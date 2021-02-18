from the do-you-know-the-huawei dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
The U.S. Intel Community's Demonization of Huawei Remains Highly Hypocritical
We've noted for some time how Chinese hardware vendor Huawei has been consistently accused of spying on American citizens without any substantive, public evidence. You might recall that these accusations flared up several years ago, resulting in numerous investigations that culminated in no hard evidence whatsoever to support the allegations. We're not talking about superficial inquiries, we're talking about eighteen months, in-depth reviews by people with every interest in exposing them. One anonymous insider put it this way in the wake of the last bout of hysteria surrounding the company:
We knew certain parts of government really wanted" evidence of active spying, said one of the people, who requested anonymity. "We would have found it if it were there.
[...] This week, hysteria concerning Huawei again reached a fevered pitch, as U.S. intelligence chiefs, testifying before Congress over Russian hacking and disinformation concerns, again proclaimed that Huawei was spying on American citizens and their products most assuredly should not be used:
At the hearing, FBI Director Chris Wray testified, "We're deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks." Purchasing Huawei or ZTE products, Wray added, "provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.
Which values would those be, exactly? Would it be the values, as leaked Edward Snowden docs revealed, that resulted in the NSA hacking into Huawei, stealing source code, then attempting to plant its own backdoors into Huawei products? Or perhaps it's the values inherent in working closely with companies like AT&T to hoover up every shred of data that touches the AT&T network and share it with the intelligence community? Perhaps it's the values inherent in trying to demonize encryption, by proxy weakening security for everyone?
Related Stories
omoc writes:
"From the SPON article:
"The American government conducted a major intelligence offensive against China, with targets including the Chinese government and networking company Huawei, according to documents from former NSA worker Edward Snowden that have been viewed by SPIEGEL. Among the American intelligence service's targets were former Chinese President Hu Jintao, the Chinese Trade Ministry, banks, as well as telecommunications companies. But the NSA made a special effort to target Huawei.
According to a top secret NSA presentation, NSA workers not only succeeded in accessing the email archive, but also the secret source code of individual Huwaei products."
Exclusive: U.S. lawmakers urge AT&T to cut commercial ties with Huawei - sources
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T Inc, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile Ltd to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides said.
[...] Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters.
The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc.
The lawmakers are also advising U.S. firms that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the U.S. government, one aide said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Related: NSA Spied on Chinese Government and Huawei
Kaspersky Willing to Hand Source Code Over to U.S. Government
Kaspersky Lab has been Working With Russian Intelligence
FBI Reportedly Advising Companies to Ditch Kaspersky Apps
Federal Government, Concerned About Cyberespionage, Bans Use of Kaspersky Labs Products
Verizon reportedly follows AT&T's lead and cancels plans to sell Huawei's latest phone amid fears of Chinese spying
Verizon is following AT&T's lead and cancelling plans to sell Huawei's Mate 10 Pro smartphone that boasts support for the upcoming super-fast 5G network, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.
Verizon's decision is reportedly based on political pressure from the US government, which is seeing a reinvigorated fear of spying from China as US regulators urged an investigation of Chinese-made telecom equipment in December 2017. It's the same reason AT&T dropped its deal with Huawei to offer the Mate 10 Pro on January 8.
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro with 5G networking capabilities seemingly falls under the category of Chinese-made telecom equipment under investigation, as the company has been accused of having ties with the Chinese government.
Previously: U.S. Lawmakers Urge AT&T to Cut Ties With Huawei
Related: U.S. Government Reportedly Wants to Build a 5G Network to Thwart Chinese Spying
Intelligence agency heads have warned against using Huawei and ZTE products and services:
The heads of six major US intelligence agencies have warned that American citizens shouldn't use products and services made by Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE. According to a report from CNBC, the intelligence chiefs made the recommendation during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday. The group included the heads of the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and the director of national intelligence.
During his testimony, FBI Director Chris Wray said the the government was "deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks." He added that this would provide "the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage."
These warnings are nothing new. The US intelligence community has long been wary of Huawei, which was founded by a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army and has been described by US politicians as "effectively an arm of the Chinese government." This caution led to a ban on Huawei bidding for US government contracts in 2014, and it's now causing problems for the company's push into consumer electronics.
