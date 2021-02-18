from the To-the-Moon,-Alice^W-BigelowTo-the-Moon! dept.
Bigelow Aerospace has created a spinoff company that will manage its orbital space stations, and has announced plans for an inflatable module that would be even larger than the B330:
Bigelow Aerospace — the Las Vegas-based company manufacturing space habitats — is starting a spinoff venture aimed at managing any modules that the company deploys into space. Called Bigelow Space Operations (BSO), the new company will be responsible for selling Bigelow's habitats to customers, such as NASA, foreign countries, and other private companies. But first, BSO will try to figure out what kind of business exists exactly in lower Earth orbit, the area of space where the ISS currently resides.
Bigelow makes habitats designed to expand. The densely packed modules launch on a rocket and then inflate once in space, providing more overall volume for astronauts to roam around. The company already has one of its prototype habitats in orbit right now: the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, or BEAM, which has been attached to the International Space Station since 2016. The BEAM has proven that Bigelow's expandable habitat technology not only works, but also holds up well against the space environment.
Now, Bigelow is focusing on its next space station design: the B330. The habitat is so named since it will have 330 cubic meters (or nearly 12,000 cubic feet) of interior volume when expanded in space. That's about one-third the volume provided by the ISS. Bigelow hopes to launch two B330s as early as 2021, on top of the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rockets, and the company even has plans to put a B330 around the Moon. After that, Bigelow has bigger plans to create a single station with 2.4 times the entire pressurized volume of the ISS, the company announced today. Such a huge station will need to be constructed in an entirely new manufacturing facility that Bigelow plans to build — though the company hasn't decided on a location yet.
Bigelow's BEAM is currently attached to the ISS and has a volume of about 16 cubic meters, which has been described as that of "a large closet with padded white walls". The B330 will have 330 cubic meters of pressurized volume. The newly proposed module is called the BA 2100, or "Olympus", with 2,250 cubic meters of volume, compared to the ISS's total 931 cubic meters. The mass of the BA 2100 could range from 65 to 100 metric tons, likely requiring a super-heavy launcher such as the SLS Block 1B/2 or SpaceX's BFR.
Related: How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years, Permanently
Bigelow Expandable Activity Module to Continue Stay at the International Space Station
Bigelow and ULA to Put Inflatable Module in Orbit Around the Moon by 2022
Related Stories
Howard Bloom has written a guest blog at Scientific American addressing the Trump Administration's plan to return to (orbit) the Moon. That mission would use the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, which have cost $18 billion through 2017 but are not expected to launch astronauts into space until around 2023. Bloom instead proposes using private industry to put a base on the Moon, using technology such as SpaceX's Falcon Heavy (estimated $135 million per launch vs. $500 million for the Space Launch System) and Bigelow Aerospace's inflatable habitat modules:
[NASA's acting administrator Robert] Lightfoot's problem lies in the two pieces of NASA equipment he wants to work with: a rocket that's too expensive to fly and is years from completion—the Space Launch System; and a capsule that's far from ready to carry humans—the Orion. Neither the SLS nor the Orion are able to land on the Moon. Let me repeat that. Once these pieces of super-expensive equipment reach the moon's vicinity, they cannot land.
Who is able to land on the lunar surface? Elon Musk and Robert Bigelow. Musk's rockets—the Falcon and the soon-to-be-launched Falcon Heavy—are built to take off and land. So far their landing capabilities have been used to ease them down on earth. But the same technology, with a few tweaks, gives them the ability to land payloads on the surface of the Moon. Including humans. What's more, SpaceX's upcoming seven-passenger Dragon 2 capsule has already demonstrated its ability to gentle itself down to earth's surface. In other words, with a few modifications and equipment additions, Falcon rockets and Dragon capsules could be made Moon-ready.
[...] In 2000, Bigelow purchased a technology that Congress had ordered NASA to abandon: inflatable habitats. For the last sixteen years Bigelow and his company, Bigelow Aerospace, have been advancing inflatable habitat technology. Inflatable technology lets you squeeze a housing unit into a small package, carry it by rocket to a space destination, then blow it up like a balloon. Since the spring of 2016, Bigelow, a real estate developer and founder of the Budget Suites of America hotel chain, has had an inflatable habitat acting as a spare room at the International Space Station 220 miles above your head and mine. And Bigelow's been developing something far more ambitious—an inflatable Moon Base, that would use three of his 330-cubic-meter B330 modules. What's more, Bigelow has been developing a landing vehicle to bring his modules gently down to the Moon's surface.
