from the everybody's-doing-it dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
American investigators are looking into Mercedes maker Daimler's use of engine management software that is alleged to help its vehicles pass emissions tests, according to reports.
German tabloid Bild am Sonntag splashed yesterday (behind paywall) that US investigators had found "several software functions that helped Daimler cars pass emissions tests".
The report included several references to documents from US investigators, though none of the English-language translations state which agency these investigators or documents are from.
Another feature outlined in the documents allegedly detected whether the car was on a stationary test rig based on a comparison of speed and acceleration data.
A Daimler spokesman told Reuters the company was cooperating under a confidentiality agreement with the US Department of Justice: "The authorities know the documents and no complaint has been filed."
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:28AM
"How do you feel, Mr. Yung?"
"I feel... so much better! Thank you, doctor! This physical therapy treatment worked! Amazing!"
"Yes, I had a feeling you'd say that. This form of treatment always works to relieve stress."
The doctor and the patient laughed and chatted happily, and the woman under the patient continued bleeding profusely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:47AM
"Trust me!"
Proprietary Software Is Often Malware [gnu.org] and that's really the smaller problem with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:04AM (1 child)
It must be true then.
I'll believe it when the Daily Sport runs it in England.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 22, @12:06PM
Take it from Reuters [reuters.com] (citing "Bild am Sonntag") - if Daily Sport doesn't run it, perhaps their subscription to Reuters elapsed and they didn't notice.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 22, @12:41PM (2 children)
All compliance software is designed to pass tests, the question is: how much does the software change during test cycle vs typical operation?
I reprogrammed my (aftermarket) ECU to different settings at idle so I could pass the tail-pipe sniffer tests in Houston - did nothing to typical operation, but the test is at idle, so that's where I tweaked. Now, if I re-programmed after the test a) that would have felt like cheating, and b) I would have had to program it back for the next test - so I didn't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:06PM
All strawmen arguments are meant to mislead debate. I.e. where did you get "compliance software"?
Sounds like you didn't break the law. Who knows whether Daim did.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @01:25PM
Gas?
If I'm not mistaken, gasoline cars are tested at idle, diesel cars at load. So your trick wouldn't work for a diesel car.