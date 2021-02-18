from the was-it-a-boy-or-a-girl? dept.
Submitted via IRC for FatPhil
An amateur astronomer has captured the birth of a supernova while trying out his new camera. Scientists believe this could be the first time anyone has photographed the initial flashing of a supernova—a phase which can last just minutes.
Researchers think the serendipitous snaps offer unique insights into the evolution of supernova, which are usually only pictured after this brief "shock breakout" phase. A new analysis of the surge of light is published in Nature this week.
[...] The discovery was monumental not just for Buso but astronomy as a whole. Researchers Melina Bersten and Gastón Folatelli, part of the team investigating the supernova in the Nature paper, told Newsweek these chance photos could be the first of their kind.
"We actually think this is the first time an observer recorded the appearance of a supernova literally on camera. Some supernova have been discovered hours after explosion. But, Victor Buso caught the exact minutes when the supernova was being born," Bersten said. Not only that, she added, but he had captured the evolution of this elusive phase.
Source: http://www.newsweek.com/supernova-birth-photograph-amateur-815041
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 22, @01:55AM (5 children)
Never observed before very short phenomenon, predicted by science based on models of observed data, snapped by random guy.
Chalk one for the smart guys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @02:08AM (4 children)
With a bit (or a lot) of luck, everything works.
Now, organize for me a statistically significant sample and do double-blind experiments.
Or at least have the results independently replicated. Otherwise it's not science!!
(large trollish grin)
---
PS: my point? Not all science can rely on experiments or replication, and this doesn't make from that discipline less of a science; observation (and luck) is all that's accessible at the verification level.
(troll) Now, apply the above on economic or social sciences.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Thursday February 22, @04:16AM
Sure, it does. But some things need a lot more "luck" than others.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @04:18AM (2 children)
Well, while it does add to the scientific database, it's not an example of application of The Scientific Method.
.
...and I came to say this to Victor:
Dude, head to Vegas before all your luck runs out.
.
This has me wondering about The Star of Bethlehem.
Some think it was a supernova.
The story goes that the 3 wise guys used it as a navigational beacon.
Wouldn't it have to be very near to Polaris (the only thing that is stationary in the sky) in order for this to be useful?
...and wouldn't the 3 smarties have to be due south at the start to "follow" it to their destination?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday February 22, @04:32AM
Very little of Science is. The Method is how you verify what you've discovered/imagined via other means.
The Method is what keeps it honest, so that you can confidently build on what came before, but it's not what drives things forward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @05:15AM
No.
First, It isn't three wise men. Just an unspecified number of wise men.
Second, they were astrologers following the predictions of their delusionary magic, not astronomers making predictions about real astronomical bodies.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 22, @02:14AM (1 child)
I assume that's the supernova in the bottom right?
Nice, he named his flat the "Observatorio Busoniano".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday February 22, @04:30AM
I think so?