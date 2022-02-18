from the death-of-the-bot dept.
According to Ars Technica
A number of "alt-right," pro-Trump, and self-described conservative social media personalities awoke this morning to find that they had a lot fewer followers on Twitter than they had the night before. The apparent cause was the latest culling by Twitter of accounts that in some way violated the company's terms of service, a Twitter spokesperson told Ars, including "behaviors that indicate automated activity or violations of our policies around having multiple accounts, or abuse." The sweep has some on the right accusing Twitter of politically motivated censorship.
"Twitter's tools are apolitical, and we enforce our rules without political bias," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Ars. The accounts were targeted as part of "our ongoing work in safety," the spokesperson said. "We also take action on any accounts we find that violate our terms of service, including asking account owners to confirm a phone number so we can confirm a human is behind it. That's why some people may be experiencing suspensions or locks. This is part of our ongoing, comprehensive efforts to make Twitter safer and healthier for everyone."
And at Vanity Fair:
Renewed fears of censorship have once again led some users to talk about leaving to join Gab, the so-called free-speech social network that cropped up in 2016 as an alternative to Twitter. And Gab couldn't be more pleased. Utsav Sanduja, the company's chief operating officer, told me on Wednesday that the company had seen "a surge of donations, Gab memberships, [and] user sign-ups" since Tuesday night.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:02PM (12 children)
On the one hand, I do support purging bots and removing clutter and echo-chamber effects... both natural and state-sponsored.
However... "We also take action on any accounts we find that violate our terms of service, including asking account owners to confirm a phone number so we can confirm a human is behind it."
What if I don't want to give Twitter my phone number? Is this genuine, a ploy for an information grab, or both?
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday February 22, @08:06PM (1 child)
I don't use twitter, and don't really have any intention to; so excuse my ignorance, but I didn't actually know you *could* even use twitter without a phone number. Didn't the service it start life as an SMS system? (hence the character limit)
Basically, I'm kind of surprised they ever allowed one to join without a phone number... why would they? It was a requirement from the start, so they'd have had to explicity choose to drop it -- and for a business model that mostly just exists to leech your data, generate social graphs, and other such nonsense... I'm actually shocked they'd have chosen to make it optional.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 22, @10:12PM
Wiki says it started as a website in 2006, and was called the SMS of the internet. There never was a good reason to limit it to SMS length messages other than they envisioned its eventual growth to cellphones, but the twitter release was one year before the iphone was released, (2007) and two years before there were Apps (2008).
Still there was web browser based twitter access well before the iphone. In addition people could tweet to "short codes."
But Twitter was never much of a big thing on SMS, its real popularity came with the first smart phones.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Thursday February 22, @08:23PM (2 children)
> On the one hand, I do support purging bots
Rest assured the feeling is reciprocal.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday February 22, @09:57PM
Bad Robot! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jH9E8QUlbA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @11:32PM
I scents a grate disturbance in the farce.
As if a million bots screamed out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.
(Score: -1, Troll) by jmorris on Thursday February 22, @10:40PM (5 children)
You can be excused for thinking this is about bots being purged, the articles are designed to create that impression. This is how #FakeNews works, something happens that the Narrative doesn't want to talk about so they report it in a way that leaves the reader more ignorant than when they saw the headline. This is not about bots being purged, it is more of this insane Russia! Russia! Russia! crap that the Narrative has been stuck on for over a year, where it is an article of religious faith that anyone who is refusing the Narrative is a Russian bot, a Russian shill, a Russian troll or an outright minion of Putin.
The purge has been about knocking thousands and thousands of real living people off of twitter or forcing them to give up a phone number so they can make people to spend money on burner phones every time their account gets banned. And zero accounts of lefties are being banned. Say "Kill white people!" and if it gets reported you get a "this post doesn't violate our rules" but take the same post that "doesn't violate the rules" and replace "white" with any other word and watch the banhammer swing into action. Folks have actually conducted the experinment. Report a post of that sort, rewrite it and post and get banned. Then post the screencaps and laugh.
This round of purging started when the Proggies decided they wanted to have a "national conversation about common sense gun control" and figured it would work a lot better if the other side would just shut the hell up for a change, so twitter decided to grep for 2nd amendment types and banhammer them.
