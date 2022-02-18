from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong? dept.
Turkey aims to produce unmanned tanks: Erdoğan
Turkey is targeting the production of unmanned tanks for its armed forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated. "We will carry it a step further [after domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicles] ... We should reach the ability to produce unmanned tanks as well. We will do it," Erdoğan said at a meeting held at the presidential complex in Ankara on Feb. 21.
Five Turkish soldiers were recently killed in a tank near the Sheikh Haruz area of Syria's Afrin district, where Turkey has been carrying on a military operation against the People's Protection Units (YPG) since Jan. 20.
[...] The Turkish president has repeatedly criticized certain foreign countries for allegedly being reluctant to sell unmanned aerial vehicles, armed or unarmed, stressing that unmanned systems could decrease casualties.
Related: U.N. Starts Discussion on Lethal Autonomous Robots
UK Opposes "Killer Robot" Ban
Related Stories
The U.N. has begun discussion on "lethal autonomous robots," killing machines which take the next step from our current drones which are operator controlled, to completely autonomous killing machines.
"Killer robots would threaten the most fundamental of rights and principles in international law," warned Steve Goose, arms division director at Human Rights Watch.
Are we too far down the rabbit hole, or can we come to reasonable and humane limits on this new world of death-by-algorithm?
The UK is opposing international efforts to ban "lethal autonomous weapons systems" (Laws) at a week-long United Nations session in Geneva:
The meeting, chaired by a German diplomat, Michael Biontino, has also been asked to discuss questions such as: in what situations are distinctively human traits, such as fear, hate, sense of honour and dignity, compassion and love desirable in combat?, and in what situations do machines lacking emotions offer distinct advantages over human combatants?
The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, an alliance of human rights groups and concerned scientists, is calling for an international prohibition on fully autonomous weapons.
Last week Human Rights Watch released a report urging the creation of a new protocol specifically aimed at outlawing Laws. Blinding laser weapons were pre-emptively outlawed in 1995 and combatant nations since 2008 have been required to remove unexploded cluster bombs.
[...] The Foreign Office told the Guardian: "At present, we do not see the need for a prohibition on the use of Laws, as international humanitarian law already provides sufficient regulation for this area. The United Kingdom is not developing lethal autonomous weapons systems, and the operation of weapons systems by the UK armed forces will always be under human oversight and control. As an indication of our commitment to this, we are focusing development efforts on remotely piloted systems rather than highly automated systems."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday February 22, @03:00PM (8 children)
If unmanned tanks fight drones and robot soldiers how do you know which side won? There aren't any heaps of bodies to count.
I, for one, will not be reporting to my designated disintegration station based on the outcome of calculations.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Thursday February 22, @03:15PM
Whoever hasn't been invaded is the winner.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Taibhsear on Thursday February 22, @03:26PM
The military industrial complex is the winner.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @03:31PM
Whoever still has a military industrial complex is the winner.
Or maybe still being alive and free (in some scents of the word) is the odor of victory amongst the smouldering rubble.
I predict that we will find it to be more difficulter to kill people in unmanned tanks. We will see if this turns out to be true.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @03:41PM (1 child)
> how do you know which side won?
Score like battlebots? This is really getting silly (if you stand back and look at all the money spent for destruction).
More to the point, Why can't we all just get along? New Tedx talk on this topic, brings together several themes I've seen here on SN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndCzlfs3gqs [youtube.com]
Disclaimer, I knew the speaker as an undergrad, our last contact was nearly 10 years ago.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday February 22, @04:59PM
This is a pretty good question about the Middle East in general, somewhat moreso about Turkey in particular. I suppose it's easier to get along with your neighbors when you've genocided all the ones who don't like you into nonexistence.
The borders of modern Turkey are a result of the breakup of the Ottoman Empire, the rump government signed a treaty at the end of WWI, and the general in charge of their armed forces basically said, "That's nice and all but we're not going to abide by that. Come on boys, let's grab as much territory as we can and sign a new treaty instead!" Then the areas they annexed had a bunch of people they didn't like in them so that whole thing that they strenuously emphasize wasn't genocide happened.
Fast-forward to present and can't say what Erdogan's getting up to is terribly surprising. The military's role in Turkish politics was to keep the President et al. in line, so the first time they stand up to him violating his presidential rules it's obviously time to gut the military leadership. So if you don't trust the military, the next step is to make the military irrelevant by making things unmanned. And the second benefit is that the population can't complain about their soldiers getting killed in action.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 22, @03:56PM
I believe standard rules apply. The winning side is the one that is advancing into enemy territory, where then the guns turn on the civilians until subservience is achieved.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @04:46PM
But how will we maintain our infrastructure if we don't abide by the treaty!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 22, @05:21PM
Obama didn't leave heaps of bodies, believe me. Because his PREDATOR DRONES blew them to bits! youtu.be/WWKG6ZmgAX4 [youtu.be]
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Immerman on Thursday February 22, @03:07PM (3 children)
>stressing that unmanned systems could decrease casualties.
That's pretty disingenuous. The entire point of unmanned war machines, armed or otherwise, is to *increase* casualties. They only decrease casualties on your own side, reducing the domestic political cost of warfare.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday February 22, @03:21PM (2 children)
Erdogan, like Putin, Trump and Farage, is just putting his county first. It's the modern way, apparently.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday February 22, @03:28PM
> and Farage
I actually disagree. I voted remain but I think the Brexit vote was mostly about sovereignty. Immigration and cultural dilution played a very significant role also. I think most Brexit voters accepted the real possibility of economic disadvantage from Brexit, as a cost of maintaining cultural identity and the primacy of democracy. I could rant but I will resist...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @03:35PM
Maybe they need to begin to see that "their people" is the human race.
If the planet becomes uninhabitable we all lose, including the 'victors'. (The AIs might win.)
If there remained no longer any capability to record who the victor was into textbooks, does it make a sound?
Unmanned weapons are only a good thing if they are on your side. As long as they don't decide to be on their own side.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ben_white on Thursday February 22, @03:14PM (1 child)
Autocrats with remotely controlled armed forces. The end times are nigh.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @03:37PM
Not until Erdoğan and Putin et al invade Israel. Not until Rev 19 where you are beheaded for your testimony of Jesus.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @03:23PM (4 children)
No man really likes Erdoğan, but the President of Turkey doesn't want his job to be a tankless one.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday February 22, @03:25PM (3 children)
See also: Are Bots a Danger for Political Election Campaigns?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @03:38PM (1 child)
Ban all servos and bots are no longer a danger to political erection campaigns.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 22, @04:15PM
Yep I promise (the sound you are hearing is the crossed IO pins behind my back shorting circuits a bit)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @03:45PM
Would anyone notice? Most political elections are already the result of people endlessly droning on...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Thursday February 22, @04:12PM
> unmanned weapons decrease casualties
right
next step, don't do war, just model it.
> the military industrial complex will not allow it
yes they will, as long as people pay money for the virtual weapons.