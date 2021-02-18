18/02/21/0339203 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday February 21, @01:17PM
Serge Wroclawski, a long-time contributor to OpenStreetMap, has posted a criticism of the management choices he believes are preventing the OpenStreetMap Foundation from fulfilling its mission (much like the Wikimedia Foundation):
I feel the OpenStreetMap project is currently unable to fulfill that mission due to poor technical decisions, poor political decisions, and a general malaise in the project. I'm going to outline in this article what I think OpenStreetMap has gotten wrong. It's entirely possible that OSM will reform and address the impediments to its success- and I hope it does. We need a Free as in Freedom geographic dataset.
(Score: 3, Funny) by chromas on Wednesday February 21, @01:42PM (1 child)
Wellp, time to fork. Who wants to start LibreStreetMap with me? We'll need some moneh and people who know what they're doing. I'll bring the nachos and take some of the money.
See, in LibreStreetMap, we'll solve that by giving each way its own IPv6 address. Relations, of course, get /64s. Nodes are scoped link-local for obvious reasons.
Does that mean they have people who go around deleting small, 'unnotable' roads?
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday February 21, @02:42PM
They just have to balance the oh-so-pressing need for speedy deletion, against local traffic laws.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 21, @01:53PM
The article talks about this Nominatim software/algorithm OSM uses to look up addresses, and that it's not very good. Nominatim doesn't get much maintenance either. I wondered why OSM was so bad at that. I routinely use other map sites for address lookup.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Shimitar on Wednesday February 21, @01:59PM (2 children)
While i do not know enough to understand if this is just a rant for secondary motives or a genuive dis-enchantment, i must agree OSM so far is quite a disappointment to me. For some of my own needs i choose to use OSM as a mapping tool and:
1- it's really poorly documented
2- You need a "renderer" unless you roll your own
3- You end up feeling like you are "stealing" and wondering what OSM actually is.
I agree that something should change to make OSM more useful to people than it is right now. I don't care for "internals" (tehcnical whys), but i whish OSM was easier to use as a WEB/app developer.
Another great point i agree on is that the real jiuce is not in the mappinga data itself, but in the actual extra-info: like business hours, prices, reviews and so on. This the fight of the future and the area where a Libre solution will be most important right now.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by TheRaven on Wednesday February 21, @02:45PM (1 child)
Very true, though some of the libraries are much better. I added a map thing for a conference that we organised using an off-the-shelf JavaScript OSM thing (I forget which one, it was a few years ago) and was able to upload GPX plots created with the maps app on my phone to indicate locations of important things, with very little effort. If you want to contribute (and this ties into your third point), the learning curve is very steep. I mostly just leave comments on their web interface, rather than try to figure out how to contribute something more useful.
That's a bug, not a feature. They decouple the data from the presentation. There are a load of different renderers available with different performance characteristics, for different uses. To give a concrete example of why this is useful, the University of Cambridge used to maintain its own mapping system for all of the university and college buildings (and various other buildings that, over time, random people had said were important to include). This was costing a lot of money to maintain, so a few years back they contributed all of the data to OSM (including information that members of the public can't collect without trespassing) and wrote a new renderer. Their renderer includes a bunch of data that the standard ones ignore (for example, the location of the porters' lodge is not a thing most people displaying maps care about, but is very important for a Cambridge College) and looks exactly the same as their old mapping system, so they were able to switch to it without anyone noticing.
I agree here. It would be great to have a simple UI for people who want to upload this kind of data. You can't currently, for example, do a search for a pharmacy that's open on Sundays with the OSM data (even if you download the whole thing). This kind of thing should be easy for people to provide and would be a very good way of getting people involved in the project.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 21, @05:14PM
It would be great to have a simple UI for people who want to upload this kind of data. You can't currently, for example, do a search for a pharmacy that's open on Sundays with the OSM data (even if you download the whole thing). This kind of thing should be easy for people to provide and would be a very good way of getting people involved in the project.
I honestly don't see how you'd do this with an open-source thing, unless you set up a foundation with a big endowment like Wikimedia so that it could run a large datacenter and basically be just like Google Maps. Hours of operation change from time to time (esp. on holidays), and as I understand it, with Google Maps, businesses can contact them and get that information updated. And reviews are constantly changing, plus need some level of moderation. These things just don't lend themselves to a static downloadable dataset; the OSM maps are already huge and take up a ton of space on your phone, and downloading new ones (updates) uses a lot of data and time since they don't seem to have a way of downloading deltas.
For better or worse, this is what's made Google Maps so popular: not just having maps and navigation, but also being able to search for businesses by name or type (e.g. "grocery store" or "italian restaurant"), and then see operating hours and reviews, have it warn you that the place will be closing in 10 minutes by the time you get there, etc. Other real-time information is also valuable, especially traffic updates so it re-routes you when there's an accident for instance. OSM doesn't do any of this stuff, and doesn't really have a way to: you need to have someone running a datacenter and providing customer service to make this kind of stuff work. This doesn't mean OSM is useless; there's real value in having this data publicly accessible ("open source", or should I say "open data"?) so that for-profit companies like Google can use it, along with any new competitors that may arise. But the other convenient services on top just don't lend themselves to being replicated this way.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by isj on Wednesday February 21, @03:13PM
One of the things the article complains about is that that OSM doesn't offer a map service competing with google maps etc. The service they do offer is bandwidth-limited etc. And multiple companies have made their own map renderer and services based on OSM data. I don't see that as a problem - I see that as an opportunity that has made multiple competing renderers possible, and those companies are all interesting in good data in OSM.
The article mentions that the documentation is poor and the some features are ambiguous or superfluous. That is true. I have struggled with finding the correct way to mark the end of a road attached to another road but having a bollard blocking all but pedestrians.
I still happily contribute to OSM. I no longer contribute to google maps. Why? because contributions to google map goes into a closed system controlled by a single company.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:31PM (2 children)
OpenStreetMap is a terrific idea, but it's terrible in everyday use. Frequently old information and some areas are just completely unmapped. I know that I'll take some heat for this, but for everyday use I prefer Bing Maps. It's the one Microsoft product that shines, IMO. The areal images look crisp with a high amount of color in comparison to Google Maps.
But hey, here's at least one point in OpenStreetMap's favor: It's not Apple Maps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:58PM
Google Maps works great for me. It has seamless mass transit and biking directions. I don't even look at the areal images; I might check Street View occasionally to identify landmarks for biking.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 21, @05:18PM
I'm a Microsoft hater, but I have to admit that Bing Maps is definitely prettier than Google Maps. Google Maps badly needs a style update.