case as he's not a terrorist.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:54AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @03:54AM (#641022)

      "Just as God intended when he gave US citizens, and ONLY US citizens inalienable rights."

      Unless of course you live within 100 miles of the border in those "constitution free zones".

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Adamsjas on Tuesday February 20, @09:26PM (1 child)

    by Adamsjas (4507) on Tuesday February 20, @09:26PM (#640860)

    UK: Ok, US, we did as you asked and kept warrant out for Assange.
    US: We see that, Thank you very much. We will forget about your guy.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @10:03PM (#640882)

      Possibly, or more likely, they realized that this wasn't going anywhere and that getting the UK to cooperate wasn't going to happen.

      This is one of the reasons why cybercrime continues to be a problem, crimes are often treated like they happened abroad even when the victims are domestic. Which means that even if the perpetrator is brought in for trial, the prosecutor has little incentive to take the matter seriously as the damage was done abroad.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday February 20, @09:31PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday February 20, @09:31PM (#640862)

    From Wikipedia

    Love is under indictment in the United States (2013 in District of New Jersey, 2014 in Southern District of New York and Eastern District of Virginia) for allegedly "breaching thousands of computer systems in the United States and elsewhere – including the computer networks of federal agencies – to steal massive quantities of confidential data"

    and

    He has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and Finland.

    It sounds like the either of those countries could use his services if he wishes employment.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:44AM (#640981)

    Frankly, the most surprising thing about this whole thing to me is that BBC announcers didn't butcher the pronunciation of his name like they do with every other non-English name. I go into a rage damn near every time I listen to those bastards.

(1)