Verizon and AT&T recently cancelled plans to sell Huawei's Mate 10 Pro smartphone.
Don't use a Huawei phone because it's too Chinese. Don't use an Apple phone because strong encryption is not "responsible encryption". Which phone is just right for the FBI?
Previously: U.S. Lawmakers Urge AT&T to Cut Ties With Huawei
Related: FBI Director Christopher Wray Keeps War on Encryption Alive
U.S. Government Reportedly Wants to Build a 5G Network to Thwart Chinese Spying
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @10:43PM
"Huawei's products can't be trusted because they're not beholden to US - we try to coerce our spying, eavesdropping, backdoors, etc into their products, but its not working! So stop using them in favor of local companies who are beholden to us and thus totally trustworthy (for us.)" - what Chris Wray was thinking...
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 21, @10:52PM (14 children)
Hypocritical, yes, absolutely. But that doesn't mean Huawei ins't a scumbag company and isn't Chinese-government-operated. It most certainly is. Oh, you don't think so? Produce fully documented schematics and source for all drivers or STFU.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @10:57PM (11 children)
Just as soon as you produce fully documented schematics and source for all drivers for apple's iphones or any other major brand of cellphone. If you can't, does that mean they all have backdoors in the hardware or firmware? Sheesh, go put your tinfoil hat back on.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @11:16PM (9 children)
I don't know how many backdoors they have or if they have them, but I won't use them purely because their products are proprietary, infested with digital restrictions management, and locked-down. Whether or not they abuse their powers is inconsequential; they are denying users their freedoms, and that's bad enough.
But yes, it's entirely possible for backdoors to be hiding in such an environment, and you don't even have the freedom to look for them in the code. Corporations and governments have abused their powers time and time again, so there is no reason to trust them at all.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 21, @11:42PM (4 children)
-s?
There are millions of apps in both stores. Both Android and iOS are chock full of proprietary badness.
I use the Facebook App to keep in touch with my friends and relatives. I expect that's why most of Facebook's users use Facebook.
Source code wouldn't be a whole lot of good for the typical smartphone user.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @12:12AM (1 child)
In communist <everywhere>, Facebook app uses you.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @02:15AM
Lots of sites try to track me but I slay them all with my superior Code Fu.
I don't list my favorite books or movies at Facebook. That there even is a UI for listing them makes it plainly apparent that the lists are used for profiling.
However I recently decided to list some of both, but the profile they make will be that of a fictional person. That is, I won't list anything that really is my favorite.
Also do I need to repeat myself?
127.0.0.1 ssl.google-analytics.com
I at one time had dozens of such entries in my hosts file, but that was on some other computer that's not convenient for me to monkey around with.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:52AM (1 child)
The fact that you can earn money doing evil doesn't make it ethical.
Yes, and they're both bad. What's your point? You even seem to admit that it's a bad thing by using the word "badness". So is there even a disagreement here?
Then you tacitly support a monstrous surveillance engine, making you part of the problem. You are a Facebook used (yes, "used").
It's not just about the typical smartphone user; it's about freedom. Some users might want to pay others to make changes to certain software. Some users might want to implement the changes themselves. Some users might simply want to sit back and wait for others to make desirable changes. There are countless ways to benefit from freedom, and just having the freedom to do these things is a good thing.
Proprietary software necessarily comes into conflict with independence, education, and freedom. If you value those concepts, then you should be opposed to proprietary software on some level.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @04:46AM
But am opposed to open source
I read the gnu manifesto well before Eric Raymond figured out how not to soil his diapers
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @12:29AM (3 children)
I'm not too worried about backdoors but I still use Lineage OS without google apps. No google calendar, no google contacts, no google maps. Was a bitch to switch away from google but I found all the (free and open) apps I needed and I feel better about it.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday February 22, @01:35AM (2 children)
Shame you can't stop your carrier or the manufacturer from slurping your data.
