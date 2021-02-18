18/02/21/2352209 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 22, @07:49AM
from the send-Sheldon-the-Bill dept.
The tech-loving characters on "The Big Bang Theory" are about to find themselves severely star-struck. The comedy series has booked Microsoft founder Bill Gates to guest star as himself in an upcoming episode, CBS and Warner Bros. tell CNN.
In the episode, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will find herself hosting Gates at work, and her friends go to great lengths in their effort to meet the billionaire innovator. The episode is set to air in late March.
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/20/entertainment/bill-gates-big-bang-theory/index.html
https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/21/17035236/bill-gates-the-big-bang-theory-appearance
(Score: 4, Funny) by jimtheowl on Thursday February 22, @08:25AM (3 children)
Except the woman turned out to be one Sheldon Cooper because that is what happens in the real world to smug, self centered, faggy nerds. Especially when they correctly point out that "God" does not really exist.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:29AM (5 children)
Not to watch that stupid show.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:39AM (3 children)
It was funny for a bit...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:54AM (2 children)
No. This show has always been approximately as funny as F Troop [wikipedia.org].
Which is to say not at all.
You want funny? Watch Red Dwarf [wikipedia.org], smeghead!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:50AM (1 child)
Red dwarf is fucking brilliant. Found it on my hard drive a couple weeks ago. I have absolutely no idea how it got there, wish I could thank the person...
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday February 22, @05:14PM
Warning: Shark jumpage occurs around series V.
(Score: 2) by Translation Error on Thursday February 22, @05:32PM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aim on Thursday February 22, @09:32AM (4 children)
So, will they slam him as having thrown back the industry by a couple of decades? For having created an illegal monopoly?
As for the philantropy, Al Capone did some good too... but that doesn't change the fact he got his money by bad means.
(Score: 5, Informative) by jimtheowl on Thursday February 22, @09:43AM (3 children)
As for the actors, they are mostly clueless about science and technology except for Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) who actually has her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:52AM
Wow, I had no idea. What a horrible example of how bad scientists are treated.
So instead of a cure for cancer we get another episode of some lame sitcom.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday February 22, @03:40PM (1 child)
As for the actors, they are mostly clueless about science and technology except for Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) who actually has her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.
That's all well and good, but that's not really "tech". A neuroscientist doesn't know squat about computer software, Linux, FOSS, etc. unless it happens to be a hobby of hers, just like I as a software engineer don't know squat about the brain other than what I learned in high school or in layman-oriented articles online.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Thursday February 22, @05:35PM
Apologies; my use the verbal 'and' is slanted by boolean algebra. That said, what you state is obvious.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:46AM (4 children)
The whole show is an interesting study on how normalfags view science, technology, nerds and geeks.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:19AM (1 child)
I'd say it's attempt at getting midway, or of nerdxploitation, sort of dilbert-like.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:16PM
The most apt description I've seen for the show is "nerd black-face".
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday February 22, @01:26PM
I skimmed thru a few episodes illegally uploaded to youtube (youtube wants lots of money to watch it legally) and its pretty weird, as if "that 70s show" consumed megatons of soy products and skated thru a STEM diploma and got STEM jobs. Or alternatively its "The Good Doctor" which is another weird show to skim thru, but with a sitcom laugh track. Its an old show almost Simpsons-age and old episode highlights on youtube are weird to watch because there's a lot of ancient pop culture comedy I vaguely remember from years ago, ah the laugh track is making fun of some Republican politician or whatever but I don't remember enough details to understand the joke. Then again, Hollywood thinks "the middle" is a documentary of every household not located in LA or NYC, which is also pretty funny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @02:12PM
normalfags - it's both spelt and pronounced 'neuro-typical'.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:06AM
Can't they have Travis Kalanick on? Or Palmer Luckey?
That lift shaft has been sitting there for the whole show... never been used.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Thursday February 22, @12:50PM (1 child)
I have never seen the show, though it seems to have generated a lot of respect in the Press for how it treats science.
They have thrown it all out the window in one fell swoop.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Thursday February 22, @01:12PM
The whole damning with faint praise thing
http://news.gallup.com/poll/195542/americans-trust-mass-media-sinks-new-low.aspx [gallup.com]
Ouch