Bots should be banned. Gab.ai bans bots. Twitter does not ban bots, fake followers, fake impressions, etc. unless punishing wrong thinking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:30PM (1 child)
I've done this a couple times just to see what happens and at worst you get someone say to tone it down. They even do so in a manner as if not to upset you which is what makes it all the more comical. I highly doubt I could say that about any other skin color and have my account active for 24 hours.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:40PM
That is because so far white people haven't really been targeted for their whiteness. At least no where near the levels that other groups have been persecuted. Few people get overly upset about racism towards white people because it simply isn't that big of a problem, however the way things are going you might end up with some more cultural sensitivity towards fair skinned monkeys soon enough.
Obligatory "muh oppression!"
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:47PM (2 children)
Mueller Investigation: Thirteen Russians Charged With Interfering in US Election [soylentnews.org]
...and thinking that -they- don't do it when you know damned well that USA is the most active practitioner of that on the globe is burying your head in the sand.
Now, would Killery have lost anyway?
Well, you can't beat something[1] with nothing, and all she was offering was more of Obama (who had run as a Progressive and showed himself to be a Neoliberal once he had the gig--same as Slick Willie).
[1] The Orange Carnival Barker had MAGA (Make America Great^W White again).
Apparently, all it takes is a slogan with no actual ideas[2] in order to hornswaggle the USAian populace.
[2] Even Bernie, who comes up mighty short in my book, had more than that.
(Currently the most popular politician in the country.)
The DNC and Killery, knowing just how to stick a knife in the back of a challenger, took care of that guy.
...and left out in the cold via a deck stacked by The Big 2 was the retired physician with an actual plan. [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [ontheissues.org]
Infographic [archive.li]
Again, she comes up short, but she's miles ahead of anybody who got any media coverage at all in 2016.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @01:35AM (1 child)
Sorry, she disqualified herself for even sympathy in my mind by recommending that people vote for Trump if they couldn't vote for her.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @05:33AM
I don't see anything in your opinion to be sorry about.
She was the worst candidate the Dumbocrats could have put up.
She didn't have a clear message.
For years and years, Professor of Cognitive Science and Linguistics George Lakoff has said [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [alternet.org] that the Dumbocrats need to learn to speak the way that GOPers do (think: Reagan).
Do the Dumbocrats ever listen? No-oooo.
They keep making the same stupid mistakes [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [georgelakoff.com] over and over.
Not only don't they hire smart speech writers; not only don't they get coaching from pros like George; they don't even do polling in the right places to find out -where- they're doing badly (The Rust Belt) and where they need to go to speak.
...and the guy who was on their team and was drawing 20,000 people or more every time he spoke (while Killery was doing good to get 5000)?
The Dumbocrats stabbed him in the back repeatedly.
Trump has it right when he calls her Crooked Hillary.
(Not that Trump has any room to breathe on that topic.)
I'm trying to remember which smartie pants I heard on Pacifica Radio recently.
Anyway, he said that for all the money Killery pissed away on ads, the Dumbocrats could have spent -half- of that and gotten better results.
You find party loyalists who have cars and you pay them to take the day off from work on Election Day and drive Blue voters to the polls.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:57PM
If they cared about terms of service they would ban trump. Its okay if he violates the terms of service.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by unauthorized on Thursday February 22, @08:23PM (20 children)
Ah yes, we supposed to believe that Twitter's nebulous secret algorithms are totally not biased when they somehow end up affecting predominantly people with political leanings that Twitter head honchos have a problem with. How insulting of them to think that we are this naive.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:27PM (16 children)
Damn ammosexuals! Why do they follow someone with a faggy French name like "LaPierre"? It's all part of the fake news cycle, they are after my vital bodily fluids!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 22, @08:31PM (4 children)
examples of non faggy French names? my AI wants to know.
(Score: 2) by tekk on Thursday February 22, @08:38PM (1 child)
Napoleon Bonaparte (modpoints to the first person who explains why this isn't a French name.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:57PM
He was from Corsica which doesn't see itself as really being "France" and even wants independence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:41PM (1 child)
"Pepé Le Pew"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:50PM
You win. To be truly faggy it would have to be Peepee in Poo.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 22, @08:32PM (1 child)
"precious" bodily fluids
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 22, @10:33PM
Feed me that belt, soldier!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @08:40PM (8 children)
I must admit, this made me curious. I can only guess. People who have sex with ammunition? Or something else?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:15PM (7 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:23PM
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=ammosexual [urbandictionary.com]
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/ammosexual [wiktionary.org]
https://www.facebook.com/Ammosexuals-Anonymous-261370500734312/ [facebook.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:42PM (5 children)
AR-15
Sawed off shotgun!