Proprietry blobs everywhere!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @02:59AM (1 child)
I don't think the phone manufacturer can wriggle around Lineage OS even if they control the baseband CPU. Maybe. The carrier only has access to non-SSL traffic, so no biggie. Of course carrier gets to see any text msgs and gets to see phone calls. I'm not sure if they choose to snoop on actual phone voice traffic. All and all much better than letting google run roughshod over my private parts. "Private parts", heheheh!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @04:50AM
I'm curious as to what advertising I will see when they all think I live in Holland
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @11:40PM
It certainly means they're defective by design and you have no reason to assume that doesn't include backdoors, among other misfeatures, yes, absolutely.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday February 21, @11:02PM
They won't, of course, but Hanlon's Razor is still there.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Wednesday February 21, @11:49PM
The Chinese government is not really that much of a threat to me, probably none. The US government, under whose thumb I am ... that's a different matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @10:53PM (1 child)
If we forced Cisco to include backdoors (not shown to be the case) and then we claimed that China was shamefully unethical for doing likewise, that would be hypocritical.
Even if that were the case, so what? It doesn't change the fact that Chinese backdoors are a huge security risk for the USA, and it doesn't change the fact that the USA is expected to hack into all things foreign. Nations fight to gain advantage over each other -- this is not news.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by insanumingenium on Wednesday February 21, @11:45PM
More importantly, as a extremely low profile target both at home and abroad, I would almost rather have a Chinese backdoor given my druthers. At least I don't have any reason to think that a Chinese government file on me would provide anything the us law enforcement machine would use to try and indict me. As where several people claimed to have conversations with G-Men after shopping for pressure cookers before a marathon. And if these hypothetical backdoors start getting used for active nefarious purpose I can just point at the device and say "crafty Chinese hackers shoulda known better than to buy an import".
(Score: 5, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Wednesday February 21, @10:54PM (1 child)
I'm deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to our government that doesn't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 3, Informative) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday February 22, @01:29AM
Every "free" router I have ever been given by an ISP in my country is a Huawei one.*
Also, as far as I am aware all the networking gear at their end is Huawei too. I live in a 5-Eyes country, if that matters.
* Not that I bother using them, they're rubbish. I bought one of these instead, [pcengines.ch] and installed pfSense on it.
(Score: 2, Informative) by petecox on Wednesday February 21, @11:21PM (1 child)
But the best headline of the week Russian Biathletes Sue Doctor Who [ycombinator.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 21, @11:26PM
fixed
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday February 21, @11:24PM (1 child)
Ban on all software that the spooks think have ties foreign actors (in other words the spooks can't plant back doors), this already started with Kaspersky.
Ban on all internet traffic where spooks think have ties to foreign actors - shall we call it "the great wall" of liberty, and you think Trump's wall is bad.
Ban on all speech that the spooks think have ties to foreign actors - already started with the social media platforms.
Oh what the hell, lets just do Ban on that the spooks think have ties to foreign actors.
Slippery slope indeed. The worst part is, the US sets the precedent for their trailing dogs like our politicians here in Oz to follow suit.
We got SJWs for everything except these kind of gross abuse of liberty & privacy.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @04:53AM
"Running" dogs
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 21, @11:50PM (2 children)
It would be hypocrisy if the US claimed not to build backdoors into IT equipment, while doing so. As far as I can tell, they haven't claimed that they don't do it, and it hasn't been shown that they do. Of the two conditions necessary for hypocrisy, zero have been met.
Calling out the risk for the US to use Chinese IT equipment is not hypocrisy. After all, if the countries come to blows, it would be natural for each side to try to shut the other's systems down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @02:36AM
Are you a fucking robot wtf. Oh logic 1 logic 2 .. fuck you
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday February 22, @03:23AM
https://www.infoworld.com/article/2608141/internet-privacy/snowden--the-nsa-planted-backdoors-in-cisco-products.html [infoworld.com]
So, there is evidence the NSA tampered with Cisco products heading overseas.
https://www.cio.com.au/article/535017/apple_cisco_dell_unhappy_over_alleged_nsa_back_doors_their_gear/ [cio.com.au]
And they didn't deny it.
BUT they don't want Any Other Country (China) doing it too. -- this bit makes them hypocrites.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
