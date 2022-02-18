● Hyperscale data centers will grow from 338 in number at the end of 2016 to 628 by 2021. They will represent 53 percent of all installed data center servers by 2021.

● Traffic within hyperscale data centers will quadruple by 2021. Hyperscale data centers already account for 39 percent of total traffic within all data centers and will account for 55 percent by 2021.

● Annual global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes (ZB) (1.7 ZB per month) by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 ZB per year (568 exabytes [EB] per month) in 2016.

● Global data center IP traffic will grow 3-fold over the next 5 years. Overall, data center IP traffic will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 percent from 2016 to 2021.

● By 2021, 94 percent of workloads and compute instances will be processed by cloud data centers; 6 percent will be processed by traditional data centers.