Heckler & Koch G36
You turned on yet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:58PM (2 children)
Not really! Once you get to talking about cut-rifled bores and hand-lapped bolts, and sustained rate-of-fire, I might start feeling something.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 23, @03:52AM (1 child)
How about: Mac 10, Ma Duce, M107 Barrett???
Does that get a rise out you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:24AM
Mac10, like an Uzi, to short, circumcised, 9mm NATO round, too weak. Do we have to do this in public?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @12:02AM (1 child)
50 round drum [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:25AM
It is not the capacity, it is the reliability, and the caliber, and whether you can fit it into your bed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday February 22, @08:30PM (2 children)
Hello dear twitter user who follows trump, right to bear arms, and other terrorist activities.
Please guarantee you are not a putin bot about to go on a school shooting rampage by means of hacked drone by providing us
- cellphone number
- a photo of your house, preferably featuring all family members.
- your occupation
- your preferred sexual position
Thank you for your collaboration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:48PM
I would prefer a picture of the best snowflake that resembles you.
Snowflakes are unique. Stop crying before you melt your unique identifier.
I can only imagine if all of this was reversed and the Dems had bot farms supporting them. Probably tons of snowflakes melting into tears there too.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday February 22, @11:38PM
No "insightfunny" mod sadly and I can't pick, so no mod point for you!
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday February 22, @08:31PM (17 children)
"What am I going to do? My fake followers are gone ! A lot less people not actually listening to what I blabber about ! Don't you know how much those cost ?"
And yes, there are likely also some fake positives in the bot detection. But it's Twitter, and you sound like a bot, don't cry if your uselessness turns against you.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 22, @08:37PM
Wow, the future. I'd say this was a first-world problem, but I suspect these things need their own category now.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:39PM (4 children)
I expect this to be the basis of the lawsuits:
"The free market should be the solution to political problems, and if some entrepreneur in Russia or wherever wants to offer services that I as a free and sovereign capitalist want to purchase, Twitter the government has no right to interfere! I paid for those followers!"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @08:45PM (3 children)
Do you suppose this should apply if you paid standard rates (not using coupons or sales) for:
* assassination
* coup
* explosion
* arson
The free market argument doesn't wash to me. Especially for something that should be illegal. Or is simply wrong like inflating your followers. Or violates TOS of some party hosting your POV for free.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:38PM
Danny, Danny, Danny.
Smacked upside the head by Poe's law [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:45PM
Do you suppose this should apply if you paid standard rates
Don't be saucy with me, Bernaise!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:49PM
Don't be saucy with me, Bernaise! [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by zocalo on Thursday February 22, @08:41PM
Of course, given that this has been obtained through what is - to all intents and purposes - fraud and an assumption that the advertisers won't commit their due diligence on how popular you *really* are, those impacted by this might not want to scream too loudly about the fact...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @08:56PM
They haz bots in thur base, hur hur.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:06PM (7 children)
Sign up for an account. Immediately follow Trump. For some people, this alone gets twitter to claim they are a bot, demanding extra verification. (well no thank you, I'd like my privacy, you can't have my phone number)
If that doesn't do it, follow a few hard-right conservatives. There is somebody, I think a Mike Cernovich, that will pretty reliably get you labeled a bot. You could also try Milo or that lady who is all about the border wall. You can also try retweeting a few things from these people.
None of this shit happens if you do the liberal equivalent. Just signing up for twitter, you'll get suggestions to follow leading democrats like Obama and Hillary.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:20PM
This is just so, so sad. I am crying right now.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by requerdanos on Thursday February 22, @09:31PM (4 children)
Good observation.
From this, perhaps we can deduce which group of followers is more likely to be bots and astroturfers.
Judging from the outcry, I'd say it's not the Obamas and the Hillarys.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday February 22, @09:48PM (3 children)
One can clearly see how Twitter has been cracking down mercifully on every single questionable post by, and threatening repeatedly to expel, the leader of the right wing in the USA.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:55PM (2 children)
Twitter would ditch Trump in a heartbeat if they could do it without shareholders flipping out. Trump is singlehandedly keeping twitter alive right now. Twitter was a dying platform... then Trump saved them.
