Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

ShmooCon 2018 Videos Online

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 22, @03:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the Al-Capp-would-be-proud dept.
Security

canopic jug writes:

ShmooCon, an American hacker convention, has its 2018 presentations online over at the Internet Archive, or on Youtube maybe. Each year original material on subjects related to computer security and cyberculture is presented. ShmooCon 2018 ran from January 19th through the 21st in Washington, D.C. with about 2,200 attendees.

ShmooCon website.

Original Submission


«  Amateur Astronomer Tests New Camera, Catches Birth of a Supernova | Apple in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mining Companies  »
ShmooCon 2018 Videos Online | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)