[...] If NASA ditched the Space Launch System and the Orion, it would free up three billion dollars a year. That budget could speed the Moon-readiness of Bigelow's landing vehicles, not to mention SpaceX's Falcon rockets and could pay for lunar enhancements to manned Dragon 2 capsules. In fact, three billion dollars a year is far greater than what Bigelow and Musk would need. That budget would also allow NASA to bring Jeff Bezos into the race. And it would let NASA refocus its energy on earth-orbit and lunar-surface refueling stations...plus rovers, lunar construction equipment, and devices to turn lunar ice into rocket fuel, drinkable water, and breathable oxygen. Not to mention machines to turn lunar dust and rock into building materials.
An organization that Howard Bloom founded, The Space Development Steering Committee, has been short one member recently (Edgar Mitchell).
The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, an experimental inflatable habitat/room attached to the International Space Station, will continue to be used for storage and radiation testing in the near future rather than being jettisoned to burn in Earth's atmosphere:
In a procurement filing, NASA said it was planning to issue a sole-source contract to Bigelow Aerospace in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 for engineering and other services related to extended use of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM). The planned contract, whose value was not disclosed, will cover three years with two additional one-year options.
BEAM was launched to the ISS in April 2016 and, a month and a half later, attached to the station and expanded to its full size. NASA planned to keep BEAM at the station for two years in order to perform engineering tests about the suitability of such expandable, or inflatable, modules for future use on the station or other missions. At the end of the two-year period, NASA planned to jettison BEAM and allow it to destructively reenter the atmosphere.
NASA now sees BEAM, in additional to an engineering testbed, as a place for additional storage on the ISS. "BEAM continues to demonstrate positive performance in space and initial studies have shown that it can be used long-term on the ISS to support the government's needs for on-orbit stowage and for technology demonstrations," the agency said in its procurement filing.
The agency expects to use BEAM to store more than 100 Cargo Transfer Bags, a standard unit of cargo storage on the station that measures about half a cubic meter. That will free up the equivalent of about four payload racks in other modules of the station for research. NASA will also continue to study the module's effectiveness for radiation and debris shielding.
Also at Ars Technica.
In a move intended to align with the National Space Council's call for NASA to return to the Moon, the United Launch Alliance intends to launch a Bigelow Aerospace B330 inflatable module into low Earth orbit, and later boost it into lunar orbit using a rocket which can have propellant transferred to it from another rocket:
Bigelow Aerospace, a company devoted to manufacturing inflatable space habitats, says it's planning to put one of its modules into orbit around the Moon within the next five years. The module going to lunar space will be the B330, Bigelow's design concept for a standalone habitat that can function autonomously as a commercial space station. The plan is for the B330 to serve as something of a lunar depot, where private companies can test out new technologies, or where astronauts can stay to undergo training for deep space missions.
"Our lunar depot plan is a strong complement to other plans intended to eventually put people on Mars," Robert Bigelow, president of Bigelow Aerospace, said in a statement. "It will provide NASA and America with an exciting and financially practical success opportunity that can be accomplished in the short term."
To put the habitat in lunar orbit, Bigelow is looking to get a boost from the United Launch Alliance. The B330 is slated to launch on top of ULA's future rocket, the Vulcan, which is supposed to begin missions no earlier than 2019. The plan is for the Vulcan to loft the B330 into lower Earth orbit, where it will stay for one year to demonstrate that it works properly in space. During that time, Bigelow hopes to send supplies to the station and rotate crew members in and out every few months.
After that, it'll be time to send the module to the Moon. ULA will launch two more Vulcan rockets, leaving both of the vehicles' upper stages in orbit. Called ACES, for Advanced Cryogenic Evolved Stage, these stages can remain in space, propelling other spacecraft to farther out destinations. ULA plans to transfer all of the propellant from one ACES to the other, using the fully fueled stage to propel the B330 the rest of the way to lunar orbit.
The B330 is the giant version of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module.
Previously: Moon Base Could Cost Just $10 Billion Due to New Technologies
Should We Skip Mars for Now and Go to the Moon Again?
How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years, Permanently
Buzz Aldrin: Retire the ISS to Reach Mars
China to Send Potato Farming Test Probe to the Moon
Stephen Hawking Urges Nations to Pursue Lunar Base and Mars Landing
Lockheed Martin Repurposing Shuttle Cargo Module to Use for Lunar Orbiting Base (could they be joined together?)