If you act like Trump but are not Trump, you get banned very quickly.
Numerous republican candidates for office have been banned. Twitter is cutting them off to influence our elections. Given that the majority shareholder is Saudi, there's your foreign election interference right there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:47PM
"He's more Tweet than man, now."
Seems like it goes both ways, and what we say is true, from a certain point of view.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:48PM
I like this idea, as if all the conservatives are being played. Your last bit about Saudi's doesn't make sense, the Republican agenda is what they want!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:19AM
Hillary and Obama aren't leading shit right now.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday February 23, @12:22AM
The real reason they care: The bunch of fake Twitter followers and re-Tweeters mark them as an "influencer". And their status as an "influencer" convinces idiots to pay them to Tweet stuff, which is why it was worth their while to buy the fake Twitter followers in the first place. In short, there's money involved.
They can't go onto public forums, though, and say "Waaaa, Twitter is stopping me from gaming metrics that I use to make easy money!" Far better to say "Waaaa, Twitter is censoring me because I'm the world's leading voice of the community of white male midget porn fans at least 6 feet tall" or whatever group they're (fraudulently) claiming to represent and influence.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday February 22, @08:56PM (18 children)
Oh, noes! Do they still have jmorris at gab, or did he get shadow-banned again for being too much of a liberal?
(And, once again, the eds did an awful lot of work on this submission. Taking a peek at the original is recommended, from more information.)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by requerdanos on Thursday February 22, @09:29PM (15 children)
Given that "right wing" complaints about Twitter being "biased" against them are the complaint in TFS, talking about Gab is pretty on-topic. Gab was founded on the principle that the world is one big unjust persecution against right-wing nutjobs, and they aim to fix that. From their wikipedia page:
That's a nutty conspiracy theory and an unfounded rumor one right after the other in one sentence, upon which in turn Gab was founded. It would probably be a good thing for everyone involved if those offended by this "move to Gab" and away from the rest of us. Don't let the door bump you on the way out.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 22, @10:00PM (8 children)
> It would probably be a good thing for everyone involved if those offended by this "move to Gab" and away from the rest of us.
Until they've heard so much about the basements of pizza parlors that they take matters in their own armed hands.
Nutjobs should be surrounded by reasonable people, who counter, question, and therefore limit the nuttiness. Nutjobs only talking to more rabid nutjobs easily turn into dangerous well-armed nutjobs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:06PM (1 child)
Or just create crazier bot farms than Alex Jones and head to Gab. They believe most rubbish so you can direct them to fake pizza shops senarios.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:34AM
Hey, now! I think I see the germ of an idea here. Just create an army of fake bots to follow around the nutjobs on Gab. Tell them about unspeakable horrors occurring right in their own local communities, but send them to addresses that don't actually exist! For example, tell them the democrats have set up a deep State Shadow Government that is being run out of a warehouse at 1610 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington, D.C. Watch hilarity ensue as all the nutters go apeshit frantically searching for this non-existent address in D.C. Keep doing it until said nutjobs finally get the clue or their wee little heads explode; I would think that either outcome should be acceptable.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @10:14PM (1 child)
Those who want two bare arms and Trump could take antidepressants. Maybe the world would not seem like it was biased against craziness.
Or start your own. Like Gab. Or . . . Conservapedia! It's not depressing. Every page is a laugh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:35PM
There. FTFY.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 22, @10:37PM (1 child)
This was just about the only redeeming storyline element of "Midnight Special" (2016).
Review synopsis: there are better ways to waste your time, however - if all you've got as an alternative is Netflix streaming, it is an inoffensive way to waste 90 minutes.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:10PM
Except that most RWNJ are really quite unlikely to have gifted offspring. Way to much inbreeding.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:50PM (1 child)
Most killers are actually democrats, both with guns (atypical) and without guns (typical). This includes the spree killers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:33AM
But the ones with the highest body counts are Republicans! Union Carbide: At least 3,787.
Massey's Upper Big Branch mine killed 29 miners.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Blankenship [wikipedia.org] Republican. Clean coal mean dead miners! Make America Grate Agin!
"Some men will kill you with a six gun, some with a fountain pen, or by having you blow up or asphixiate as a result of their totally legitimate business enterprises."
