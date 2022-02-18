Member of the European Parliament Julia Reda writes an update to what has been going on with with proposed changes to copyright law as they make their way from the European Commission and over to the European Parliament:
Ever since the European Commission presented its hugely controversial proposal to force internet platforms to employ censorship machines, the copyright world has been eagerly awaiting the position of the European Parliament. Today, the person tasked with steering the copyright reform through Parliament, rapporteur Axel Voss, has finally issued the text he wants the Parliament to go forward with.
It's a green light for censorship machines: Mr. Voss has kept the proposal originally penned by his German party colleague, former Digital Commissioner Günther Oettinger, almost completely intact.
She walks through the following points to notice in the so-called compromise:
- Obligation to license
- The censorship machine is here to stay
- A tiny problem with fundamental rights
- Very specific general monitoring
- A few exceptions
- Critical parts remain unchanged
She closes with encouragement that it's not too late to stop the Censorship Machines:
Now it's time to call upon your MEPs to reject Mr. Voss' proposal! You can use tools such as SaveTheMeme.net by Digital Rights NGO Bits of Freedom or ChangeCopyright.org by Mozilla to call the Members of the Legal Affairs Committee free of charge. Or look for MEPs from your country and send them an email. But most importantly, spread the words! Ask you local media to report on this law. The Internet as we know it is at stake.
Source : Green light for upload filters: EU Parliament's copyright rapporteur has learned nothing from year-long debate
See also : Proposal for a Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market : Draft compromise [sic] amendments on Article 13 and corresponding recitals (warning for PDF)
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday February 22, @04:33PM
Copyright is here to serve large corporate interests. If you are an individual, contractor, or small company; you are out of luck. You can either get steamrolled by the new laws, or steamrolled by lawyers. You have no chance.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 22, @05:13PM
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!"
