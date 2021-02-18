from the Lady-Macbeth-would-be-pleased dept.
The most famous atmospheric features of both Jupiter and Neptune may be gone soon:
When we think of storms on the other planets in our Solar System, we automatically think of Jupiter. Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a fixture in our Solar System, and has lasted 200 years or more. But the storms on Neptune are different: they're transient.
[...] "It looks like we're capturing the demise of this dark vortex, and it's different from what well-known studies led us to expect," said Michael H. Wong of the University of California at Berkeley, referring to work by Ray LeBeau (now at St. Louis University) and Tim Dowling's team at the University of Louisville. "Their dynamical simulations said that anticyclones under Neptune's wind shear would probably drift toward the equator. We thought that once the vortex got too close to the equator, it would break up and perhaps create a spectacular outburst of cloud activity."
Rather than going out in some kind of notable burst of activity, this storm is just fading away. And it's also not drifting toward the equator as expected, but is making its way toward the south pole. Again, the inevitable comparison is with Jupiter's Great Red Spot (GRS). The GRS is held in place by the prominent storm bands in Jupiter's atmosphere. And those bands move in alternating directions, constraining the movement of the GRS. Neptune doesn't have those bands, so it's thought that storms on Neptune would tend to drift to the equator, rather than toward the south pole.
Neptune's Great Dark Spot may not have the support of atmospheric storm bands, but Jupiter's Great Red Spot is also on the decline:
A ferocious storm has battered Jupiter for at least 188 years. From Earth, it is observed as red swirling clouds racing counter-clockwise in what is known as the planet's "Great Red Spot." But after shrinking for centuries, it may now be on the brink of disappearing for good.
"In truth, the GRS [Great Red Spot] has been shrinking for a long time," lead Juno mission team member and planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Glenn Orton told Business Insider in an email. "The GRS will in a decade or two become the GRC (Great Red Circle). Maybe sometime after that the GRM"—the Great Red Memory.
Expect the super-massive blackholes at the centre of our galaxy to evaporate faster.
(grin)
Interesting but incorrect.
The intensity of the Hawking radiation is inversely proportional with the mass of the blackhole: the hotter the blackhole, the smaller the mass.
So if it's getting hotter, it means the blackhole shrinks and is actually loosing more radiation then it absorbs (citation [ucr.edu])
However, you are correct in one aspect: trying to "heat" a blackhole by pumping energy from outside will only make it colder.
*breaks champagne*
...
Remember the spots on Jupiter and Neptune? This is them now... feel old yet?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rivenaleem on Wednesday February 21, @10:17AM (2 children)
When are we finally going to admit the impact Humans are having on the climate? The Great Red Spot has been a constant for 200 years, but as soon as Humans start going up into space we are seeing immediate change in the climate on other planets. Do you think it a simple coincidence that this article comes within WEEKS of the first car going into space? What more proof do climate change deniers need?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:12PM
You, sir, win the Internet. I came to try my hand at the obvious opening for sarcasm, but I leave humbled by your greatness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:43PM
Insightful?!
Is kinda Funny though....
The comments above are the reasons I left /.
The comments above are the reasons I left /.
All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 21, @12:22PM
Interesting bit of trivia as it may be, what do you expect as "intelligent comments" to this story?
Come on, I dare you, come with a better comment than the above (and this is including your whinge).
Personal point of view: if S/N wouldn't exist, I think I can manage to find the news myself; I'm here more because of the discussions the posted stories can elicit than I am about the stories themselves.
I see, you figured out in advance that these comments would appear on SoylentNews, so you decided to go here so that you don't miss the opportunity to complain about them, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @01:05PM
look above again - https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=24192&page=1&cid=641104#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] nails it
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday February 21, @02:22PM (1 child)
I've never heard any responsible astronomy source suggest the Great Red Spot is a "fixture", or that it is somehow permanent. To the contrary: Jupiter's Great Red Spot is Shrinking [nasa.gov]. There are plenty of other sources which document that it's "redness" has faded over the last decades.
It may be fine to say that Neptune's storms are more transient than Jupiter's spot (in fact, Jupiter has *plenty* of measurance sub-storms besides the GRS that are known to come and go as well...) The story has a valid point to make. But the implication that Jupiter's is "more permanent" is nothing I've heard of in the time I've been an amateur astronomer.
Get little stuff like this wrong, and then everyone who trusts a priori reasoning about astronomy sucks down and believes wrong things. Like Jupiter's spot is de jure permanent when that hasn't actually been established de facto other than "it was there yesterday so it'll be there tomorrow."
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 21, @03:50PM
No, you're nitpicking.
"It's a fixture" - when people imagine Jupiter, they still imagine it having the Great Red Spot [wikipedia.org]. They likely don't know about it fading or shrinking.
It's not nearly as "transient" as other storms since "It has been continuously observed for 188 years, since 1830. Earlier observations from 1665 to 1713 are believed to be of the same storm; if this is correct, it has existed for at least 350 years". The article also gives an explanation for why it is "more permanent" than Neptune's well-known feature.
