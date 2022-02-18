from the lots-of-ones-and-noughts dept.
An Anonymous Coward provides the following news from this Cisco white paper:
● Hyperscale data centers will grow from 338 in number at the end of 2016 to 628 by 2021. They will represent 53 percent of all installed data center servers by 2021.
● Traffic within hyperscale data centers will quadruple by 2021. Hyperscale data centers already account for 39 percent of total traffic within all data centers and will account for 55 percent by 2021.
● Annual global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes (ZB) (1.7 ZB per month) by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 ZB per year (568 exabytes [EB] per month) in 2016.
● Global data center IP traffic will grow 3-fold over the next 5 years. Overall, data center IP traffic will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 percent from 2016 to 2021.
● By 2021, 94 percent of workloads and compute instances will be processed by cloud data centers; 6 percent will be processed by traditional data centers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Revek on Thursday February 22, @06:23PM
I trust they will not blank it by accidentally spilling Hazelnut Mochaccino on it as they rush off to the gym in 26 minutes leaving you down for days while they determine the cause of the problem.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday February 22, @06:33PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @06:45PM (5 children)
I wonder if the build-out of the telephone system, starting well over 100 years ago, was accompanied by this kind of press release? Certainly there were many small telcos initially and then most were gobbled up by the Bell System (in USA).
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 22, @07:01PM (1 child)
AT&T / Ma-Bell was a singular monopoly for a very long time. "The Bell System was the system of companies, led by the Bell Telephone Company and later by AT&T, which provided telephone services to much of the United States and Canada from 1877 to 1984, at various times as a monopoly. On December 31, 1983, the system was divided into independent companies by a U.S. Justice Department mandate." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_System [wikipedia.org] The 3 main competitors wouldn't exist today, if Ma Bell hadn't been broken up in 1984.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 22, @09:38PM
Before the break up there were 2 big ones, AT&T and GTE. And 2 small ones, 1 in Cincinnati and 1 in Connecticut. Now we have 2 big ones, AT&T and Verizon. And the small 1 in Cincinnati, I love Ohio but to be perfectly honest it's not that big. We started out with 4 companies, they did the so-called break up, now we have 3. They call it a break up, it's the opposite. RIDICULOUS!!!!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 22, @07:11PM (2 children)
Alexander Graham Bell has the first patent on Telephones in the US and out of it we got the Bell System. We had telegraphs, but those were replaced by the Telephone system. We've never had a bunch of small local telephone companies. Closest to that was the 1984 break up into 22 separate entities.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @08:39PM (1 child)
An investor gave him lots of money so he could invent radio but Tesla blew it all on figuring out how to transmit power through the air
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 22, @10:00PM
That's what radio is, that's what it does. Because so many people have radios, they listen to the radio. Norman Vincent Peale, I went to his church, to Marble Collegiate Church in New York. He went on the radio, he was very big on radio. Where he had a very famous ministry. And sold many books. About the POWER of positive thinking. FDR, he would go on the radio a lot, he called it his fireside chat. And it worked amazingly for him, he got elected 3 times, even with all the terrible things that happened during his reign. Hitler, he had TV, he was one of the first with TV. But he was HUGE on the radio, that was how he became a very big thing. And I had a lot of fun with Howard Stern, that really got my name out, you know? So every week I'm doing what I call my Weekly Address. Where I tell the American people what the hell is going on!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday February 22, @06:52PM (1 child)
We just had our budget system down for four days because there was an issue connecting to our cloud system. SUCH EFFICIENCY! It was on our providers side as well. There are some savings to having things off site but small problems seem to balloon much more than they otherwise would if we could have fixed it in house.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @07:26PM
Cloudy with a chance of IoT.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday February 22, @07:29PM (1 child)
Meanwhile in reality.... Anyone who actually cared to have control of their data and processing, not outsource mission critical infrastructure or trust how a completely different company does (or does not) implement security, not open a potential crack vector by allowing other users to timeshare on the same physical machine, and does not believe marketer hogwash about how wonderful their services are, decided to keep their data local - or at least knows exactly which machine it is on where. The bigger the storage center or server farm, the juicier a target it becomes.
There are counter-arguments about achieving efficiency of scale. But implosions of clouds are treated as anomalies, and not as a natural consequence. (When they go down for whatever reason, they can blow a lot more than just one company or user).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:55PM
In addition to that, it seems unlikely that maintaining an in-house networked storage system will cost much more than cloud services. I expect to see the hardware and server software and backup system become commodities that even homeowners will buy off the shelf.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:45PM (1 child)
i'm waiting for the cloud to be hosted in another cloud. then a cloud hosted in another cloud, hosted in a cloud. it's clouds all the way down and getting cloudier by the day.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 22, @10:24PM
Ouroboros Cloud Services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:46PM (3 children)
So what's the difference between a "cloud" datacenter and a "traditional" one?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 22, @11:06PM (2 children)
The difference is many-fold:
1. In a traditional data center, you own your infrastructure, and hence control over what's stored there;
2. In a traditional data center, you manage the operations and control your own systems/data;
3. In a traditional data center, there are no other (potentially malicious) customers sharing your hardware;
4. In a traditional data center, you set the support, implementation and maintenance priorities;
5. In a traditional data center, you incur capital and labor costs that are hidden when you use a cloud datacenter -- those hidden costs are great for quarterly earnings reports;
6. In a traditional data center, you vet your employees/contractors yourself.
That's just off the top of my head, I'm sure there are a bunch more.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Friday February 23, @01:06AM (1 child)
Don't forget, with a "traditional" data centre, you get to choose the location.
For some sensitive data (health, national security, etc), *some* countries try to keep stuff "on shore"
(Although, as most US citizens have had their data released anyway, there can't be much left to protect, these days)
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 23, @01:15AM
There. FTFY.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr