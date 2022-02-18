from the choose-wisely dept.
Both Facebook and Netflix implemented their eponymous apps with Web. Despite spending millions of dollars, neither of them could achieve an iPhone-like user experience (60 frames per second and less than 100ms response to user inputs) on anything less powerful than a system-on-chip (SoC) with four ARM Cortex-A9 cores.
In contrast, numerous products like infotainment systems, in-flight entertainment systems, harvester terminals and home appliances prove that you can achieve an iPhone-like user experience (UX) on single-core Cortex-A8 SoCs. Our above-mentioned manufacturer HAM Inc. (renamed for the sake of confidentiality) verified these results by building both a Web and Qt prototype.
In this white paper, Burkhard Stubert explains how he could save one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers millions of Euros by choosing Qt over HTML. The secret? Qt scales down to lower-end hardware a lot better, without sacrificing user experience.
With a five times smaller footprint, four to eight times lower RAM requirements and a more efficient rendering flow than HTML, Qt provides faster start-up times and maintains the cherished 60fps and 100ms response time, where HTML would struggle. The calculations show that being able to just downgrade your SoC by just one tier like this, Qt can reduce your hardware costs by over 53%.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 22, @10:54PM (3 children)
Native compiled application is faster than interpreted JavaScript application. News at 11.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @12:09AM (2 children)
This reminds me of when Mozilla found out that writing their OS backend in c++ "magically" made their performance and memory woes vanish with FirefoxOS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:32AM (1 child)
I honestly thought you were joking, but looking through the information I can find, that claim seems true. I'm truly shocked at the level of surprise some of the developers communicated with the switch over. And their original plan was to basically have everything but the kernel and an init shim written in js.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday February 23, @03:27AM
I'm not. There really are people who think an interpreted scripting language can do everything, including running at the same speed as native code. And not just your canonical PHB, some programmers believe this crap as well. Having a high-visibility article written on this may help disabuse them of this insanity.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Sulla on Thursday February 22, @10:57PM
I don't know what they are talking about but I would prefer my international harvester not get a cracked screen whenever it hits a rock and prefer my refrigerator not be battery operated but with "the freedom to charge anywhere".
(Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Thursday February 22, @10:58PM (4 children)
I thought that the point of Soylentnews was to get away from the bad stuff on the Green Site.
This is just an ad disguised as a white paper. It should not have been accepted.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:33PM (1 child)
Idk who modded the above troll, but its absolutely correct. Qt makes money selling commercial licenses and support. TFA is an advertisement.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:00AM
Drug companies make money from selling drugs, and biotech companies make money from 3D-printed, or petri-dish-grown, body parts, so there should be no health-related stories?
Believe it or not, the world is commercial, it's not some hippy commune or punk squaat, and therefore most stories will involve a commercial entity. Do you want to ban them all?
If not, it seems what you object to is anything being painted in a positive light, and all you want is hate stories. I wonder what Freud would say...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:03AM
I thought that the point of Soylentnews was to give Slashdot rejects a place to go.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 23, @05:25AM
I edited and released this story. I am also a programmer who dabbles in IoT and enjoys building and programming all sorts of things. There is plenty of interest in this story for people such as myself. Whether you want to criticise comparing size footprint, memory usage or running speed of html when compared with a modern toolkit, or whether you are deciding what to make next and how to write/structure the code, there is something to note.
Not every story will appeal to every member of our community. Please feel free to skip the stories that don't press the right buttons for you. Better still, why not submit a few stories of things that do interest you and we will try to get them onto the front page? But, from my point of you, the story has already been a success - you have been moved to submit a comment and it is the comments that make this site different.
JR
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday February 22, @11:02PM (6 children)
What does this even mean? Is the footprint 20% of HTMLs? Then why not, for the sake of the math deprived, just say "1 fifth the size of the HTML app". Cuz all Americans know what a fifth is....
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snow on Thursday February 22, @11:25PM (3 children)
Exactly. So if the html is 10kb, then this would be ( 5 * 10 = 50 ) 50kb smaller than that.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday February 22, @11:35PM (2 children)
No, dats dere dat Newfie math youse doing dere buddy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:41AM (1 child)
I take it you haven't heard of Common Core then, eh?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 23, @02:48AM
Isn't that where the politicos realize the common core is 70% of the population (albeit with 10% of the wealth) and decide to raise taxes on them, cuz fairness and spread the pain?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:09AM
Yup! 750ml of distilled good times (and for about half of those who drink it, time for a fight or to beat one's wife/girlfriend). Booyah!
USA! USA! USA!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:14AM
In the context of "times", smallness is the reciprocal if largeness.
If you view smallness as the negative of largeness, in a "times" context, then you'll get silly results.
Those who use "N times less", however, should be forcefully voltage-cured, as they've mixed the multiplicative "times" with the additive (inverse) "less". Ambiguity ensues.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 22, @11:05PM (3 children)
HTML5: highly inefficient broken client-server display model wannabe based on a heavily modified stateless document viewing standard.
Qt5: native application framework, designed to be, well, a framework from the ground up
Apples, oranges...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Thursday February 22, @11:19PM
What kind of comparison? Apparently:
For some applications, apples are the best fruit. For other applications, oranges do a better job. Those using fruit for their applications need to compare them, cliché or no cliché.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 23, @02:23AM (1 child)
The real problem is that lots of "decision makers" still don't have a clue.
Back in 1999 I had to explain to our CEO, repeatedly, why Java was not going to be an acceptable replacement for our C++ software. If he were still in a decision making capacity, he'd probably have to have the HTML vs Qt/C++ thing explained to him every couple of weeks, too.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday February 23, @03:29AM
Had similar problems: "Lets replace our native code using a compact binary data format with Java and XML, because it's much trendier". Twelve months later: "Why does it take the app nine minutes to start up? Our old native app only took a few seconds". Well no shit Sherlock, you've got exactly what you were asking for when you made the switch.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Subsentient on Thursday February 22, @11:05PM (4 children)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:35PM (3 children)
GTK+3/4 is probably more comparable to HTML5 than QT5 based on personal experience, especially if you are running it on 2d unaccelerated graphics hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:56AM (2 children)
Why do so many guys who seem to have some knowledge of this toolkit capitalize the t in Qt?
N.B. QT (QuickTime) is a mostly-obsolete Apple multimedia framework.
This makes me think of the people who say "X Windows".
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:21AM (1 child)
It's probably because they pronounce it "Cue Tee", rather than the official "cute" (though either is acceptable, even within the Qt company).
Though if they wanted it pronounced "cute", it should be spelled "Q-'t". I would expect "Qt" to be more like "kt", since a "q" not followed by a "u" is typically pronounced like a "k", such as in the country "Qatar".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:36AM
This effect has been studied extensively [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @11:37PM (5 children)
TL:DR;
Qt is from a company selling software and services for profit. Thus it naturally follows that all his arguments are invalid and not even worth considering.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by inertnet on Friday February 23, @12:50AM (4 children)
Kind of ironic is that Qt was originally created by Nokia, which lost the smartphone race while creating Qt.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:42AM
Not accurate.
Nokia took ownership in the late noughts.
It was created by Trolltech. [wikipedia.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Informative) by pipedwho on Friday February 23, @01:45AM (2 children)
Qt was originally created by Trolltech in 1995, and KDE started up about a year later. Then 13 years later in 2008 Nokia bought Trolltech, and started contributing to the project.
No, Nokia didn't create Qt, but yes, they did 'lose' the smartphone race. There move towards Qt was too little, too late. And it still wasn't anywhere near as open, portable and usable by third parties as Android.
Qt development never ceased, and it has always been a usable open source library for developing GUI applications.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:29AM (1 child)
http://www.ubergizmo.com/2012/09/nokia-rm-581-columbus-harmattan-prototype-leaked/
Nokia couldn't decide what platform/toolkit Harmattan should be based on, and changed their minds several times. Hilarity, like the eventual loss of thousands of jobs, ensued.
And Elop was Microsoft's Trojan Horse.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Friday February 23, @05:48AM
It was sad to watch while Nokia screwed up with Symbian, and then tried to go the open source route with Qt, but were floundering so badly in the wind that they finally hit the proverbial ice-berg when they struck the deal with Microsoft to use Windows Phone. Then Microsoft bought them out, which was monumentally stupid, and we know where that led. The iPhone (or equivalent) should have been a Nokia product. It was their market to lose. It seems they just got too big and didn't have a strong enough captain to steer the ship where it needed to go.
It kind of reminded me with IBM and OS/2. They could see Microsoft doing all sorts of things to gain market share, yet, there they were charging ridiculous prices for an OS that needed work and needed apps. IMO, if IBM kept with the program, fixed some underlying design issues, and engaged much stronger marketing strategies, they might have staved off the MS Windows monoculture. There was already impetus from businesses to move towards OS/2, and they just needed to get Word Perfect and Lotus 123 ported to their platform and they would have owned it. But, no, they sat back and did jack shit (but what else do you expect from IBM) and instead developed Lotus Notes (the biggest POS software that ever was written), made that half arsed Lotus Smartsuite, and overpriced everything they made. Meanwhile, Microsoft is massively benefitting for everyone rampantly pirating their shit, benefitting from their predatory practices of making DOS and Windows (in)compatible with externally competing popular software, and of course the shady deals with manufacturers to exclusively pre-install DOS/Windows. So, in short, I blame IBM for Microsoft's eventual market dominance.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:43PM (2 children)
Am I the only one that doesn't think of most IoT projects as having a screen?
QT vs HTML5 is a rendering issue, not typically a IoT device workload.
(Though the thought of running a browser on a headless sensor pack to get access to said sensors through some HTML5 sensor API, is so ridiculous and horrid somebody's probably doing it.)
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Friday February 23, @12:03AM
Where is the +1 horrified mod? Add a modem and central server for "authentication" or "security" and make the in-built browser run the central server application.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:19AM
Although Qt is billed as a graphical framework, it is quite robust and can be used for things not related to GUI-interaction at all. I particularly like using their signal system in multithreaded servers, makes things a little easier than handling a bunch of callbacks.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday February 22, @11:50PM (1 child)
I just want to view the damned thing. The first link wants to boil the frog asking me a question at a time without suggesting how many questions I might have to answer. The second forces a download rather than click and view, what the hell? If I wanted to download, I would have right clicked.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:33AM
That's the point of the story.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rich on Thursday February 22, @11:50PM
And if they'd go with the classic Qt Widget set, they'd efficiency-wise gain another order of magnitude over this newfangled QML stuff that only seems to be there to market to those mentally locked into the web world.
Anyway, classic fanboy topic from 10 years ago.
From my own experience, Qt is neat. I once did a fluid simulation design app (graph with pipes, valves, pressure sources and sinks) for a customer. Not pretty, but full desktop app, complete mousing interaction, undo, in Qt, in a couple of weeks. On my "main" Mac, because that was, what I was I had easily at hand. Deployment at the customer on a Linux production machine, no hassle whatsoever. And one day their development guys called and said they just built it on Windows, so it would run on their office workstations. Definitely the right choice for such a thing.
For embedded, it may help that they kept a bit of NIH culture and avoided the bloaty mess between STL, boost, libstdc++, and whatever other libraries one has to pull in.
Astoundingly, although it works well, the actual Qt source is (at least in once place I sampeld) not very pretty. I once had to debug into one function, and once I saw the source, I was like "Ugh. Behind all the clean top-level architecture and the neat documentation, there's that ugly stuff???". But that was long ago and I never had to dive in again.
(Score: 3, Funny) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday February 22, @11:56PM (1 child)
Since when was "Web" a noun in this sense?
PS There's really not much point linking to the "story" when you've included the entire text in the summary.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @12:06AM
WEB of course is the language in which TeX is written, designed by Donald Knuth... basically a literate programming version of pascal.
I had no idea Netflix and Facebook used it, cool!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @01:06AM (2 children)
Which is faster, more portable and cheaper to develop? Which users give a fuck about response time down to the microseconds if the app is useful and non-trivial?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pipedwho on Friday February 23, @01:53AM
The enormous proliferation of high latency UIs these days shits me to tears. You can't even go to an ATM and expect to enter your PIN without the UI lagging so badly that makes you wish you went with 4 digits instead of 12.
Back in the day CD players had pretty much 'instant on'. You hit the button, and some unnoticeable time later music was playing. The came along DVD players, you hit the button, waited a few seconds, and your CD (yes music on a DVD player) or started playing. Now we have Bluray players, where you hit the button, go get a cup of coffee while the OS boots, and finally, the music starts playing.
Latency is growing more and more as time goes on, and people don't seem to care.
It makes me sad.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:46AM
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 23, @01:31AM (4 children)
That headline's like asking if you'd prefer to be kicked in the left testicle or the right.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Informative) by fyngyrz on Friday February 23, @01:38AM
Speaking as a pretty in-depth QT developer - hundreds of thousands of lines of c++ / QT class based code - I enthusiastically second your opinion.
Also, once they move on and leave your version of QT unsupported, you get to be kicked in both. For no good reason at all except "drool, new, shiny" on the part of the QT devs themselves. Idiots.
QT's cross-platform capability is great - until you run into bugs, and/or until they leave you behind. Then things get... interesting.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Friday February 23, @03:32AM
Kick away, we're a Unix shop here.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @04:47AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday February 23, @06:07AM
The left. It's the sinister one. After time to think it over though, I'd almost always rather get kicked in the crotch than do any sort of GUI coding beyond what I do on the site here; the pain doesn't last nearly as long. Give me a nice, simple shared library, a CLI utility, or even something running on some microcontroller's bare metal any day of the week.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!