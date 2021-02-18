18/02/21/2337210 story
ShmooCon, an American hacker convention, has its 2018 presentations online over at the Internet Archive, or on Youtube maybe. Each year original material on subjects related to computer security and cyberculture is presented. ShmooCon 2018 ran from January 19th through the 21st in Washington, D.C. with about 2,200 attendees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @03:45AM
Because when I think of where computer culture goes to die, it IS usually D.C.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday February 22, @04:37AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shmoo [wikipedia.org]