(Score: 2) by Adamsjas on Thursday February 22, @11:01PM (1 child)
"That's a nutty conspiracy theory and an unfounded rumor"
It would have been a conspiracy theory had not Facebook already fessed up to doing exactly that:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/23/facebook-admits-rogue-employees-may-have-shown-bia/ [washingtontimes.com]
https://gizmodo.com/former-facebook-workers-we-routinely-suppressed-conser-1775461006 [gizmodo.com]
https://gizmodo.com/facebook-shut-down-a-conservative-fb-anon-group-employe-1797922814 [gizmodo.com]
Even when Facebook decided to outsource their fact checking they outsourced it only to liberals:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/11697/bozell-zuckerberg-hank-berrien [dailywire.com]
with the expected results:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/11701/11-worst-fact-checks-facebooks-new-fact-checkers-aaron-bandler [dailywire.com]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:55PM
Ohhhh! Washington (Moonie)Times AND the DailyWire! Where's the Brietfart? Where's the InfoWars? Where are your actually credible Rightwing News Sources?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday February 22, @11:51PM (3 children)
I seem to recall another rejected aristarchus submission on exactly this topic, how the alt-right replacement internets has failed. Ah, here it is!
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=23790 [soylentnews.org]
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday February 23, @01:06AM (2 children)
I (or almost any idiot) could explain why this would be rejected, but if you are wondering about it, then I don't think the explanation would help you. (It has to do with saying insulting things vs. reporting other people saying them, one of which isn't okay, and the other of which is important.)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 23, @04:22AM (1 child)
I pay little attention to the eds, they are easily cowed. And I have no problem with my submissions being rejected, as long as it is clear that it is because of an alt-right bias on this site. What pisses me off, is when one of my submissions is accepted, and then deep-sixed for some arcane reason, such as that is bothers TMB that he may in fact be a racist and Nazi sympathizer. None of that is here nor there. See my journals on disappearing approved submissions.
Pardon me, requerodanos, which of these is which? When it comes to to the alt-right, it is not insult, it is pure bare objective reporting. If they think it is insulting, well, that is because they are rightwing nutjob racist misogynist anti-intellectual white-supremacist assholes, which is just the facts. Now whether they can put together a nice website/discussion forum, like SoylentNews? That also is an objective question. And the answer is, "no". Sorry, all you alt-right Soylentils. But just let me point out, if you were alt-right, you were Soylentils for the wrong reasons.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 23, @06:04AM
I have explained to you - again on numerous occasions - what happens during the editing process. All the subs that you claimed 'disappeared' are still to be found in the database. To an editor, the reason for their rejection is clear to see and I would argue that most people on this site would have agreed with the decision taken. One submission was actually referred to the Board and the deliberation was done in public on IRC. It was rejected. Every submission gets looked at by several editors (of which TMB does not get involved) and we can pitch in our comments on views regarding running a story. If nobody picks it up within a reasonable timescale the subs usually get deleted because the news is now old and nobody is interested in it.
You are not being victimised. Write unbiased and neutral submissions on topics of interest and they will probably hit the front page. Write your usual stuff, and it will probably be rejected.
There is no alt-right bias - I'm not even an American and I have probably rejected as many of your stories as anyone around here.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 23, @05:50AM (1 child)
I had to. It needed to be changed from your political diatribe to a story that we could print on the front page.
As you have been told on numerous occasions - the place for your own political views in either in the comments or in your journal. The story should be neutral and unbiased.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 23, @06:17AM
What you, and many other eds (I will not mention names) fail to realize is that my submissions are in fact, non-political, because they are fact, and the alt-right, neo-nazi, anti-feminist objectors to my subs are just what they are. When Will Soylent New Live UP to the Promise that Was Fuck Beta! Not soon, I am thinking. Meanwhile, take a look at my most recent submission on whether it is time to retire "alt-right". I think it is, they have outed themselves as ferking nazis.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Informative) by tizan on Thursday February 22, @09:40PM
What do you expect ?
You trust a corporate profit making entity to protect free speech ?
You voluntarily signed up and put your opinion on some private companies site.
Move to another competing site if this bothers you ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:57PM (1 child)
This site is the alt-right of Slashdot. Thankfully there are quite a few libertarian/liberal users that keep it from becoming a cesspool, and I would argue that is because the original move was to get away from corporate control and not about censorship targeting hate speech. Even with the lame ass troll spouting off about their ideal date nights.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:27AM
There. FTFY.