ESA Expert Envisions "Moon Village" by 2030-2050
NASA and Roscosmos Sign Joint Statement on the Development of a Lunar Space Station
Bigelow Expandable Activity Module to Continue Stay at the International Space Station
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @04:05PM (5 children)
Well, for storage, ok, but for humans to hang out? No way! Make the thing transparent, and then we'll talk. The damn thing has got to have some windows at least. What's the point of going all the way up there if you can't enjoy the view? It's the best advertisement you could hope for. And no, video cameras and big screens won't cut it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday February 21, @04:13PM (3 children)
The ISS has this module [wikipedia.org], which has been "compared to the cockpit window of the Millennium Falcon."
BEAM, B330, etc. are modular and will be attached to other modules. Getting a huge amount of space station volume with a low mass and number of launches is very valuable. Maybe you don't need a window in the part you're going to be sleeping in if that's just going to douse you with more radiation.
You could have the equivalent of the Ender's Game Battle Room using a BA 2100. Compared to the relatively cramped corridors of the ISS.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 21, @04:37PM (2 children)
People are going to PAY to get up there, then we're going to cheat them of their fair share of radiation? So, what are we going to do, if they insist on their ration of radiation? Just charge them extra?
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday February 21, @04:58PM
We can put them in the room next to the fission reactor core.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday February 21, @04:58PM
That's what the orbital resorts are for - you don't want rubbernecking tourists clogging up a serious space station anyway, people are trying to get work done.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday February 21, @04:56PM
> What's the point of going all the way up there if you can't enjoy the view?
Hmm, let's see...
The many advantages of free-fall.
Lag-reducing proximity to telepresence robotics working outside
The relative ease of traveling to other non-terrestrial locations
>And no, video cameras and big screens won't cut it.
Why ever not? Unlike earthly scenes, where binocular vision and other parallax effects are observable, everything in space, except the space-station itself, will be much too far away to for there to be any observable difference between different viewpoints. The only difference between a window and high-resolution screen behind a lens that puts its focal plane at infinity, will be the fact that the field of view on a TV screen doesn't change with your motion (i.e. there are no parallax effects with the "window frame") Though actually, there are a number of existing technologies that enable that as well. It's really easy for only one observer, you just have to track where their head is and update the display accordingly. Multiple observers require a screen capable of displaying different images to each observer, which is currently considerably more expensive. Or pseudo-holographic displays, which are mostly still in the early prototype stages.
That's not to say an occasional observation dome wouldn't be a worthy addition, for psychological effects if nothing else, but you don't want that dramatically higher radiation dose, nor the much greater risk of vacuum breach, anyplace where you spend significant amounts of time. Basically, everything outside the space station is trying to kill you, and it's doing so with the implacable patience of the infinite void. Unless you're currently in the mood to contemplate that void, you want as much distance between you and it as possible.
Besides which, very few people are going to go to space for the view. Aside from the Earth, you can very nearly the same view by lying out in a field on a dark night far less expensively, and with a lot more luxuries. If you want a view, go to a space resort - they'll probably all have observation bubbles attached to the far hatch of your inflatable room, along with a sign warning you of the dangers of spending too much time in the bubble, or leaving the door to it open. At least assuming you sprang for the deluxe suite, otherwise you'll just have to float on down to the cafe or one of the other public observation domes.
(Score: 2) by Tara Li on Wednesday February 21, @04:58PM (1 child)
The BA-2100 has been proposed for a long time now - at least a couple of years, I think. The spin-off is the big news. I wish Bigelow had been working with SpaceX all along, though - I expect they will be soon enough. If the BA-2100 comes in at the low end of the estimated mass, it could possibly be launched by a Falcon Heavy, though I think there might be volume constraints within the fairing - I seem to remember something along those lines being mentioned.
Pressurized volume of the ISS is currently 931 m^2 - so three B330s up would double the available on-orbit shirt-sleeve space. A single BA-2100 would triple it by itself.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday February 21, @05:13PM
Longer than that I think. I want to say it was proposed right along with the 330, long before construction of the BEAM or its free-floating predecessor began.
Could be the actual announcement is more in line with "we're now starting serious work on the design details", or even "are tooling up to start producing the things", rather than just a pie-in-the-sky long-term goal. Rather like SpaceX and the recent BFR announcement - the project has moved from "future goals" to "active business consideration". Would make sense too - now that there's actually a rocket that could (maybe) lift the thing, and SpaceX announcing another that could easily lift it within 5-10 years, they probably want to have something ready to ship as soon as possible. After all, their most profitable business window is potentially quite narrow, existing primarily between the point where we can launch such large things into space affordably, and when we can start building much more substantial structures from raw materials mined in space. That might only last a few decades, after which inflatable modules will likely become the the commodity "quick and flimsy" solution suitable primarily as spacecraft modules and initial planetary outposts, where more massive solutions present serious difficulties.