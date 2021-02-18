from the they-know-what-causes-that-now dept.
Mitsutoki Shigeta: 'Baby factory' dad wins paternity rights
A Bangkok court has awarded paternity rights to a Japanese man over 13 babies he fathered through Thai surrogate mothers. The ruling allows Mitsutoki Shigeta, 28, to pursue custody of the children.
The son of a wealthy entrepreneur, he caused controversy in 2014 when he was revealed to have fathered at least 16 babies via surrogates in Thailand. His so-called "baby factory" case and others led to Thailand banning commercial surrogacy for foreigners.
Mr Shigeta, who was not present at the trial, was awarded "sole parent" rights after the Thai surrogates forfeited their rights, according to the court, which did not name him.
"For the happiness and opportunities which the 13 children will receive from their biological father, who does not have a history of bad behaviour, the court rules that all 13 born from surrogacy to be legal children of the plaintiff," Bangkok's Central Juvenile Court said in a statement.
Related Stories
Surrogacy is an option for having children, but with this new possibility come new ethical dilemmas as well. In order to improve the odds of implanted embryos, two or three are often implanted in the surrogate. Bringing multiples to term carries a number of risks so when the father-to-be wants a "selective reduction" done who has the right to deny or impose the process?
The 47-year-old Californian had agreed to be a surrogate for a 50-year-old postal worker in Georgia, and she became pregnant last year with three boys. But then, she said later in a lawsuit, the man expressed concerns about his dwindling finances and about the health of the babies. He asked her to undergo "selective reduction" to eliminate one of the embryos.
She filed a lawsuit to keep all three alive, and has also filed for custody of them. The three were born via Caesarian on February 22nd and are all underweight. WSB Radio reports she has asked the courts to rule her 75-page contract unenforceable so that she will be protected from the consequences of breaching it.
At what point does someone else's genetic material and offspring become the surrogate's? Or has she breached her contract and in doing so, harmed the three infants?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @12:17AM (3 children)
He isn't wasting his inherited money on trinkets. He is mass-producing the next generation for Japan.
Just think what Jeff Bezos could do for America with his $100,000,000,000. If it takes $1,000,000 to fully raise a child in moderate luxury, he could raise 100,000 kids.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 22, @12:29AM (1 child)
The hardest thing for me about raising kids has been finding the time. I know friends who leave their business so they can spend more time with their children, and I say, "Gimme a break!" My children could not love me more if I spent 15 times more time with them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:24AM
This is like both the truest, and the saddest, thing I have ever read on SN.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 22, @12:35AM
Jeff Bezos: reusable rockets will let a trillion people colonise the solar system [techradar.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @12:40AM (4 children)
So who is the genetic mother? Or was he just doing what wealth Japanese men do in Thailand? What happened to the other three? And why does Bezos keep showing up?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 22, @12:51AM (3 children)
Jeff Bezos is said to be the #1 richest person in the world. Probably due to Amazon stock. He could pay a lot of women to have his seed.
As for Mitsutoki Shigeta, the genetic mother(s) are apparently random according to Reuters [reuters.com]:
NPR [npr.org] says:
And finally, CNN [cnn.com] says:
So there's not a lot of agreement about the facts in this case. To an amusing extent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @04:47AM
...in the least enjoyable way possible, it appears.
(Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Thursday February 22, @05:04AM (1 child)
And they would all be just as bald as he is.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 22, @05:17AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeZgqUl8Hps [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 22, @01:06AM (1 child)
Rich young man fathers a lot of babies with foreigners, does not run away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:21AM
Believes quantity makes up for quality and size after IVFing at least 20 surrogate women across at least two cuntries.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:16AM (2 children)
You are a young rich fuck, you want off-springs, you should go bang as many hot/smart/otherwise desirable chicks as you can, but don't get married.
What the heck is point of paying surrogate mothers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:24AM (1 child)
Alternative, since he is Japanese, is concern over sanitation of non-japanese women.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:38AM
You one of them english "teacher" in Japan, ain't you?
Wake up, come home, get a proper job, build a life yourself. Stop being an embarrassment.